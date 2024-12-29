The Big Three: How False Flags Shape Our Collective Reality, Part 2
The 9/11 Event: Four Planes Were Used As Weapons... If You Can Believe That
Welcome to the three-part analysis of The Big Three: How False Flags Shape Our Collective Reality. This is Part II of three. You can find Part I here and Part III here.
Introduction
No one likes being lied to.
It feels like an insult, a betrayal—like being told you’re not worthy of the truth. It stings, leaving you disrespected and diminished.
For governments, ensuring their citizens never feel this way is paramount. A population that feels betrayed or insulted loses trust, and without trust, the very foundation of authority begins to crumble.
Yet the paradox lies here: governments must lie. It’s inherent to the nature of power, where agendas must be protected, goals pursued, and control maintained.
So, the question becomes: how can governments lie while preserving trust? How can they deceive to meet their needs without citizens feeling betrayed or insulted?
The answer lies in crafting the perfect illusion. A lie so convincing, so thoroughly packaged as truth, that the public accepts it without question—without ever expending the effort to verify it.
They believe it because they see no reason not to.
In 2011, a pivotal study in Psychological Science revealed that individuals under cognitive stress are far more likely to bypass critical thinking and accept presented narratives. This phenomenon becomes even more potent during emotionally charged or mentally taxing events, which serve as fertile ground for mass deception.
Such moments allow governments and institutions to shape narratives that bypass critical thinking, embedding falsehoods into collective memory. When repetition is added, these lies solidify, becoming accepted as truth.
These findings are not just theoretical—they’re essential to understanding the second installment of our Big Three False Flags series: 9/11.
As the study noted, individuals overwhelmed by emotional or cognitive strain are more likely to accept presented narratives without question. This principle underpins the events of 9/11, a day that evoked unprecedented emotional distress.
The images of the Twin Towers collapsing, the chaos at the Pentagon, and the aftermath of Flight 93 crashing in Pennsylvania created a cognitive overload, rendering the public more receptive to the official story.
Repetition plays a crucial role here. The media’s endless replaying of specific footage—planes striking the Twin Towers, people fleeing the dust clouds—imprinted these images into our collective psyche. This technique, combined with authoritative voices presenting a unified narrative, ensured that dissenting perspectives were quickly dismissed.
Through cognitive overload, strategic tension, and media manipulation, 9/11 became a masterclass in narrative control, leaving profound and lasting effects on the world.
The Official Narrative and a Question of Planes
The official story is well known: four planes were hijacked by terrorists, two struck the Twin Towers, one hit the Pentagon, and the fourth crashed in Pennsylvania. We have the official controversy that this was an inside job, but then, we have the unorthodox narrative: were planes even used?
Unlike typical plane crashes, which leave behind substantial wreckage, no significant evidence of planes was found at any of the four 9/11 sites.
Forensic investigations into the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and the Pennsylvania crash site have failed to uncover the kind of debris expected from such events—wings, engines, fuselage fragments.
This discrepancy is glaring. Aviation disasters, even in extreme circumstances, leave tangible evidence.
Yet for 9/11, across four sites, we find only wreckage—a gap that calls the official narrative into question.
The Jet Fuel Theory and Its Flaws
The “jet fuel theory,” introduced to explain the Twin Towers’ collapse, asserts that intense heat from burning jet fuel caused the steel structure to weaken and fail. However, this explanation falters under scrutiny.
Steel melts at approximately 2,500°F, yet jet fuel burns at a maximum of 980–1,500°F under optimal conditions.
Numerous experts have pointed out that the rapid, symmetrical collapse of the towers bears a striking resemblance to controlled demolitions.
The theory does not account for Building 7, which also had a symmetrical collapse —despite not being struck by a plane.
The jet fuel theory also fails to address the Pentagon and Pennsylvania crash sites, where no significant wreckage or fuel residues were found.
We’re told to believe that four planes struck their targets with near-perfect precision and that jet fuel burned so intensely it melted steel, leaving little wreckage behind.
Yet, astonishingly, this same inferno—capable of vaporizing steel—miraculously spared the hijacker’s passport, found blocks away from Ground Zero.
Ladies and Gentlemen, here is the infamous clip from Candace Owens on that fateful day—if you can believe that.
The Role of Television in Crafting Reality
Television was central to embedding the 9/11 narrative into public consciousness. The medium’s ability to tell “lies to our vision” ensured that the official story was accepted without question. Selective footage, repeated ad nauseam, became the foundation of public belief.
This is the essence of a false flag: crafting a narrative so compelling that it overrides critical thinking.
False flag events are not new. History is rife with examples of governments staging or exploiting crises to justify actions. Check out my articles on How Wars Happen for more examples.
The same tactic is used over and over again. Lots of emotional appeals; repeat the imagery and phrases, over and over, to the point that the lie is completely swallowed by the narrative.
The Patriot Act, enacted in the wake of 9/11, granted sweeping powers to government agencies, enabling mass surveillance of American citizens.
On the international stage, 9/11 became the rationale for the War on Terror, a campaign that has cost trillions of dollars and countless lives.
The invasion of Iraq, justified by claims of weapons of mass destruction, proved baseless.
Similarly, the prolonged war in Afghanistan achieved little beyond enriching defense contractors and perpetuating geopolitical instability.
Yet, 9/11 remains a day that will live in infamy, with no one none the wiser in looking into the events of the day to see if this narrative is even true.
Conclusion: The Legacy of 9/11
9/11 was more than a tragedy—it was a turning point that reshaped global politics, public perception, and the boundaries of truth. The absence of public critical examination, combined with cognitive overload, ensured that the official narrative went largely unchallenged.
As we continue to unravel the Big Three False Flags, 9/11 stands as a testament to the power of narrative control. It serves as a chilling reminder of how easily perception can be manipulated, even in the face of glaring inconsistencies.
In our final installment, we will examine the COVID-19 pandemic and its place within this trilogy of deception.
