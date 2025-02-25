“The truth is: Oil is one of the most abundant substances on Earth, second only to water.”

I came across a compelling video featuring Col. L. Fletcher Prouty, a man whose credentials are impossible to ignore.

Col. Prouty spent nine of his 23-year military career inside the Pentagon (1955-1964), holding positions that put him at the heart of U.S. military and intelligence operations. He served two years with the Secretary of Defense, two years with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and five years with Headquarters, U.S. Air Force.

Leroy Fletcher Prouty

He reminds me in some ways of General Smedley Butler, another military insider who later exposed the schemes of power.

In 1955, Prouty was appointed as the first “Focal Point” officer between the CIA and the Air Force for Clandestine Operations under National Security Council Directive 5412. He later served as a Briefing Officer for the Secretary of Defense (1960-1961) and the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman.

This man was not looking in from the outside. He was on the inside — witnessing the flow of power firsthand.

What makes his testimony so crucial is his direct involvement in the Federal Staff Energy Seminar, a four-year program during the so-called 1970s energy crisis. He describes sitting in meetings alongside the highest-ranking officials of the time: Henry Kissinger, top defense and intelligence officials, senators, and industry leaders.

These were not casual discussions; these were strategy sessions shaping global policy.

From his own words:

“I went to a 4-year Federal staff energy seminar run by the government of the United States during the so-called energy crisis. I was the participant that represented the railroad industry. The airline industry was there, every Administrative Assistant of senators and Congressman was there, the CIA was there, the Defense Department was there, the State Department was there. Sometimes sitting right in front of me in the row would be Henry Kissinger with his friend, the head of Department of Defense. It’s too bad I can’t put the names with them, but anyway, people like that, top men in the government, sitting there listening to the federal staff energy seminar.”

And more damningly:

“Well, what this was doing is for four years they were teaching a propaganda line to the leading people in this country and therefore to the leading people in the world when you include the Slingers, Kissinger and Slesinger among others. And the object of it was, as Kissinger used in his own terms when it was time for him to speak, to create a world price for oil. In other words, not 30 cents a gallon here and 90 cents a gallon there, but let’s get a world price. That’s their goal and they’re trying to do that for wheat and everything else.”

This seminar was the moment when the modern oil pricing propaganda was crafted.

According to Prouty, the meetings did not discuss oil shortages in a literal sense; instead, they discussed how to manipulate oil pricing and control its perception as a scarce resource. This conference was about power consolidation, about creating artificial scarcity to maintain control over nations, economies, and industries.

Just as Smedley Butler spoke out about the conspiracy to overthrow the U.S. government, Prouty warned about a different kind of coup: the theft of the world’s most abundant resource. He laid bare one of the greatest cover-ups in modern history:

The deception that oil is a limited, fossil-based resource when, in fact, it is one of the most abundant and self-replenishing substances on Earth.

Today, we are peeling back the layers of this global manipulation. This event might be the greatest con ever pulled on humanity—convincing the world that one of its most bountiful resources is running out.

Ladies and gentlemen, I present The Greatest Con Ever – The Theft of Oil.