Introduction

Ever since the completion of the How To Train The Mind analysis, I’ve been more receptive of the thoughts I entertain.

One of the key insights I’ve realized by being more mindful of my thoughts is that when I am in a deep sense of thought, it’s as if my whole entire body is wrapped up in that thought.

This sensation builds off of part two of that analysis where I discuss that the mind is not within the brain as though, but it can be seen as this energetic field that surrounds the body.

In that article, How To Train Your Mind, Part Two, we discussed:

The mind needs direction to function

How we must be constantly aware of the realities of this world if we are to keep our mind focused.

Understanding that the mind is not within the brain but encapsulates the entire body is key to understanding this next concept. I’ve come to realize that the reason that when we are in a deep sense of thought, and it seems like our whole bodies are wrapped in that sense of though — is because this is the case.

We think with our entire bodies — with our muscles contributing to the act of thinking.

In short, we think with our entire mode of being.

In this article we are going to discuss the act of thinking in a new light. This is something that we do haphazardly, not paying any attention to the thoughts that come our way. But when we realize that thinking is an act that involves the whole body, we should treat it as such.

In this article, we are going to discuss:

The relation to our eyes and our thoughts How our state of thought holds our entire body Why We Need to think with our whole body versus “our brain.”

This is sure to be an interesting read. Please be sure to take sometime out to refresh the concepts of How To Train Your Mind, Parts 1 and 2, so you follow along.

Without any further ado, let’s dive right in.

The Eyes Are The Windows To Your Soul

To recap this entire analysis, we must remember that at the very essence of this thing we call life, is the fact that our core existence comes down to our soul.

Our soul is this spiritual entity that houses our thoughts, feelings, emotions, etc., and drives our day-to-day actions through this vehicle known as the body.

Our mind is the great pathway between the immaterial mind and the physical body and receives a large majority of the information from the senses.

Of the senses that has the greatest impact on the mind, therefore the soul, is the sense of sight — hence the phrase, “they eyes are the windows to your soul.”

What you see shapes what you think. But what happens when you take back control?

Right now, your thoughts aren’t fully your own—they’re being shaped by the world around you. The images you consume, the environments you immerse yourself in—your mind-body connection is constantly being influenced without you realizing it.

But what if you could reclaim control over your own mind?

