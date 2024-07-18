In the quiet moments between the hustle of our daily lives, have you ever paused to question the very fabric of our society?

Probably not, because most of us are too caught up in the day-to-day grind to step back and examine the bigger picture.

But let’s do that right now and take a step back to think for a second. Why do we work the jobs we do, why does our education system function as it does, or why do our governments operate in their current manner?

These are not just rhetorical questions, but powerful tools for understanding the world we live in.

In today’s world, we never examine the structures and systems that govern our daily lives. Many of us, especially in the West, have been conditioned to believe that our way of life is the pinnacle of human achievement.

We rarely question the fundamental structures of our society or wonder who decided things should be this way. But today, we’re going to do just that.

We’re going to pull back the curtain and take a hard look at the world we inhabit — a world that, as we’ll discover, has been meticulously crafted to serve the interests of not the majority but only a select few — while stealing our life force away.

It’s up to us to understand this so we can be aware in our day-to-day grind. Thank you to

because it was her quote from her letter

to James Corbett that inspired this analysis:

Presently, about 80% of the jobs We see add nothing necessary to the survival of Humankind. It’s all just profit-pushing for the psychopaths in control.

The World in Their Image

In James Corbett’s Documentary, “How Big Oil Conquered the World,” he makes this provocative statement:

“The world we live in today is the world created in the “Devil” Bill’s image. It’s a world founded on treachery, deceit, and the naïveté of a public that has never wised up to the parlor tricks that the Rockefellers and their ilk have been using to shape the world for the past century and a half.”

Corbett’s work on the origins of the Rockefellers was instrumental in my book, which connected the pieces to explain how the last two hundred years have shaped our human existence. “The world created in the “Devil” Bill’s image” is more than just a phrase. It’s a stark reality that we’ve been blind to for far too long.

When one takes the time to step back, we see that every aspect of our modern life — from the way we work to how we’re educated to the products we consume — has been shaped by the interests and ideologies of a handful of incredibly wealthy and powerful individuals, only within the last two hundred years.

This change in course due to the financial influence of a select few is not a natural evolution of human society. It’s a carefully orchestrated design implemented over decades to create a world that maximizes profits and control for the elite while keeping the rest of us comfortable enough not to revolt.

This concept is critical to understand because in crafting the policies that have created this world, psychological manipulation has also been factored into the functioning of this work. Multiple studies done on animals have been translated into functions in our daily lives.

From Pavlov’s work on reward systems with dogs to studies using rats to see how societies will function based on resources, this strategy of using comfort to subdue the population produces a very effective phenomenon of docility. These conditions would have led to a revolution in previous times, but today, we tweet or talk about them and return to work.

For most of us, daily life may include sitting in a cubicle and staring at spreadsheets that stretch into infinity. These are good jobs by societal standards—stable, well-paying, with good benefits, but, at times, there’s a feeling of emptiness or unfulfillment.

I argue that this feeling — what am I doing with my life?—is the inclination that we may be cogs in a massive machine, with our life energy being used to fuel someone else’s dreams and bank accounts. This feeling is a moment for us to pause and reflect on our place in this system.

This understanding leads to a revelation known as the comfortable cage. A cage built by an aristocracy, furnished with just enough amenities to keep the population docile —and appear to “voice their opinions” —but a cage nonetheless.

The worst part is that this cage fuels the societal systems enforcing the cage. Years and years of our life force to industries that cage us up with comfort, uphold and increase the wealth of the aristocracy, and ultimately do not serve humanity.

Before we start problem-solving, let’s establish a baseline understanding and examine some data to understand the reality of our current situation.