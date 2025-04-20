Greetings and welcome to another episode of Spiritual Sundays!

Franklin O’Kanu here and I just wrapped up this podcast titled “Remember What They Want Us to Forget” — and this episode is truly a conscious stream of ideas.

As Teresa mentioned earlier this week, “Franklin, this topic of autism has reached out to you,” — and honestly, this podcast felt the same way. It reached out to me. I didn’t plan it with a conscious structure, but there are a lot of important talking points here.

Earlier this week, I celebrated my 37th birthday. That milestone led me to reflect on the experiences I’ve lived through — and more importantly, the value of those experiences. I talk about what it means to use history as a tool for awareness and discernment, especially when it comes to what we’ve been taught about disease.

So we dive into some of that history — specifically through the lens of medical deception. I talk about polio, SIDS, and autism, and how these conditions have all been reclassified over time to cover up what’s really going on.

We also get into Bodhisattvas Betty, which was instrumental in helping me see how all of this ties together into a bigger picture — one that goes way beyond just health.

And I ask the deeper question: why do we vaccinate at all? We’ve been programmed to believe in vaccines so deeply that we never even question it. At this point, it’s no longer about health outcomes — it’s become a cult belief system.

Just like we’ve been told the Earth is spinning (even though we don’t feel it), or that we’re all “asymptomatic carriers” of viruses (like during the pandemic)… the same pattern happened with polio decades ago. It’s the same script.

So yes, this podcast was off the cuff — just me moving through thoughts in real time — but I truly hope there’s value in what came through.

Shoutout to everyone I mentioned on the podcast (

,

,

). And without further ado, here’s the timestamp breakdown.

Ashé,

Franklin O’Kanu

Timestamp of Podcast

Summary

Franklin O’Kanu dives into the spiritual and historical implications of reclassified diseases — revealing how polio, SIDS, and autism were transformed not by science, but by sorcery, funding, and fear. Through personal reflection, medical history, and occult research, he shows how remembering the past becomes the first act of spiritual freedom.

Opening Reflection (00:00 – 03:45)

Turning 37 and what life has taught me about the power of experience

How past mistakes become the raw material for better decisions

Why mistakes aren’t failure — they’re data from the soul

Reclassification as Sorcery (03:45 – 08:00)

Polio: 96% of cases were symptomless

SIDS: rebranded suffocation post-1992

Autism: a once-rare condition now applied to nearly everyone

Why we must look beyond the surface — this is not science, it’s spellcraft

The Vaccine Injury Connection (08:00 – 14:00)

Leo Kanner’s 11 original cases — were they injured, not “autistic”?

How vaccine-induced encephalopathy was quietly hidden under new labels

Why parents are speaking up, and how RFK’s recent comment caused a synchronicity

The Myth of Autism Superpowers (14:00 – 17:00)

Reflections on Netflix’s “Love on the Spectrum”

How the autism spectrum was stretched to mean “anyone with personality”

Why this isn’t inclusion — it’s gaslighting

Dark History, Deeper Questions (17:00 – 21:00)

Miriam’s Web and the Rothschild origins of disease theory

Why public health was never about healing

The occult link between parasites, academia, and social engineering

The Spiritual Terrain (21:00 – 25:00)

What they want us to forget: the divine spark within

Reflections on media, mirrors, and phantasmagoria

Why remembering who we are is the most radical act we can take

Closing Thoughts (25:00 – End)

This week was a wake-up call — not just for me, but for all of us

We are not victims of randomness — we are witnesses to a pattern

If we remember the truth and speak it, the system cracks

“This is not autism — this is injury rebranded”

Notes and References

