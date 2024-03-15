The Seven Pillars of Life, Part Three
The Attack On Our Life and How We Go On The Offensive
Welcome to the three-part analysis of The Seven Pillars of Life. This is Part III of III. You can find the Introduction here, Part I here, and Part II here.
If we don’t focus our attention and thoughts on what we want, which is freedom, we will never manifest it because our attention is being distracted and put in the wrong place, i.e., politics as a dis…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Unorthodoxy to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.