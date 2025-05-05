As you step into a new Monday—with its demands, distractions, and to-do lists—let’s pause for a moment.

Most people begin the week already reacting. Their attention is seized, their space is chaotic, and their time is gone before it even starts.

But what if you could flip that script?

There are two things everyone needs to create their reality or change their world. While they may sound simple, bringing them into conscious awareness makes the act of constructing more tangible and more feasible—no matter what you’re trying to bring into form.

These two things are space and time.

TL;DR

We live in a world that hijacks our time and fills our space—leaving us no room to build what actually matters. We’ve been conditioned to react, not create.

But this isn’t just about being busy or distracted. It’s about the deeper consequences of forgetting that space and time are sacred. They’re not just tools—they’re like portals for conscious creation.

Whether it’s experiencing synchronicities or unexpected breakthroughs, the truth is this: when we reclaim our time and our space, we reconnect with the creative flow that shapes reality itself.

This article explores how two overlooked forces—space and time—are the foundation for focus, miracles, and everything you’re trying to build.

The Simplicity of It

Last week, I discussed deleting my social media apps, which led me to pay more attention to the world around me. The moment I did, I started noticing more miracles. [Read that article here]

It’s a no-brainer: put your phone down, and suddenly you’re present.

You begin to see things—experience things.

To clarify, I’m not just talking about nice moments or coincidences. I’m talking about synchronistic events—statistically significant experiences that defy the odds but align exactly with what I wanted.

That’s the true definition of synchronicity, and it’s something we’ll dive deeper into another time.

The point is this: what often seems too simple to matter—like reclaiming your attention—is precisely what leads to breakthroughs. And that’s where these two tools come in. If you want to create your life or change your world, it starts here: with space and time.

Space: The Environment for Creation

What do I mean by space? In this context, space refers to the physical environment we need to begin shaping and creating the reality we want.

In productivity books like Getting Things Done, this is described as designing the right external setup to support internal clarity and focus.

But there’s also a deeper, symbolic layer to it. I’ve always found it meaningful that Jesus was a carpenter, and so was his father. That detail points to something powerful: the spiritual act of creating starts with the right tools and the space to use them.

You need the right environment to create. And that requires conscious awareness.

Ask yourself: Am I in the right space for what I’m trying to build? Because the truth is, you can’t bake bread in the garage. You can’t fix your car in the kitchen. The environment matters.

When we become intentional about what we want to create—and pause to check whether the space we’re in supports that creation—we become more mindful, focused, and, ultimately, more effective.

Time: Our Most Precious Resource

The second tool is time—and it’s one we misuse constantly. We all say time is precious but rarely treat it that way. We don’t account for it. We don’t block it out. We wake up and react to the day, and before we know it—it’s gone.

That’s the danger of not planning your time. When you don’t give your time a purpose, something else will assign one to it. Suddenly, your weekends are swallowed up. Your evenings vanish.

You find yourself saying, “I didn’t have time,” when in truth—it was never protected in the first place.

What I’ve come to realize is that even the smallest portion of focused time can bring a vision closer to reality. Give just 20 minutes to your creation, planning, and thinking—and watch how much clearer things become. It’s not about waiting until you have three uninterrupted hours.

It’s about using what you do have wisely and intentionally.

Ask yourself: Have I carved out the time I need to create? Have I honored it on my calendar like I would a meeting or a deadline? Time doesn’t just pass—it compounds when used with intention.

Planning to Create

This realization really hit me this past weekend. As we move into a new work week, these tools—space and time—are what we need to reflect on.

Though they’re incredibly simple, they aren’t just nice ideas. They’re foundational. We need to plan our weekends. We need to plan our evenings. Because if we don’t, something else will take over: distractions, obligations, emergencies, and algorithms.

Planning to create means checking in with yourself before the noise comes rushing in. It means asking: Do I have the space here? Do I have the tools I need? Do I have the time? What does my calendar reflect about my values?

If you can answer those questions before the week sweeps you away, you’ll be operating from intention—not survival.

Avoiding Distractions

The biggest thing that will take away your time and space faster than anything else is distraction—and, more specifically, your cell phone.

These little devices are the #1 enemy of focus, awareness, and attention.

You might have the right space. You might even have time blocked out. But if your phone is within reach? You’ve already lost half the battle. Notifications, messages, and mindless scrolling rob you of the very tools you’re trying to protect.

It’s no wonder so many creators and thinkers recommend putting your phone in another room when you’re working. Not just for productivity—but for presence. When your phone is gone, your awareness returns. And when awareness returns, the phenomenon of flow follows.

Begin This Week Differently

So, as we begin this new week—this Monday filled with potential—I want to leave you with a simple invitation:

Don’t let everything and everyone else claim your time and space. Reclaim them, protect them, and honor them.

Because these two tools are how reality gets made. They’re how we do the work that allows miracles to manifest.

You don’t need to wait to change your life. You need to begin—with the tools you already have.

Let’s create.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

