The Five Principles: Your Foundation for Navigating Reality
"Every moment becomes an integral art of this tapestry we call life."
Before I dive heads first into my Humanity vs The Deadening series, there are certain principles that we must understand.
These principles are my theories on how our experience of life is built, and understanding them is key to understanding every moment in life. They’ve recently become part of my daily mantra—something I tell myself when life seems to get out of hand.
They serve as a reminder of what the bigger picture of life is, especially in moments that seem bigger than what they really are.
By understanding these five principles and committing them to memory—ultimately becoming part of us—we’ll always be able to remind ourselves who, what, and where we are in this journey of existence.
This understanding of the macro while being mindful of the micro makes a world of difference, immediately pulling into awareness the foundation of all esoteric truths and lessons. They are my theories on how our experience of life is built, and understanding them is key to understanding every moment in existence.
Without further ado, let’s dive right in.
The Five Principles
#1 – You are a field of consciousness
“I think therefore I am,” or rather, “I am therefore I think.” This phrase speaks to the fundamental foundation of human experience. If we are aware of something, we become conscious of it, and being conscious of anything is the foundation of existence.
