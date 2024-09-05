The Policeman In Our Heads

When you first start waking up to the reality of the world, you realize that societies and governments play a significant role in one thing: controlling the population. This control isn’t just about maintaining order; it’s about keeping a small elite in power.

If you’re new to this, it’s a hard truth to swallow: the powers that be—an oligarchical class, if you will—represent only 1% of the population but exert control over the rest of us. How?

Not through force alone, because physical control has its limits. When people are pushed too far, they revolt.

So, they rely on a more insidious method: psychological control.

Understanding Psychological Control

When you begin to understand this reality, you start to see the signs of psychological control all around you. It’s not just in the overt ways governments, institutions, or corporations may impose rules but in the subtle ways they shape our thoughts and behaviors.

Consider the work of the Tavistock Institute, Edward Bernays, B.F. Skinner, and Pavlov. These figures have laid the groundwork for understanding how to control populations by manipulating their thoughts and actions. The idea is simple: if you can control what people think, you can control what they do.

This is how a small, elite oligarchical class—our politicians, celebrities, and other influential figures—keep the show going. They pull the strings, and we dance. Every now and then, they do something so outrageous that it’s hard to believe, just to show how much control they truly have.

As Bertrand Russell states, the population must believe that “snow is black.”

When you realize the purpose of false flags, the manipulation of data, and even the way this past pandemic was presented, a virus that wasn’t itself real, you realize there’s something more here. These are all tools of psychological control.

This brings us to the core of today’s discussion: the “policeman in our head.” This concept, which I first came across through the

, has profoundly impacted me. Although I can’t pinpoint the exact source, the idea is clear: as we grow up, from childhood to adulthood, we are conditioned to police our own thoughts and actions.

Our natural development is interrupted by what we now recognize as indoctrination through education, media, and social structures. This indoctrination installs an invisible policeman in our heads, constantly monitoring our actions and thoughts. This policeman tells us what is acceptable and what is not, often labeling these judgments as our “conscience.”

At first glance, this might seem like a normal part of being social creatures—following norms, understanding what is socially acceptable. But take a closer look, and you’ll see that many of these “norms” are designed to keep us in check, to limit our autonomy under the guise of societal good.

Why Do We Conform to These Norms?

Some of these norms are benign, perhaps even beneficial. But many are arbitrary rules designed to maintain control. Take, for example, the story of a job interview I heard from the late great John Taylor Gatto.

In the 1920s, there was a job interview with a long line of applicants. One individual decided not to wait in line; instead, he walked right up to the front door, introduced himself, and got the job. The other thirty applicants who followed the “norm” of waiting in line missed out.

The lesson here is clear: some rules are meant to be broken. Staying in line didn’t benefit those people—it only kept them in check.

This invisible policeman in our heads often feeds on fear. Fear of breaking the rules, fear of social disapproval, fear of punishment. Religion, too, can play a role in this psychological control, taking the idea of the policeman in our head to an extreme.

So, what can we do about it? The first step is awareness. By recognizing that this invisible policeman exists, we can start to question his authority. Why am I afraid of doing this? Is this fear a real, legitimate concern, or is it just societal conditioning at work?

This awareness is the key to taking back control of our thoughts and actions.

Breaking Free from Psychological Chains

We’ve all been propagandized in some way—that’s a fact. But those chains, those remnants of societal conditioning, can be broken.

By being introspective, by questioning our fears, by recognizing that the probability is often in our favor, we can begin to liberate ourselves from the psychological jail of fear. This life journey is one of empowerment and self-discovery.

Remember, whoever controls the mind controls the body. This is why practices like menticide exist—why there have been centuries of deception designed to make you forget who you truly are.

The power lies in recognizing that you have the autonomy to make your own choices, free from the invisible policeman in your head.

Thank you for your time, thank you for your attention, and thank you for reading this article. Let’s continue to grow, challenge, and support each other in this journey of understanding and empowerment.

Let’s Be Great!

Ashe.

Franklin O’Kanu

