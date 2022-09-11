In light of recent events affecting the monarch, I’m releasing an excerpt from my book, An Unorthodox Truth, where I discuss Queen Elizabeth.

No, I’m not referring to Queen Elizabeth II, who recently passed, and who everyone is blaming for colonization. No, not that one. For a more in-depth study on that Queen Elizabeth and British Royalty, I highly recommend James Corbett’s article.

Here, I’ll address Queen Elizabeth the first – but not so much Queen Elizabeth I either. More specifically, I’ll focus on her closest advisor, John Dee.

In this excerpt, I’ll introduce John Dee, who the History channel states, “found fame with aristocrats and monarchs and created a reputation that went beyond England’s borders.”

Could John Dee be the reason behind Britain's colonization of the world? I invite you to read further.

John Dee: Astrologer, Astronomer, Mathematician, and Alchemist.

I chose to write this section on John Dee because this is a real-world example of magic in action, and unfortunately, it may have been worse for mankind. When I first came across John Dee, some painted him as a hero. But there’s a darker side to him that people seem to shy away. Since we’ve already discussed the earth being flat, there’s nothing that we need to steer away from.

John Dee, as mentioned earlier, was an English mathematician, but he was much more than that. According to the blog site bookstellyouwhy.com, John Dee was “007” before the James Bond that we’re familiar with. From the blog, we read the following:

Born in 1527, John Dee would later earn a reputation as one of the most learned men of his age. He attended St. John's College, Cambridge from 1542 until 1546. He was so successful that he was made a fellow at Trinity College. It was there, working on a stage performance of Aristophanes' Peace, that Dee gained attention for being a magician; apparently his stage effects were so clever, the audience could find no natural explanation for them.

But tricks and shows are just the surfaces of what Dee was capable of. Before Queen Elizabeth took the throne, he created horoscopes for himself and the Queen. Due to this “magical act” of diving into astrology, Dee was charged with attempting to peer into royalty’s future – which was deemed treason. From the blog, “it’s not certain how Dee convinced the court of his innocence, but it may have had to do with his supposed occult powers. After one man testified against Dee, one of his children died and another was struck blind.”

We’ve discussed the power of libraries and how they contain vast pieces of knowledge from all areas of the world, so it was no surprise that Dee had “amassed an incredible collection of rare books and manuscripts, one that far surpassed the collections of England’s universities.” Not surprisingly, Dee’s studies focused on mathematics, astronomy, alchemy, and the supernatural. This study occurs during the Renaissance age, the most prominent magical bloom since the Axial age, and John Dee was front and center of it all.

I focus on John Dee because, throughout this book, we’ve identified individuals who have played a significant role in shaping our current world. We’ve talked about the first billionaires and scientists who molded our world in ways we’re beginning to see. These individuals had monumental impacts on our current society – yet we know very little about them. John Dee was no exception.

Earlier in the book, we’ve seen how individuals, Darwin with his spread of evolution and Owens with his spread of dinosaurs, helped create our modern science. Interesting to note that both individuals are English. One thing that we alluded to within the evolution chapter but didn’t dive too deeply into was the British expansion of the world. Under the guise of colonialism, Britain gave rise to the vast “English” society we see today. Why is all of this relevant? Because the man who first conceived the idea of a “British Empire” was the most famed magician in British History, John Dee, who had a very close relationship with Queen Elizabeth, positioned him in a very prominent position of power. From the blog, we read the following:

By the time Elizabeth rose to the court in 1558, Dee had already become her closest personal advisor. Elizabeth even entrusted him with choosing an auspicious day for her coronation. Dee would counsel the queen on all things scientific and astrological. Thanks to his knowledge of astronomy, key to nautical navigation at the time, Dee would also serve as the advisor for England's voyages of discovery. He advocated imperialism and was actually the first to use the phrase "British Empire."… Dee often corresponded with the queen on confidential matters. He took to signing his letters "007" to designate letters for the queen's eyes only. The zeroes represented eyes, and the seven was thought to be a lucky number that offered protection.

John Dee died right at the beginning of the 17th century as we exit the Renaissance and enter the last three stages of magic in our historical journey. So far, we’ve seen the first concept of a supernatural realm, to the deep, respected study of the esoteric world, to the suppression of such matters, then to the rise of occult concepts, such as Hermeticism. This period brings us to the enlightenment ages, which following that, takes us to the Industrial age – where we started this book with electricity. Having come full circle, we’ll end with how magic is, or lack there present in our current age.

