As a millennial in my late 30s, I don’t think about retirement too much.

There are times when it does come to mind but, I’m too busy working in the day-to-day that at times the thought escapes me. So, it does appear from time to time.

I’m fortunate enough to live in a nice neighborhood, where the majority of my neighbors are retired or of retirement age. Some choose to return to work, while others reap the benefits of the pensions they established years ago.

When I reflect on this, I start to think about my life and what it looks like when I reach that stage. But will I ever stop working? Should we ever stop working?

That’s what today’s discussion is about.

What Does Retirement Look Like, Actually?

I imagine that most of my audience is retired, and I argue that this is due to the origins of Substack. Back in 2019, when Substack emerged, it became a platform for those who resisted medical tyranny to converge.

From what I’m seeing, a lot of those who resisted were primarily conservative and those over the age of 50+.

Perhaps it’s due to the wisdom gathered through experience or lived experiences, but these individuals were more open to the idea that the pandemic was a great big scam and the government was out of control.

So this is what grew my base—and other bases that spoke out against the pandemic measures.

But I’ve also realized that this base is more open to the things of the beyond. The esoteric, mystical—the older generation is more keen to pay attention than outright reject.

Of course, some reject outright, but I’ve gained much greater insight from the comments, conversations, and feedback provided by all of you.

Here again, I begin to ask myself, what does retirement look like—but more specifically, what will retirement look like for me and my generation?

The Four-Legged Stool Is Gone

One of the older, retired married couples my wife and I know has shared with us the analogy of the four-legged stool. For them, it included:

Pensions

Investments

Social Security

401K

Note: I might be missing one because investments could fall under a 401(k).

When we first heard of this stool, my wife and I remarked because—for our generation—two of those legs won’t exist by the time we hit “retirement age.” Pensions no longer exist, and Social Security appears to be on the verge of being wiped out within the next 30 years.

So already, my generation—and those around me—are set up for failure.

One of the things I’ve noticed millennials do is look to build up the investment legs. I know many hard workers who are working extremely hard to earn as much money as possible to invest, so that over time, these investments will produce a return.

On the other hand, I’ve seen methods such as the FIRE method: Financially Independent Retiring Early, or something along those lines. The idea is similar: reduce all debt, live below your means, and invest a significant amount of money so that the investments generate income to support your lifestyle.

My biggest angst is investment. From what I know about the industry, yes, there is a 10% annual return—which has recently decreased to 8%—but the idea is that it’s a system where you simply give your money and it returns to you. However, time after time, we know that risk is involved, and calamity.

From crises like the 2008 crash to the pandemic, to a Trump tweet, investments can go up and down.

Still, the investment route is the one that most of my generation is pursuing: chasing that number so they can draw from it and retire early.

Never Retire

While I’m not a fan of solely investing, it does present an avenue, so I support it. However, I’m looking to create the possibility of working every day of my life.

Now, before you say, “Why?” hear me out.

We’ve all heard the quote, “if you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.” I stand by it. If you are living your life purpose, it doesn’t seem like “work”—in the “I’m slaving away to get paid trinkets” mentality, but more so, “I can’t wait to work on this some more so I can see what comes from it.”

That’s the work that I want to do.

To achieve this, while maintaining my current lifestyle, I’ll need to create a system that can support me and evolve into something I can continue to do as my body begins to wear down.

Finding something that you love and get to work on while it supports you must be one of the greatest joys of this experience.

Unfortunately, we’ve been robbed of this experience. From our schooling system that teaches us to work for companies, to a financial system that ensures we don’t step out of line, we’re being pushed down this path of “retiring as the system says”—which ultimately leads to investing in the system for it to fund you as you’re not working.

This path may work—and it appears to have worked for others (e.g., baby boomers); however, I can’t say that it will work for the younger generation.

Actively Retire

So, maybe I do think about retirement more than I think I do—but not in the traditional sense. Rather, I’m working on my retirement right now.

Every post, podcast, or content is an attempt to provide value to the reader. If the reader appreciates the value, I get compensated. However, this system is still young and can’t sustain a lifestyle on its own, so it must be watered and nurtured over the years.

Now it appears that this is mainly about content, but it applies to any other avenue. I was having a conversation with my barber, who has been cutting my hair for 10 years, about what he thought of retirement. He shared the same sentiment.

He loves what he does, so he’ll continue doing it until his body can’t let him do it. Or, he’ll actively retire, meaning that he’ll reduce his hours, while his investments begin to supplement him.

Or, he might switch over from actually cutting hair to teaching about cutting hair. A job still doing something he loves. But at this point, it’s not a job—it’s part of his passion.

From my young perspective, this is what retirement looks like. Not necessarily no longer working and just passing the time until you die. But more so:

Having the freedom of time on your hands to do whatever it is you want

Still producing value to the world while that value enriches you—and others

Unfortunately, this goal has been taken from many of us—and looks to be taken from the younger generation as well.

The goal here is not to retire in the traditional sense, but rather to actively retire. Spending your time and getting value from doing what you love.

Takeaways

The traditional retirement model is broken—two legs of the four-legged stool (pensions and Social Security) won’t exist for younger generations

True fulfillment comes from finding work that doesn’t feel like work—when you love what you do, retirement becomes irrelevant

Active retirement means transitioning to work you’re passionate about rather than stopping work entirely

The current system pushes us toward dependency instead of building sustainable passion-based income

Next Steps

Identify what type of work genuinely energizes rather than drains you—this becomes your long-term sustainability plan

Start building systems now (content, teaching, services) that could support you while providing value to others

Shift from “accumulating enough to stop working” to “creating work so fulfilling you never want to stop”

Two quotes I’ll leave you with:

“If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.”

“When you stop working, you start dying.”

As always, thank you for the time and attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

