Spiritual Sundays Podcast: Living In Our Hellish World... But first, an Unorthodoxy Newsletter Blast

Introduction

Welcome to Spiritual Sundays! It’s been a while since I’ve hopped on the mic and let my thoughts flow, so I’m excited about this one!

Today, I’m combining our in-depth spiritual discussions with an Unorthodoxy blast. For those new, Unorthodoxy blasts are my way of sharing updates, housekeeping, and previewing new ideas that will eventually make their way into articles or podcasts.

In today’s podcast, I want to focus on a crucial topic: how to transform our experience of living in a world that often feels like hell into a more meaningful and fulfilling reality — or heaven on earth.

Before diving in, I want to take a moment to share some exciting news and upcoming projects.

Unorthodoxy Blast Announcements

1. Millennial Series

As a proud millennial, I’ve noticed that much of my audience is from older generations who clearly understand the world as it stands today. However, many of my peers still need to learn about the gravity of our current situation.

That’s why I’m dedicating a new section on my Unorthodoxy platform, Next Gen, specifically for millennials and Gen Z. We’ll explore themes that resonate most with younger generations—how societal systems have blindsided us and how we can wake up to take control of our lives.

This section will aim to bridge the gap between the older and younger generations so that knowledge transfer occurs and the younger generation can gain awareness of the world and connect with those who came before us. If you know anyone who may benefit from this new section, please share this article with them.

Share

2. Articles in the Pipeline

I’ve got several new pieces coming out soon, including:

The Philosophy of Liberty , inspired by Rudolf Steiner’s work, which will explore how our thoughts lead to true freedom.

A deep dive into strategic tension and its influence on society—an unfamiliar term that piqued my interest and deserves exploration.

A paid-exclusive, controversial, yet necessary discussion on the connection between Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and vaccinations .

The crushing impact of medical debt on families and whether the so-called life-saving procedures are truly worth the financial burden.

A breakdown of the film Irresistible, starring Steve Carell, with spoilers and a deeper look at its insights.

Finally, a paid-exclusive article on abortion, where I’ll bluntly state my position: abortion is murder. We’ll dive into how society’s disconnection from this truth has altered moral consciousness.

Share

3. Thanks to My Paying Subscribers

A big shoutout to my paying subscribers. Thanks to your support, I’ve hit the 100-subscriber mark and earned the coveted orange badge on Substack!

Disclaimer: I don’t have ‘hundreds’ of paying subscribers—just over 100. If that number drops below 100, I lose the best-seller badge.

To celebrate new paying subscribers and invite those on the fence, I’m offering 50% off for new paid members this week.

If you’ve been curious about Unorthodoxy, now’s the perfect time to dive into exclusive content, archived articles, and in-depth analyses that go beyond what’s available to free subscribers.

Examples of premium articles include:

So, if you’ve considered joining, now’s the perfect time to explore the unorthodox truth with us.

50% Off The First Year!

The Philosophy of Liberty: Navigating Hell and Discovering Heaven on Earth

Now, as for today’s discussion, we’ll be talking about how to live meaningfully in a world that often feels like hell.

We’ll explore how to move from feeling trapped in a chaotic reality to creating your own heaven on earth—without denying the challenges we face. Drawing on Steiner’s Philosophy of Freedom, we’ll delve into how our thoughts, when consciously directed, can set us free from the external pressures of society and lead us to a more fulfilling existence.

I really enjoyed making this podcast and letting my thoughts flow. Without furhter ado, let’s dive in, and for those on the fence, I hope you’ll consider joining us as a paid subscriber to access more exclusive content and deeper explorations of these critical topics.

I'll take that 50% discount!

Podcast Timestamp Summary

Introduction (Timestamp: 00:00 - 04:00)

Summary: Franklin O’Kanu introduces the episode, blending Spiritual Sundays with an Unorthodoxy blast, and outlines what to expect.

Key Points:

Unorthodox Blasts Explained (00:00 - 01:16): Introduction to Unorthodoxy blasts and housekeeping.

Millennial Section Announcement (01:16 - 02:57): Upcoming section dedicated to addressing millennials’ issues and how they can wake up to the current state of society.

Article Previews (02:57 - 06:32): Topics include Steiner’s Philosophy of Freedom, medical debt, SIDS and vaccinations, and upcoming articles on abortion and society’s programming.

Thanks to Paying Subscribers (06:32 - 07:47): Shoutout to subscribers for helping earn the Substack orange badge and the announcement of a 50% discount for new subscribers.

Main Topic: Navigating Hell and Finding Heaven (Timestamp: 07:47 - 17:10)

Summary: Franklin shares personal experiences and insights on how to shift one’s perspective from living in hell to experiencing heaven, even in challenging times.

Key Points:

Pandemic’s Dual Impact (07:47 - 11:17): How the pandemic created both challenges and opportunities, allowing Franklin to work from home and spend more time with family.

Corporate Greed and Control (11:17 - 14:22): The story of corporate greed, reflecting on Steiner’s Philosophy of Freedom, and questioning whether we are truly free in our decisions or enslaved by external influences.

Realizations About Freedom (14:22 - 17:10): A discussion about the nature of thoughts, body, spirit, and freedom, drawing from personal observations.

Shifting Perceptions: From Hell to Heaven (Timestamp: 17:10 - 22:06)

Summary: Franklin describes how shifting his mindset led to a positive experience, demonstrating the transition from seeing the world as hell to creating a personal heaven.

Key Points:

Mindset Shift (17:10 - 19:04): Franklin recounts how taking a break with his son led to a powerful realization about blessings and perspective.

Synchronicity and Gratitude (19:04 - 22:06): Reflecting on the beauty of being able to pause and spend time with loved ones, even in challenging circumstances.

Realistic Expectations in an Unchanging System (Timestamp: 22:06 - 28:14)

Summary: Understanding the world as a system of belief and setting realistic expectations about how to navigate it.

Key Points:

Reality Inertia (22:06 - 24:32): The importance of recognizing the systems in place and setting achievable goals within them.

Belief-Based Systems (24:32 - 28:14): A deeper look into how governments, science, and other constructs are upheld by belief, and how awareness can begin to break these systems down.

Creating Your Own System (Timestamp: 28:14 - 33:19)

Summary: Franklin discusses how individuals can create their own systems, setting personal goals and creating heaven in a hellish world.

Key Points:

Turning Things Up a Notch (28:14 - 29:12): Setting goals and being intentional about life choices.

Decoding the Narrative (29:12 - 31:47): Highlighting the importance of decoding propaganda and creating new narratives that allow for personal freedom.

Looking Inward for Freedom (31:47 - 33:19): Finding freedom by looking inward and exercising personal autonomy.

Conclusion (Timestamp: 33:19 - 34:00)

Summary: Franklin closes the episode by reflecting on the discussion and encouraging listeners to continue the journey toward personal autonomy.

Action Items:

Reflect and Engage: Listeners are encouraged to reach out, reflect on the conversation, and explore creating personal autonomy in their own lives.

Share

Closing Thoughts

Thank you for your time and attention. If you can’t become a paid subscriber but still want to support this work, feel free to buy me a coffee or take me out to lunch.

Buy Me Coffee

Lastly, if these terms sound familiar but you’re still seeking more clarity, check out my book An Unorthodox Truth, where I compile the last 200 years of world history to provide an accurate view of who our true enemy is.

Order The Book

Thank you again for your time and attention. Let’s be great. Ashe.

Franklin O’Kanu