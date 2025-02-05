Trump is literally the script from the podium. The man is just for show.

I can’t even lie. I’m appalled at what I’m hearing from Trump.

Trump wants Palestinians out of Gaza.

Especially how Israel has grown larger and larger, occupying more land over the years.

Why Trump Is The Perfect Trojan Horse

Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would ever see this—such a blatant statement of genocide from a world leader.

But the more I think about it, the more it makes sense.

There’s only one person who can make a statement so crazy that people get lost in the sauce—Trump. He’s the perfect Trojan horse.

He says something crazy every other day. So when something really crazy comes out, it’s “that’s just Trump again.”

However, this is wrong – this is dastardly wrong.

How Will The Truth Movement Respond

I’m hoping that there’s a strong amount of backlash on this. But what I’m really interested in seeing is what the truth movement is going to say.

Many truth substacks support Trump. But they seem quiet on topics like Stargate, or at least I haven’t noticed them discussing it. So, I’m curious to see how they will spin this.

I’ve always looked forward to Jeff Childers , so I want to see his take on this.

But this right here, Trump’s statements, are vile and ill in nature.

The Truth Of The Matter

To keep this short, we must make three things clear:

No Supreme Being called Israel to have that land. This reasoning is the divine manifesto used to justify genocide. There are Jews who condemn this. This rant isn’t antisemitic but rather anti-Zionist. If opposing the political movement of Zionism is antisemitic, then we can talk. Right is right, and Wrong is wrong. As I’ve written, the state uses nationalism to blind good citizens to its atrocities. That is definitely happening here.

If your truth substack isn’t talking about this, then they aren’t calling the world as it is. Join Unorthodoxy to have in-depth conversations about our world.

Closing Thoughts

I don’t care about all the good Trump has done. I’m starting to realize all that good was set up for such a time as this.

Biden could never make such a statement; only Trump could. Two wings, same bird.

It’s so sad that people will stay quiet on this or that they will defend this military action.

