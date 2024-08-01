In my last article on the comfortable cage, I made the argument that, in actuality, all of us, for the most part, are confined within a cage that provides the illusion of freedom.

I showed that 80% of us, even though we hate the oligarchs, the bad guys, and the elites, work in industries that support these very same oligarchs and elites. Our reality is the world they created, and this revelation was eye-opening for me.

Seeing that 80% of Americans — despite our hatred for the elites— actually supports them made me want to dive deeper into this revelation and now that I’ve uncovered this truth, I want to explore further what this reality built by the elites looks like.

We know the top industries that individuals work in, and we talked about how they’re all profit-driven and not primarily supporting humanity. Now, I want to analyze the top companies behind these industries.

Unveiling The Tech Titans

Doing some research, I found out that out of all these industries, the top five income-producing industries can be boiled down to two buckets. Here’s a list of the top five income-producing companies:

Apple: ~$100.4 billion in net-income Microsoft: ~$73.3 billion in net-income Google: ~$59.97 billion in net-income JP Morgan: ~$48.6 billion in net-income Berkshire Hathaway: ~$35.5 billion in net-income

Based on this top five analysis, two main industries are involved: information technology and banking.

I’ve touched on banking before, and that’s how we started this whole series. The argument is that banking has enslaved the population since the beginning of time.

Henry Ford’s quote on Banking

But here, we’re going to focus on what has recently become the number one industry in our society: information technology, or as I like to call it, neural network technology.