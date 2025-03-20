If you’ve been following my work, you know I’ve been highly critical of how the media manipulates narratives—especially in this recent measles case.

Just seven days ago, The Atlantic published an article declaring the first measles-related death in a decade. In that article—which was written from the journalist’s perspective—they attributed measles to the cause of the death.

This article went viral to where everyone started to associate measles leading to the death of a child.

Surprisingly, the old correlation causation was being used by the mainstream media.

However, as I read the article, I noticed several inconsistencies and notable factors that probably should’ve been further investigated, leading to my article, “How The Atlantic Spun the Narrative to Manufacture Panic.”

In my article, I commented that I found it odd that a ventilator was being used. When I posted this on social media, I was ridiculed for it.

However, the tide has turned.

Just yesterday, CHD published an article in where they obtained medical records from the hospital. Based on their analysis, it shows that there indeed was medical negligence that led to the death of this child.

As sad as it is that a child’s death was due to the lousy care of adults, what’s even worse is that we have journalistic organizations spreading disinformation to deceive the public.

Unfortunately, this is the nature of our reality.

Why Unorthodoxy Exists

This incident serves as a clear case study of what we do here at Unorthodoxy.

It also shows why much of my research focuses on critical thinking and examining narratives.

Just yesterday, I wrote the article “Weaponizing Logic,” which shows that correlation is the first step to causation but must be used wisely. I show how this phrase can support and divert away from good data.

I also call out confounding variables—which, in the case of the Atlantic study—called out variables such as ventilator use.

This scenario is why we don’t need to attack rhetoric with rhetoric—or, as the old saying goes—fight fire with fire. We must be more thoughtful and intellectual, which is a value I strive to do with every article I write here on Unorthodoxy.

From reexamining historical narratives—like the truth about the Holocaust—to dismantling false idols of scientism like Albert Einstein, we’re uncovering the beauty of our world.

Speaking of the Holocaust, I recently wrote about Elon Musk’s statement that the mainstream Hitler narrative is incorrect. While I agree that history has been rewritten, I also recognize Musk for what he is—one of the greatest charlatans of our time (and that’s not a good thing.)

This scenario also speaks to living within the spectrum of reality. We can no longer see things as solely black and white but as a spectrum of reality. In order to change this zeitgeist—this paradigm—we must be able to ride the ebbs and flows of reality.

Also, by reexamining history, concepts like oil, and even medical interventions, such as vaccinations—when we discuss polio and SIDS—we can see how the world we live in is not the world that it’s supposed to be.

However, when we integrate the spiritual, the esoteric, and the occult into our physical reality, everything opens up. Another aspect of reality is revealed—which is why I have an entire section dedicated to esoteric wisdom.

This revelation is the value of literally thinking outside the box.

If the entire box is thinking orthodox, then it behooves us to think extremely unorthodox.

Another Case Study of Living Unorthodox

I want to provide another real-case scenario of living outside the box.

I’m pleased to say that I had a wonderful tax season.

At first, people might ask, “Well, what do you mean by a wonderful tax season?”

I would then reference my article about tax laws because once you realize that it is your right to pay as little taxes as possible, you realize that what we know about something we use every day—like taxes—isn’t correct.

And when you understand this, you’re better equipped to go through this world full of deceptions and navigate it accurately to the destination that you want to get to.

This is what I’m doing in my daily life. Everyday, I am pleased, blessed, and thankful that I’m being led on the right path—and I get to share this with you all here.

Closing Thoughts

To close, I’m happy that we were able to use our skills here at Unorthodoxy to decipher this illusion of this incident, and through this, we’re able to decipher even more illusions in this world.

Our skills get sharper, our intellect gets refined, and we can change our world little by little. Slowly but surely, bringing heaven down on earth.

I’m truly blessed to be able to do this, and I thank you for joining me on this path.

As always, thank you for your time and attention in reading this piece.

Have a wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

