Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Russell Schierling's avatar
Russell Schierling
3h

Maybe it's just because I live in the rural Ozarks, but in my area, most people couldn't care less. I honestly believe that this is going to go the way of the S&M Satan-worshiping Monkey Pox doc's attempt to turn "M-pox" into a scamdemic. I don't see it happening, but then again, there's a reason certain people view me as the Village Idiot.

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Dan Roach's avatar
Dan Roach
1h

Thanks Franklin. I thought we would have seen more converts since fake Covid. Tough to get through, - or we simply separate. At this point, separation seems inevitable. That means separating from all of it - family, work, institutions, communities. It may have to be this way, or we perish in our isolation.

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