Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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The Reverend Gonzo's avatar
The Reverend Gonzo
4h

I think the reason most of rely upon substances to get through the day is that we know, on a deep, deep level, that we are nothing but slaves and using our drug of choice is the only way to make it through another day. Believe this is why there are so many addicts out there now, society is built to demean and degrade us so why not pop a pill, snort a line, spike a vein in order to get a tiny bit of relief. Good news is that a lot of us have started waking up to the nature of the game that's been played without us knowing the rules, now that we're learning how to play it correctly there will be mass change in the near future.

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4h

99%? Ridiculous. That puts me in the one percent who need no daily "enhancements".

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