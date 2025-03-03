Distraction: When the mind is pulled away from intentional focus

Is it just me, or does it seem like something is always happening?

For someone who doesn’t watch the news, I can’t help but get caught up in the latest “topics that are impacting the world”—and I don’t even watch the news!

Last week, all I encountered online was “Trump and Vance vs Zelensky” or “The Epstein files have been released!”

I know I wrote about strategy of tension and how governments and media create stories to hold the public’s attention but to witness it at full speed is something else.

So, while WWIII is on the brink and AI is about to take over, I have one—well, more like a few—simple questions.

What in the world is happening to the price of eggs? Why can’t I buy any chicken wings? Why is my home insurance so high?

Why do we talk about everything else that doesn’t matter yet ignore the day-to-day topics that actually matter?

Again, we go back to the topic of strategic tension here, but this week, I’ve been thinking more about this narrative phenomenon, which I want to explore more fully as “The Zeitgeist of Our Times.”

Time is our greatest resource — but it’s being stolen from us

The word “Zeitgeist” has a spiritual component, and from what I’ve seen in quick searches, there is a spirit of the times. The spirit of the times can be influenced by external factors, which is what we’re seeing at play today.

Whether it’s senseless news headlines or flooding the information pathways with mindless, junk-related information, there’s a method here to direct the public’s attention to something outside of what they’re experiencing daily—hence the zeitgeist.

While their attention is elsewhere, they don’t realize their wealth and livelihoods are consistently being stolen.

Time is our greatest resource, but if we have to give that resource away in the form of increased labor to make ends meet, theft is occurring right under our noses.

If we’re too focused on these larger-than-life enemies to recognize that, the theft occurs while we continue to be sucked into the zeitgeist.

I’m looking to explore this topic more this week, so be sure you’re subscribed as we explore this esoteric topic.

In addition, I want to touch on who is leading this cultural change, and my attention goes immediately to the new administration. Based on my work on the Roman Calendar and how it’s still in place today if the new consuls are about to start their tenure, who’s leading the charge here?

Unfortunately, most think it’s Trump, RFK, Vance, the big names – but intuition and synchronicity are starting to show me there’s a mastermind here that most don’t know her name, but she appears to have a huge influence in how things operate. I want to dive into this more and release it in an upcoming article.

Power is the ability to create change.

I mentioned last week that the information we discuss here at Unorthodoxy isn’t information for information’s sake alone. The famous quote, “Knowledge is power,” has mistaken millions because they think that if they can just access enough knowledge, they will receive power. That understanding is wrong.

Knowledge is simply the gathering of information. Information isn’t power. Information is simply information.

However, when you know how to apply that knowledge, which is known as wisdom, now you can attain power.

Power is the ability to create change.

The topics we discuss here at Unorthodoxy aren’t for knowledge’s sake alone but for application’s sake, to increase your power in a world gone mad.

This past Sunday, I had the pleasure of writing a quick note to our paying subscribers about how we need to use our stomachs more to increase our intuition. This week, I’m looking to follow up on that and explain why we should NOT use our eyes and heads as sources of decision-making.

If you’re not a paying subscriber already, I’m hoping you become one and join us in those intimate conversations.

Closing Thoughts

To close, I’m hearing rumblings of measles and a death that occurred. And it appears that measles is becoming a talking point based on what’s happening in Texas. Then there’s also the “bird flu.”

Instances like these are where I get annoyed because the narrative paints this condition as a deadly one, and I thought, at least within the “freedom” community, we would know the truth about these games by now.

For one, measles was eliminated before any vaccines were created – so it wasn’t due to the vaccine [Read Here]

Two, measles and chickenpox, were childhood diseases you stayed home from school for. But leave it to the media, and over the years, they’ve dramatized them, as they’ve done in this link.

Third, we have no evidence that viruses exist, so the whole “varicella or avian viruses” is pseudoscience. [Read Here]

Yet, we’re testing and killing chickens because of this?

Real-world consequences based on false narratives—hence why egg production is decreasing and there are talks of a poultry shortage.

Ladies and gentlemen, this example shows us the world we live in. Through Unorthodoxy, I try to make sense of this world and show what I’ve found that increases our power.

Together, we can increase our power. Together, we can change the culture of our times. Together, we can regain and improve the seven pillars of life.

Every day, I look forward to this journey of life and am glad you’re along for the ride.

Let’s continue moving forward and onward.

As always, thank you for your time and attention. Let’s be great.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu.

