The Stargate Portal from the hit show Stargate SG-1

We should be wary of Trump even more than we were of Biden.

After thinking more about the executive orders and the trajectory of the past four years, I’m utterly convinced that these two (Biden and Trump) were nothing but knuckleheads while the actual power runs in the background. This realization is something I’ve mentioned before in Who Are the Bad Guys?

The one thing I’ve been trying to figure out exactly is who the bad guys are.

Well, I think I know who it is.

In this article, I’m going to discuss a few different things:

First, we must discuss the illusion of change and the real danger here. We just saw Trump repeal a lot of what Biden had — and I’m sure we’ve seen Trump repeal Obama’s actions — and Biden repeal Trump’s actions, etc. So, what narratives are worth paying attention to?

Next, we also need to discuss the patsy narratives. While these two parties have strong narratives against each other, the question is what policies and narratives are moving forward regardless of the party.

Last, we will talk about what the next four years look like and why we need to ensure that we’re even more critical of Trump than we were of Biden. There’s been nothing by celebration on Trump’s first day, but very few are calling out the tremendous dangers of Stargate. We’ll dive into that here.

This piece, my friends, is sure to be an interesting read — and if we’re entering the era of free speech, aka, drowning the masses in a plethora of information, our voice has to be even louder and our skills even sharper, to discern the truth from the fallacies.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

PS: The name “Stargate” is very interesting and simply from an occultic perspective; my question is, why that name? I touch on that a bit in this article, but diving into the meaning of the show, aliens, demons, etc. — will require a whole other deep dive. Recommended Podcast: Are We Under Satanic Attack?

Executive Orders as Theater

In my analysis of predictive programming called The Brave New World of 1984, I show how machiavellian authors can appear opposite but on the same team. Huxley and Orwell.

This opposition, but unified, is what we’re seeing exemplified dramatically by the Democrats and Republicans. The question now is: who is the grandmaster?

With one pen stroke, Trump revoked all of Biden’s agendas.

Climate Change = Gone

DEI = Gone

Trans = Gone

Now, of course, these executive orders will get challenged, but to remove them that easily after billions have been pushed into them — from corporations like the WEF and Blackrock — makes one wonder: where these topics even indeed the enemy or where they just patsies narratives, distractions, since all it took was a swift of the pen to make them disappear?

Synchronically, Petra just released an article called What if spreading conspiracy theories itself is a true conspiracy? While I have questions about aspects of the article, there are things that I want to touch on in this article — especially about what narratives are genuinely worth worrying about.

Trump’s AI Gamble

As said earlier, I’ve realized that Trump and all Presidents must have no idea what they’re doing because the amount of cognitive dissonance in their heads must be something. With Trump and Stargate, there’s no difference.

Stargate is being set up as the latest and greatest plan. However, the amount of AI this will provide is mind-boggling. But here’s the kicker: