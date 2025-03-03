RFK Jr.

I just read RFK’s op-ed on the Measles Outbreak. The following two aspects stuck out.

One: Just how many of these individuals with vaccines were vaccinated against measles?

From RFK:

The current Texas outbreak has predominantly affected children, with 116 of the 146 cases occurring in individuals under 18 years of age. The DSHS reports that 79 of the confirmed cases involved individuals who had not received the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, while 62 cases had unknown vaccine status. At least five had received an MMR vaccine.

According to his piece, 79 cases did not receive the MMR.

So, what does that mean for the other 67 (46%) cases? Sure, 5 were vaccinated, but what about the other 62?

Why isn’t the narrative that 146 people have measles:

54% were unvaccinated,

and 46% were vaccinated?

Why is unknown requiring a leap in conclusion to “unvaccinated”

….Unless you’re trying to push a narrative. But the media would NEVER do that.

Two: Before vaccination, 98% of measles deaths were eradicated

Again, from RFK:

Tens of thousands died with, or of, measles annually in 19th Century America. By 1960 -- before the vaccine’s introduction -- improvements in sanitation and nutrition had eliminated 98% of measles deaths.

My man! Love how he snuck this stat in there. This quote right here is the win!

For those who don’t know, I discuss how deaths from measles, rubella, and other diseases all disappeared before the vaccines came out. I talk about that here.

Essentially, these disease deaths did not go away because of the vaccine; they went away alone.

If you think that’s crazy, wait till you read about Polio (here) and SIDS (here)

I’ve been saying this for a while, but no one listens to Franklin… :(

But RFK saying this? This sentence is huge! So thanks to RFK for dropping this nugget.

This whole discussion ties into the Zeitgeist piece I will write about.

Closing Thoughts

I wanted to drop this piece here, but while you’re here, it’s important that you realize that viruses do not exist.

If this sounds like a shocker, don’t worry. Here’s a list of resources and references discussing the fallacy of virology.

Thanks for the quick read. I am looking forward to catching you tomorrow on the next article!

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

