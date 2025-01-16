Concept: A tranquil scene with multiple pathways converging toward a glowing tree of life, symbolizing the Divine.

Introduction

Many following my work know I grew up in a deep Christian Pentecostal background.

Earlier in my life, I dreamed of attending theology school and partaking in deep dives into the world.

I love reading my Bible and studying the Word.

On Sundays after Church, my grandmother and I would sit and listen to the pastors on the screens deliver their sermons.

I loved the Church.

The Transition

If you’ve followed my work for some time, you’ve seen that I’ve grown away from the Church and have been very critical of it. How that came to be has been discussed in plenty of detail through various podcasts, so I won’t discuss that today.

But today, I want to discuss the core tenets that hold my values together.

Wrestling With The Facts

If I’m being serious, let’s ask ourselves: how does a young Nigerian boy become a devout Christian?

If we’re being honest, we must realize that the only reason Christianity spread to the continent was due to the mass destruction that occurred to my great-great-grandparents.

I discuss this in the article “A Black Man’s Guide To Reality,” that due to the genocide that occurred, the Christian faith was able to spread across the continent.

If it was not for this bloodshed, the probability is that I do not come across Christianity.

These are the facts that I have had to wrestle with — but ultimately — I have come out better on the other side by wrestling with these facts.

Addressing these realities of the faith, I have more clarity about our walk with the Divine — and so have other subscribers who have shared a similar journey.

The End Times, Rapture, and Upcoming Work

I will release a podcast on the Tribulation and the Rapture this Sunday. There will be an article about it as well. This content will be available in my Esoteric Wisdom Section for Paid Subscribers, so be sure to upgrade your subscription.

As stated earlier, I was a Bible Geek. I knew all the verses, and when it came to the end times, I dove completely in. I read the Left Behind series and the movies. I loved the end times.

However, in my transition and looking at things in a new light, I’d like to share historical and factual insights on this topic.

To understand that analysis, one must understand the tenets that ground my faith in the Divine and see how they derive from the faith — but are separate from it.

Below are the three tenets of morality I use to guide myself as I journey through spirituality — and I would also like your feedback.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

#1 - The Divine Creator

I tend not to use the word “God” as it does come from the Christian language.

I’ve started distilling the Divine from the dogmas of the faith, and this example is one exercise I partake in.

The truth is that there is a Divine Creator through which all things come.

This Creator is evident in nature, in ourselves, and in all things we do, and there is no denying this omnipotent, omnipresentness.

Even evolutionists know this as we read the following from American Scientist and Evolutionist George Wald:

What further adds to this point is that all religions speak of this Creator but use different languages. Christians say God, Jews say Yahweh, Muslims say Allah, and so forth.

When we start hogging the Creator to our religion, i.e., God is real, and Allah is not — division enters the mix. There can be an inversion of this truth as we’ve seen politics use “God” for their benefit, i.e., the Catholic Church during the Dark Ages.

Just as I believe in the Divine Creator, there is also an opposite. I’ve written about this entity in “Love: The Greatest Weapon.” This entity is also depicted in all religious languages.

The truth is that there is a Divine Creator — yet we call it by different names. To see the Divine in its entirety, I call it by a boundless name.

#2 - There are Practices To Grow Deeper In the Faith

I loved to pray. But seeing how I’ve begun to see the faith differently, granted, I don’t pray as I used to. However, I’ve come to see that there are ways to grow deeper in the Divine.

Prayer is one way. So is Meditation. So also is adhering to a religious doctrine.

I love the morality Christianity brings because it’s a life that’s lived in honor of the Divine. This reason is why I advocate for the phrase “WWJD.”

What all these things have in common is that an authentic spiritual life is lived in words and actions. Our walk and talk reflect the spiritual essence we live and breathe.

Just as there are different religious languages (Christianity, Buddhism, Judaism, etc.), there are various practices to deepen the understanding of the Divine.

However, one thing all languages have — and are a testament to the Divine nature — is that the lifestyle lived is love-focused. Do unto others as you would have done to yourself.

If the practice does not exude Love, it is not from the Divine. Again, my article on Love shows what Love is

’s comment does it better.

“Materialism, hierarchy, wars, drugs, porn, AI, The Great Reset, Covid—components of the matrix all—are fearful drivers purposefully designed to accomplish one thing: To keep us divided and at each other’s throats, forgetting our unified spiritual nature and our ability to set ourselves free by tapping into the unfathomable power of pure love that lies within us. Not a namby-pamby, romanticized, castrated, “nice” version of love, but LOVE—the force of nature itself that builds, and yes, destroys, worlds.”

#3 - There Is Right And Wrong

While Christianity used eternal salvation to guide devotes on a narrow path, this path is built on fear and is not aligned with the Divine. For God has not given us a spirit of fear but of Love and a Sound Mind.

However, this does not mean one is free from moral guidelines and can willy-nilly whatever they choose.

As stated earlier, there is a great deceiver, and if one does not adhere to the religious discipline, one can easily be led astray by the devourer.

There is a discipline here for understanding the Divine. It is a practice that we live and breathe in daily.

I mention this because many have left the religious path but have wandered down the path of the New Age. In the New Age, as long as you feel the inverted version of “love,” you’re aligned with your highest self.

These are inversions of the truth and can lead one down a dangerous path. Practices like Alister Crowley’s “Do what thou will” or “Love everyone, let’s be polyamorous” are wrong as they do not align with nature or the Divine.

Again, my article on Love dives deeper into what Love truly us, but Love does not dishonor others. It is not self-seeking, and most importantly, it does not delight in evil.

Discernment is critical in identifying right from wrong, good vs evil. Fortunately, we have some guidelines. Do unto others as yourself is the ultimate barometer, along with the intentionality and end purpose of the actions we choose to take.

Discernment is a skill that is critical to any spiritual path, and the daily walk of the faith sharpens this skill set.

Right is right, and wrong is wrong. This principle is a core tenant of all spiritualities, and to eliminate this is immoral and not of the Divine.

Closing Thoughts

I may have some unsubscriptions from this post. I hope I don’t, but I’m prepared.

I write this post because I’ve discovered that religion serves as one of the biggest divisions to humanity’s unity and liberty. I’ve discussed this in my article The Many Paths To Freedom.

As we here at Unorthodoxy look critically at our world, religion is no exception. However, as I wrestled with the realities of my faith and came out stronger on top, as a society, we would come out much better if we were to undergo that same exercise.

We must be open to new information even if it contradicts what we’ve been told. By engaging with this information, we sharpen our skill of discernment as we understand more of our reality.

Spirituality is the ultimate deep dive into our world, impacting much of what occurs physically. I’ll dive more into this topic, and I’ve already done much work in my Esoteric Wisdom Section.

This section contains my podcasts, especially my Spiritual Sunday’s podcast — fashioned after those Sunday sermons I grew up on.

However, to really dive into the spirituality of things, we must be open, inquire, and recognize what may be holding us back. If a doctrine based on the spirit of fear is holding us back — and not courage — then discernment is needed to identify the source of the fear: Holy or Inverted?

I’ll highlight more of my esoteric work and hope you all partake of it. To start, here’s my series on Esoteric philosophy.

To close, in A Black Man’s Guide To Reality, the speaker in the interview states, “If we are to unite Africa as a whole, we must start with the Spirituality.” I wholeheartedly agree.

To unite humanity as a whole, we must start with spirituality. By doing this, by coming together from all walks of life and unified in our different spiritual practices — against the common enemy — we may actually start to bring Heaven on Earth.

As always, thank you for the time and attention. Have a wonderful day.

Franklin O’Kanu

