Preview of Podcast On "What Happened To Critical Thinking Since COVID-19"

For My Paid Subscribers, Here is a Preview I Am Working On.
Franklin O'Kanu
Nov 19, 2024
Paid
Hello Unorthodoxy Paying Subscribers,

I’m excited to share a sneak peek of something I’ve been working on: my next podcast episode, titled “What Happened to Critical Thinking After COVID?”

If you’ve been paying attention, you’ve probably noticed that our collective ability to think critically seems to have taken a nosedive in recent years. I argue that this was one of the biggest targets of the pandemic. During COVID, mass media pushed a specific agenda, one that served two major purposes:

  1. Follow the mainstream consensus, no questions asked.

  2. Distrust anything outside of mainstream-approved narratives.

This attack on controlling the narrative created a ripple effect. People who might have been curious or skeptical were trained to silence those instincts. This ultimately results in a society that’s more compliant, less questioning, and, ultimately, less equipped to think for themselves.

I’m digging deeper into these ideas in the full podcast, which I’ll have ready in the next day or so. But f…

Appears in episode
Franklin O'Kanu
