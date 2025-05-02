“It’s crucial, therefore, that you figure out in advance what you’re going to do with your evenings and weekends before they begin.” — Cal Newport, Deep Work

They say it’s just social media.

Just a little scroll to unwind. Just a quick check-in. Just harmless fun to kick off the weekend.

But that’s a lie. And it’s costing us something far greater than time.

The truth is this: our attention is being stolen—systematically—by devices designed to distract us from the very force that shapes reality itself.

We’re not just disconnected from each other—we’re disconnected from the aether, the field that responds to our thoughts, our prayers, and our intentions.

To reclaim our lives, we first have to reclaim our attention. That’s exactly what we’ll unpack in today’s article.

TL;DR

We’ve been trained to give our attention away—to phones, media, and material distractions—without realizing it’s the most powerful force we possess.

But this isn’t just about screen time. It’s about the spiritual consequences of forgetting that attention is currency, and that what we focus on shapes our reality.

From Tesla’s visual inventions to prayer and meditating, the hidden truth is that miracles are real—but only when thought, faith, and focus align.

This article explores how reclaiming your attention and reconnecting with the aether—the unseen force behind all creation—can reawaken your power to manifest, heal, and transform the world around you.

Unorthodoxy is reader-supported. To support my work, become a paid subscriber.

I deleted my Facebook account in 2018. In 2019, I deleted my personal Instagram account.

The impetus for my deleting these accounts was coming across the book called Deep Work by Carl Newport.

While promoting the book, there’s an interview with Cal on the TV show The Breakfast Club in which he states that when Facebook first came on the scene, it was initially on the computer.

When it left the computer to go to cell phones, he thought it was the stupidest idea, and he just never got on Facebook on cell phones. Interestingly, he would go around public places and see everyone glued to their phones.

I’m sure we all have a similar sentiment on both sides: either watching people on their phones or being glued to the phone.

One of the biggest things that I liked about his book is that he talks about the ability to focus and how focus is a skill that we have lost in the 21st century—especially with the advent of smartphones and social media devices on smartphones.

He talks about regaining this ability to focus and calls it the superpower of the 21st century—studies have shown that in the decade of the 2010s, the average American had an attention span of eight seconds.

That attention span of eight seconds was equivalent to that of a goldfish.

If you are familiar with his work, Richard Grove often talks about this. I feature my lessons from Richard Grove and Autonomy in my archived article, How Millennials Were Set Up to Fail.

The fact is that we, as a society, have lost the ability to focus. We’ve lost the ability to hold attention or—as I like to say—to pay attention for an extended period.

This is a great problem in our society.

We’re Ignoring the Most Powerful Force in Reality

In my newest paid member series, Why Would They Hide The Aether, I discussed how we interact with this substance on a daily basis. Yet we pay no attention to it because we’re not aware of how we can impact it—this substratum of reality.

I also discussed how we devote so much time to the materialistic aspects of our reality—whether it’s our job, television, movies, phones, or whatever—while consistently ignoring a significant aspect of reality.

Our consciousness is unfailingly glued to a materialistic focal point.

When you understand the power of attention and know its currency—that’s why it’s called “paying” attention—you realize the profound power you have within your attention.

This is why I always say, “Thank you for your attention in reading this piece.”

Attention is known as the currency of the universe, and when you begin to mix in attention and the aether, you open up a whole wide world of possibilities.

Let your mind become a lens, thanks to the converging rays of attention; let your soul be all intent on whatever it is that is established in your mind as a dominant, wholly absorbing idea. ― Antonin-Dalmace Sertillanges

Refer a friend

The Formula Behind Miracles

In my book, when discussing magic and the phenomenon of miracles, I lay out a three-step formula for what I’ve done that has yielded the greatest success. This practice specializes in “force of will” miraculous events.

These phenomena are things that I desire and are right in the world—never selfless or self-absorbing.

I then create a plan to bring forth this desire, pray about it, meditate, and go to work.

Lo and behold, these things either happen according to plan or even better than I have planned—especially since I’m aware of reality inertia, so my expectations are based on reality, not fantasies.

As I mentioned yesterday, I have a plethora of these miracles occurring.

The most important realization I’ve had is that once I disconnected from my technological and social media presence, I began to find myself bewildered in real-world interactions—forced to truly observe and pay attention to my surroundings.

I’m forced to observe society. I’m forced to observe the reality. I’m forced to observe the inner thoughts in my head without any distractions.

I’m forced to either deal with these thoughts, transmute them, work with them, or correct whatever is in this aetheric field.

This constant inner work makes me realize that this may be why I’ve been able to experience and be blessed with these miraculous events.

Imagine if we all began to do that.

Imagine if we all began to come up with ideas, plans, and projects that we put on paper. Then, we worked towards them—not just physically but also spiritually, praying about them and meditating on them.

We would constantly use our minds to work on these ideas, and these ideas would be touched both physically and spiritually.

Look Up: The Aether Isn’t on Your Screen

I’m proposing nothing groundbreaking because this is what the greats have done. This is what Nikola Tesla has done. Tesla stated he never made an invention until he first saw it in his head and brought it down to paper.

And this is what we all can do. We all have this power if we simply remember it to look up.

For us to interact with the substance that creates our reality, we will have to look up and detach from the technocratic traps that capture our attention.

If you haven’t had the chance, I implore you all to listen to my podcast on The Cost of Paying Attention because it is one of the most phenomenal podcasts I am proud to do.

In it, I discuss how attention is the currency of the universe, dive deep into this, and explain why your attention is constantly under attack.

Closing Thoughts

To close, in yesterday’s article, I discussed how this whole current society is only 200 years old.

One of the focal points of this society is to ensure that the population never looks up to see what’s happening. And this has been done from the radio to the TV to the ultimate device—the cell place of attention.

Mark Passio has a phenomenal discussion when he talks about the metaphysical concept of a cube and how it’s a place to capture.

Ironically, we have a cell phone, many times a smartphone, which is a rectangular device with a rectangular screen.

Again, metaphysical rituals within our physical world.

“Adopt the habit of pausing before action and asking, “What makes the most sense right now?” — Cal Newport

Ultimately, the truth is that we have all the power we need to control our destiny and create our world.

I’ve discussed this in previous articles, such as Planning for a Daily Routine. How do we plan our days around what we want to do?

When you begin to plan a couple of days and then begin to string them together in a row, you start to realize you’re stringing something worthwhile together.

And this is the power that we have.

The good news is that more and more people are starting to realize the power that they have. People are beginning to ditch their smartphones and are also starting to return to other, older phones.

As I stated before, society is slowly but surely waking up. It takes some time, but society is waking up to the point where we can begin to pay attention to our world.

Once we do that—and once we take the next step to realize the beauty and magic within our world and how our thoughts literally create matter—we begin to transform our personal worlds, and possibly the world as a whole, towards this heaven of love and truth that it’s supposed to be.

As always, I thank you for your time and attention in reading this piece.

Have a wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu.

Give a gift subscription

Related Articles

Call To Action

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee