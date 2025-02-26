Photo by NASA on Unsplash

The Lie To Rule All Lies.

For decades, the world has been conditioned to believe that oil is a scarce resource, finite, and at risk of running dry. This belief has been reinforced by corporate interests, government policies, and academic institutions — creating a narrative that justifies price manipulation, economic control, and even war.

But as I was analyzing the foundations of this perception, I had the biggest revelation:

The theory of dinosaurs was needed to sustain the illusion of oil scarcity.

How It All Comes Together

Consider the inner workings of this deception.

On one hand, major corporations like Shell have pushed the Peak Oil Theory, warning that oil reserves are dwindling while profiting from the fear-driven market.

On the other, academia has played its part by reinforcing the idea that oil is a fossil fuel—a substance formed from the remains of prehistoric creatures over millions of years.

The result? A closed-loop system where industries profit and the public remains convinced that oil is running out, justifying endless geopolitical conflicts and economic instability.

The lie to rule all lies.

Oil mining the Earth

Once we grasp the sheer scale of this deception—how history, scientific institutions, and wars have been orchestrated to uphold the illusion of scarcity—it becomes impossible not to question everything else.

If they can manipulate something as fundamental as our understanding of the Earth’s resources, what else have they distorted?

This revelation brings us to an even deeper question: our place in the universe.

Why Our Perception Matters

The same forces that have dictated our understanding of oil’s origins have also shaped our perception of the universe.

The cult of scientism—the unquestioned faith in mainstream science as absolute truth—has conditioned humanity to accept a hermetic, Baal-based model of reality: the Sun is the center, Earth is just another planet, and we are insignificant specks in an infinite universe.

But what if this is another illusion?

What if the Earth is not just another celestial body floating in endless space but something more paramount and far more intentional?

Two worldviews emerge from this divide.

One perspective places humanity in an endless expanse of galaxies , a random accident of cosmic evolution.

The other places humanity at the center of reality, within a structured, designed existence—closer to the Creator, not lost in the void.

One worldview strips humanity of meaning, reducing individuals to mere cosmic dust. The other reinforces our significance, our purpose, and our connection to something greater.

And this is the foundation of the larger battle: the war over the perception of our reality.

What follows next is an excerpt from my book, An Unorthodox Truth, where we explore how this war has shaped our understanding of Earth itself.

Once we recognize the patterns of deception in facets like science, medicine, history, government, and so on, the only logical next step is to ask: what else have they lied about?

Please enjoy the read. And always, thank you for the time and attention.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

Share

The Science and Philosophy of Flat Earth

Perception shapes our reality. The way we interpret chemical and electrical impulses determines how we view the world. This concept is fascinating because it means that different people can have different realities based on their perceptions. It is through this process that cliques, groups, and societies are formed.

We now understand that when someone controls the perception of a population, they control their reality. Our reality can be manipulated, as we have seen through countless examples.

In this book, we will break down the perception of reality that has been given to us. We will start by examining our home, the Earth, which plays a significant role in shaping our perception.

When I first learned about this topic, I was hesitant to explore it. It seemed too far-fetched. However, as I delved deeper, everything started to make sense. This topic acted as the link between all other pieces of knowledge. That is why we must start at the beginning.

Scientism, the belief in the scientific method as the only reliable pathway to truth, is the foundation of our perception. From an early age, we are taught that a big bang created everything and that dinosaurs inhabited the Earth millions of years ago. These "facts" are instilled in us through various educational programs.

One other widely accepted knowledge is that the Earth is round. This belief leads to many other assumptions about our reality. We think that the sun is millions of miles away, that it rises and sets, that the moon is smaller and not bright on its own, but reflects sunlight.

We also believe that Earth is just one of many planets in an expansive universe. These beliefs, ingrained in us at a young age, shape a nihilistic perspective. It is as if we are shackled in a cave, unaware of the true nature of our reality.

Therefore, our first step in breaking these chains is to address the concept of a flat Earth. Before the 1500s, ancient civilizations believed in a flat Earth and developed accurate navigational tools based on this understanding.

In this chapter, we will explore the science that challenges the round Earth theory and consider the philosophical implications of a flat Earth on our reality.

By questioning our perception, we begin to see the constraints that bind us. We are about to embark on a journey to understand our reality without the influence and alterations we have experienced thus far.

Without further delay, let us dive into the unconventional truth of our perception that lies beneath the surface of our existence.

The Science Against a Globe Earth

Science, defined as the study of the natural world through experiments and observation, is centered around these principles. It is not taught or indoctrinated, but rather relies on repeatability, trial and error, and the removal of incorrect information. This approach to learning, known as open-source learning, aligns with John Taylor Gatto's teaching strategy.

With this in mind, let's apply the principles of experiments and observations to examine what we have been taught about our globe earth. It is important to view modern science through the lens of historical fraud, as we have already seen evidence of this in our exploration of dinosaurs. By approaching history from this perspective, we can objectively evaluate our current scientific beliefs.

The idea of a flat earth is not a recent phenomenon, contrary to popular belief. Ancient relics, such as the Wells Cathedral Clock and the Orloj, were built based on a geocentric model and still accurately reflect our world today. This demonstrates the scientific accuracy of the flat earth or geocentric model and prompts further examination. It is important to note that this model was used for navigation before Galileo Galilei's trial in 1616.

Figure 16: the Orloj is an astronomical clock with a dial representing the movement of the sun and the moon as well as highlighting various astronomical details about the sky above.

To avoid overwhelming our readers with an abundance of information, we will focus on three key reasons why the earth cannot be round. Drawing from the oldest books on the subject and referencing experimental and observable facts from the 1800s, we will demonstrate that these findings remain reproducible today. One Hundred Proofs that the Earth is Not a Globe, written by William Carpenter and published in 1885, serves as our primary resource.

The first observable fact we will address is the leveling of water. On a globe earth, we would expect to see water taking a convex shape, but this is not the case. The second observable fact pertains to the actual curve of the earth, which is not accounted for and cannot be observed. By presenting these factors, we aim to encourage readers to question their preconceived notions about the globe earth, just as we did in our exploration of dinosaurs and evolution.

Throughout this chapter, we have used terms such as geocentric and globe earth. To clarify the terminology, we present the following table:

It is crucial to recognize the significant differences between a heliocentric and a geocentric model. Belief in a round earth aligns with the heliocentric model, while belief in a flat earth aligns with the geocentric model.

Ultimately, the argument is not about whether the world is a globe or round, but about the cosmology one believes in. Do we live on a spinning ball within the heliocentric model, or do we inhabit a geocentric model with a flat plane at the center of the universe?

Through this chapter, our goal is to demonstrate that we are at the center of the universe.

I must emphasize that I do not have definitive knowledge of whether the world is flat. Claims supported by pictures asserting the flatness of the earth are also speculative. We simply do not know.

Figure 17: What we've been told a "flat earth" looks like, even though it goes against the geocentric model because there is no "space."

However, what we can state with certainty is that we have experimental and observational evidence supporting the existence of a flat plane. Additionally, based on astronomical observations, we can observe a geocentric model. With absolute certainty, we can conclude that the earth is not round.

Let the experiments commence.

Share

Call To Action

This is an excerpt from my upcoming book: An Unorthodox Truth.

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee

Related Articles on Flat Earth