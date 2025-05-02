Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al X G's avatar
Al X G
6h

Being older, I always considered social media platforms to be somewhat narcissistic frivolities to be avoided. I also immediately saw through the corona bologna maybe because I like critical thinking?

Franklin JMO but your posts are the right length for me - and riveting! I tire of receiving mini-books and feel many Stack authors are too much in love with their own writing. I get annoyed with pomposity. Less works for me. Another O’ used to urge responders to “keep it pithy.” Rappaport rarely exceeds 600 words.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Franklin O'Kanu and others
Peter1's avatar
Peter1
7h

I can understand why mental illness has become a greater problem with the advent of the internet and social media. The human mind can only tolerate a certain amount of over stimulation and information. It's nice to see cute puppies and kittens and then the horrors of killings, brutality and adverse human behaviors are overwhelming. Put the damn phones down and smell the flowers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture