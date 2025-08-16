The fact that we pay for energy—when it’s literally around us—shows the depths of the illusion within society.

After I wrote my article on “The Greatest Con: Oil,” I began to realize that our society is held up on the premise of belief, but also necessity.

We believe oil is scarce, yet we need it to transport goods from point A to point B. Since that’s the case, we will pay whatever the price is, because that’s what we’ve always done.

What if, somehow, someway, they begin to convince us that we need to start paying for air because our air is poisoned, and of course, we need air? Sounds far off, but based on what’s occurred so far, who’s to say that isn’t the case?

One of the greatest forms of energy known to man is known as the aether. Sometimes spelled as ether.

The Reality of the Aether

When I first came across it, I understood it only from its metaphysical properties. But by diving more into it, it’s more than that. In fact, it’s the medium that keeps everything together.

From our thoughts, to Wi-Fi, to electricity—all move through this medium known as the aether. And by tapping into it, we can explore a whole new world of possibilities.

The one man who dove into this and changed the world was Nikola Tesla. It’s no surprise that the great charlatan Musk has taken his name and inverted it, so the legacy of Nikola gets misconstrued for Elon. However, once you understand how the world operates, you can see these historical cover-ups for what they are.

The aether is real, and the fact that individuals like Einstein have sought to debunk it means it has more relevance for our world than ever before.

In order to even dream about a heaven on earth—and work towards that possibility, we must tear down even the lies that have been told to us.

That’s why we must tear down the heliocentric globe model, it creates a fake perspective of reality that shrinks the spirit

That’s why we must tear down our modern healthcare system, it creates a dependency on poisons vs the body healing itself

That’s why we must tear down our current corporation systems, as they’ve taken the practice of capitalism and fueled it into a greed-based approach

To change our world, we need to know more about it, and to do that, we must understand the medium that holds everything together, which is the aether.

If you’re interested about it, here are some work I’ve written to discuss it.

Aether Archive Mini-Essays

The Magic of Albert Einstein: How Relativity Became the Greatest Illusion

What if the most celebrated theory in modern physics was actually an elaborate magic trick designed to hide a fundamental truth about reality?

In this deep dive, I expose how Einstein’s theory of relativity emerged not as pure scientific discovery, but as a direct response to the world-shattering Michelson-Morley experiment of 1887—an experiment that detected something the establishment desperately needed to disappear: the aether.

The experiment’s results were so threatening to the existing cosmic model that they sent forth their greatest champion to perform what can only be described as intellectual sleight of hand. Einstein didn’t just propose a new theory; he rewrote reality itself to make an inconvenient truth vanish.

But here’s what will shock you: In a rare moment of honesty in 1922, Einstein himself admitted, “I have come to believe that the motion of the Earth cannot be detected by any optical experiment…though the Earth is revolving around the Sun.”

Think about that. The man who revolutionized our understanding of the universe confessed he couldn’t prove the very foundation his theory was built upon. It’s like a magician admitting he can’t actually make something disappear, yet insisting we should still believe in the magic.

This wasn’t just about physics—it was about severing humanity’s connection to the metaphysical realm where thoughts, consciousness, and the very fabric of creation reside. The aether isn’t just empty space; it’s the living medium through which frequency, energy, and even our thoughts travel and interact with physical reality.

Rudolf Steiner saw this clearly—the aether is where the spiritual and physical realms meet. Tesla knew it intimately—every one of his revolutionary inventions emerged from his deep understanding of this living, energetic medium. Yet we’ve been taught to dismiss it as “pseudoscience” while embracing mathematical abstractions that lead us further from truth.

What I reveal in the full article will forever change how you see the relationship between consciousness and reality—and why they needed Einstein’s magic trick to keep us in the dark.

Why Would They Hide The Aether? Part 1: Because You’d Be Uncontrollable

The greatest secret isn’t that the aether exists—it’s that you interact with it every single day, whether you know it or not.

I’ve witnessed this truth in my own life repeatedly. The synchronicities that led to my ideal career. The prophetic dreams that manifested in physical reality. The way focused intention seems to bend circumstances in impossible ways. What I’m describing is the natural operation of consciousness working through the aether, the living, dynamic substratum that connects thought to form.

But here’s the revelation that changes everything: they don’t just know about the aether—they’ve been using it against us for over a century while convincing us it doesn’t exist.

The same esoteric knowledge that the elite have used to shape society, accumulate wealth, and maintain control has been systematically stripped from public education and replaced with materialistic scientism. What we get back are watered-down “self-help” books that offer us mere fragments of what our ancestors understood as fundamental reality.

Take Napoleon Hill’s “Think and Grow Rich”—written in 1937, it openly discussed the “ether” as the medium through which thought-vibrations travel and manifest. But in later editions? Those references were quietly removed or softened, sanitized for a population being conditioned to forget their true nature.

The pattern becomes clear when you realize that Huxley literally told Orwell that his dystopian vision would come true because he understood “animal magnetism”—Franz Mesmer’s work on the aether. Huxley knew that by manipulating this invisible field, populations could be controlled without them ever realizing it.

Meanwhile, Tesla—who openly stated he “received” ideas from the aether—single-handedly created our modern electrical world. Yet the moment he died, his possessions were raided and his aetheric research disappeared into classified archives while we were handed Einstein’s mathematics as a replacement.

The question isn’t whether the aether exists—it’s how many “aetheric rituals” you’re unknowingly participating in daily. Every movie you watch, every frequency you’re exposed to, every stress pattern you carry is interacting with your energetic field in ways you’ve never been taught to recognize or control.

When you truly understand that reality is shaped from the unseen, that your thoughts and emotions are actively participating in the creation of your experience through this dynamic medium—you become uncontrollable. You stop being a passive consumer of someone else’s reality and become an active co-creator of your own.

That’s exactly why they had to hide it. The full article reveals how to recognize your daily interactions with this field and begin working with it intentionally instead of unconsciously.

Reality Inertia: The Hidden Force That Keeps You Stuck (And How to Break Free)

Most people trying to change their lives are fighting an invisible force they don’t understand—and losing every time.

I call it Reality Inertia: the natural tendency for your current experience to maintain itself unless specific probabilistic forces are applied to overcome that resistance. It’s why the vast majority of people stay trapped in the same patterns year after year, despite their best intentions and surface-level efforts.

But here’s where it gets fascinating: Reality Inertia isn’t just a personal phenomenon—it’s built into the mathematical structure of existence itself. We didn’t invent mathematics; we discovered it embedded in nature’s fabric. And if reality is mathematical, it’s also probabilistic, which means the likelihood of any outcome can be strategically increased or decreased.

Think of the aspiring actress getting off the bus in Hollywood with nothing but dreams. The naive approach is blind faith—expecting fame to materialize through wishful thinking. But probability-based magic works differently. First, secure stable housing in LA. Then build financial flexibility. Next, enchant continuously for an expanded network of theatrical connections. Only then start thinking about auditions.

Each step increases the probability of the next. Each connection opens doorways that were previously sealed. This isn’t just goal-setting—it’s working with the aether to create synchronistic opportunities that propel you toward outcomes faster than logical planning alone could achieve.

This is where most people in the truth and freedom movement fail catastrophically. They reject mainstream lies (good) but then build their strategy on other fantasies—believing faith alone will overcome reality inertia without addressing the probabilistic nature of change.

Faith without works is dead. And works without understanding Reality Inertia is like trying to move an elephant by whipping its tail.

The full article reveals the mathematical principles underlying manifestation, why most “awakened” people remain powerless despite knowing the truth, and the specific methodology I use to consistently create synchronistic breakthroughs in my life.

But here’s the crucial insight that ties everything together: You can only successfully overcome Reality Inertia when you base your strategy on actual truth rather than comforting illusions. That’s why rejecting ALL the lies—from space travel to dinosaurs to viruses—isn’t just philosophical; it’s practical magic.

You cannot change a world you don’t truly understand.

Takeaways

The aether isn’t theory—it’s the living medium you interact with every moment. Your thoughts, emotions, and intentions are constantly shaping this energetic substratum, whether you’re conscious of it or not.

Every major lie serves the same purpose: to disconnect you from your creative power. From Einstein’s relativity to the scarcity of oil, these deceptions keep you dependent rather than sovereign over your reality.

Reality operates on mathematical probabilities, not wishful thinking. True change requires understanding the inertia of your current experience and strategically stacking the odds in your favor through aligned action.

The elite haven’t abandoned ancient wisdom—they’ve hidden it from you. While feeding you materialism and scientism, they continue using aetheric principles to maintain control and accumulate power.

Next Steps

Start tracking your synchronicities. For the next week, write down every “coincidence,” unexpected connection, or intuitive hit you experience. Notice patterns between your thoughts and what shows up in your reality.

Question one “settled science” belief you hold. Pick something you’ve never examined—viruses, gravity, dinosaurs—and spend 30 minutes researching alternative perspectives. Notice your resistance to questioning what you’ve been taught.

Practice probability-based intention. Choose one realistic goal and map out the 3-5 intermediate steps that would increase the likelihood of achieving it. Focus on creating connections and opportunities rather than forcing outcomes.

Ready to step through the doorway?

These article drops are just the beginning. Behind the paywall lies the complete framework for understanding how reality actually operates—and how you can work with it instead of against it.

The full archives contain the specific techniques I use to create consistent synchronicities, the hidden history they don’t want you to discover, and the practical magic our ancestors knew but we’ve been taught to forget.

For less than the cost of a single coffee per week, you gain access to the unorthodox truths that could fundamentally reshape your understanding of what’s possible.

The question isn’t whether you can afford to subscribe—it’s whether you can afford to remain in the dark about the true nature of your own creative power.

Because the world doesn’t change until you understand how it actually works.

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

Become a paid subscriber for $5/month and unlock the full truth

Related Content

Refer a friend

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee