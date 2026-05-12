The show has begun…

I’ve come to realize that most Americans don’t think. To think, to reason, is to hold an idea, view the opposing argument, and weigh both ideas against each other — and then know what idea one thinks is best. This is what it means to think, to reason, to use logic: knowing a topic from all angles, not just one angle.

But Americans don’t do that. And to be fair, it’s not just Americans — it can be said to be a large number of Western, or more so, “developed” countries.

Why is that? Staying with Americans, there could be a couple of reasons. For one, most Americans have been indoctrinated on how to see the world. From “public education,” which shapes Americans from a young age to adulthood, to the media, which bombards them with so much information, their knowledge of the world is fairly limited. And because of this, anything that the media says — or their “authorities” — must be gospel.

We’ve seen this play out time and time again, but recently, the covid pandemic showed just how strong this control can be. Numbers show that close to 70% of Americans took an experimental vaccine because their authorities told them to, with 30% saying no. These are the rough numbers that we can speak to when we say that most Americans don’t think — they cannot evaluate the opposing view as to why NOT to take such a vaccine. And for that, some have seen some negative results.

Well, now, we have something similar again brewing: hantavirus. In this article, I’m going to discuss two simple facts that need to be addressed — the opposing view — as to the fallacies of the covid pandemic. The idea is that once someone can come to terms with this information, they are more equipped to think, reason, and apply logic to the scenario. This article is to help those in that 70% to be well educated on such matters, versus blindly accepting what is told.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

In This Article, You Will Learn

Why the ability to hold two opposing ideas in your mind at once is the definition of thinking and why most people have never actually done it

The one historical truth about governments that, once you accept it, changes how you process every “official” narrative going forward

Why modern science — especially virology — is built on the same shaky foundation as the history books you were handed in school

The rat study that explains exactly why people don’t revolt — and why they never will, until they understand what’s actually been given to them

What separates the 30% from the 70% — and how to cross that line before the next scamdemic takes hold

Fact One: Governments and Institutions Deceive To Hold Power

Again, many people may not understand this fact of life simply due to how they were brought up.

For most people, since they have the bare necessities (e.g., food, shelter) with some occasional “freedom” (e.g., the ability to scroll on their phone for hours), for them, life is great. In this setting, the world is fine, government and leaders are our saviors, and we must support them so they can continue to keep us safe.

This is the reality that most hold, and unfortunately, it’s the trap that keeps them ensnared.

The following is one of my favorite memes ever because it reveals a simple truth: governments and institutions do lie to maintain power, and to think otherwise is incredibly naive.

Who doesn’t love a good bedtime story?

This truth has been the source of many works throughout history. One of the quotes that most should be aware of is, “history is written by the victors.” This 70% of folks may not realize this, but this is a true fact of life, and when one simply invests the time to learn about history and what role the victors played in shaping their history, they begin to see that maybe — just maybe — there may be ulterior motives at play. At times, the temptation is that one must know what those motives are, but this is a fallacy and often a waste of time. As I’ve written, you don’t need to know what the lie is, but simply knowing that there is a lie is enough.

Governments lie, institutions lie, for the same thing they’ve been lying about for generations: power. It’s a force as old as time and is still relevant in our society.

Fact Two: The Modern World Is The World of The Victors

If history is written by the victors, this can be applied to all walks of education — especially science. Continuing with our history lesson, most people never look to question history. Most people never “look up” from their phones to question anything, let alone the information that is coming into their heads. If history is wrong, then most certainly science is wrong, and this is a fact that is being discovered by a plethora of individuals.

Staying with the current topic of viruses, when one studies the history and science of vaccines, one comes to the simple conclusion that they do not exist. One realizes that virology is a misconstruction of a set of realities that is specifically directed to fund an entire industry that has led to vaccines, antivirals, and more: a billion-dollar industry — better yet, a 4 trillion-dollar industry, considering that vaccines may be the induction to individuals being “patients for life.”

Plenty of folks have done work calling out the fallacies of viruses, and Jamie Andrews, by far, has done the most work. But if people simply look at the history books, they can see how the study of viruses was flawed to begin with, starting with John Franklin Enders with one of the very first scamedmics, measles and polio, which I’ve detailed here. When one is familiar with how these scamdemics can occur, one becomes versed in an opposing argument and thus now has the ability to think and reason about such a topic.

But again, it’s just not history: it’s science, it’s religion, it’s the economy, sports, etc., etc. Our modern world is the world of the victors — and if one cannot see what both sides have to say, not just the victors, one will be led down a narrow path.

Closing Thoughts

Two simply facts should be enough to break through the fallacy that has been built up in most people’s mind. Again, due to the comfort provided, most people think that all is well and they can enjoy each day until they pass. And when trials and tribulations arise, they need to do nothing but listen to what their governments and leaders tell them.

Well, if one were to follow history and science, one would come across the famous rat study, which shows that if you simply feed people and provide basic shelter, they will simply follow along and never revolt. Again, once you begin to see the world through deception and power, you begin to see how they have been given the basic necessities to simply ‘survive.’ And when one is dependent on their government and institutions to survive, they’d never question the hands that feed them.

This information is out there — but only for those who look to wake up and look. Below are a couple of articles on the history of power and science and how it’s played a role in time, but here and now, in 2026, we need people to wake up to what is occurring. Scamdemics are real, and they do occur — and they will sway a large amount of the population. The only question is, will the reader, who may have been a former “70%”, now convert to the lesser 30% — because they are now aware of the opposing side of the argument.

Only time will tell, but please, share this article far and wide so more can become aware of this unorthodox truth to our world.

Takeaways

Reasoning means holding both sides of an argument and evaluating them honestly — most people have never done this, and systems are in place to ensure they don’t start

Governments and institutions have always lied to maintain power; this is not cynicism, it’s documented historical fact

Modern science, like history, reflects the perspective of those who funded and controlled its development — virology is a prime example

You don’t need to identify every lie to protect yourself from it; simply knowing that deception is a tool of power is enough to change your posture

The comfort provided to the population isn’t benevolent — it’s a mechanism to prevent questioning and revolt

Scamdemics follow a recognizable pattern; the people best equipped to resist them are those who’ve studied the last one critically

Next Action Items

Read the linked article on the history of measles and polio scamdemics and identify at least one moment in the historical record that you weren’t taught in school

Share this article with one person in your life who you believe is genuinely capable of being persuaded by evidence — not to argue, just to plant a seed

Visit the Unorthodoxy archive and read Who Are the Bad Guys for additional context on the Ruling Class framework at work in these narratives

As always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

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