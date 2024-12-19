Creating as part our Divine Nature

Introduction

A central theme of my work is the act of creation. As children of the Creator, our purpose is to create.

From tilling the land to shaping the modern world, humanity has always been tasked with building something meaningful. Today, that innate gift of creation remains, though it often looks different.

It may be quieter, perhaps, but no less significant. Whether through art, ideas, or innovation, we are still called to create.

For me, entrepreneurship and business are profound expressions of humanity’s innate drive to create. Though they appear as practical pursuits—they are deeply spiritual acts that align with purpose, persistence, and the transformative power of creation.

Building something meaningful is one of the most fulfilling ways to live out our calling as creators.

But creation, in any form, comes with challenges. Problems are inevitable.

However, if creation is a spiritual act, then the challenges we encounter during the process are integral to that act. Through moments of struggle and resolution, we grow—not only as creators but as individuals. Solving problems becomes a spiritual practice in its own right, demanding creativity, courage, and perseverance.

It’s a process that even governments have explored in fascinating ways.

The Men Who Stare at Goats is a movie that dramatizes real government studies on psychic abilities, where unconventional methods—like visualization and focused intention—were tested for problem-solving.

While the movie leans heavily into humor, it reveals something profound: governments investigate psychic phenomena and their applications to physical reality.

In the following article, we’ll discuss the actual CIA investigations that inspired the movie. From there, we’ll delve into CIA documents exploring the use of psychic phenomena specifically for problem-solving.

From remote viewing to mental visualization, these experiments offer insights into unlocking creative solutions to life’s problems—and how you can apply these practices to your journey.

The Mysteries of Reality

In my exploration of metaphysical practices, I’ve come across fascinating concepts like astral projection and remote viewing. While some may dismiss these as conspiratorial, they are well-documented phenomena studied extensively by governments, including the United States, during the Cold War.

If you’ve read my book, you know I discuss these topics in depth, emphasizing that they’re nothing to fear. Many people label these practices as “demonic,” but historically, they’ve been considered spiritual gifts—expressions of the human spirit’s capacity to transcend physical boundaries.

Even within Christianity, there are accounts of prophets practicing forms of divination or remote viewing (Ex: Ezekiel, Elisha, Daniel).

This reflects the profound interplay between our spiritual and physical selves, showing how our innate divine nature can shape tangible outcomes. Through creativity and problem-solving, we have the ability to disseminate our essence into meaningful impacts on the physical world.

Watching The Men Who Stare at Goats was a pivotal moment for me. The movie brought to light the U.S. government’s interest in psychic phenomena, dramatizing their efforts to study and utilize these abilities.

Though the movie plays these concepts for humor, the actual studies were inspired by serious efforts to unlock human potential. It revealed how society both investigates and, paradoxically, distorts these practices, often using fear to deter deeper understanding.

Author’s Note: Problem-solving also involves rituals, which can also be called routines, which I’ve written about extensively. Think of rituals as modern project planning:

Breaking down a goal into actionable steps,

Visualizing the outcome,

And taking incremental actions.

Whether you call it a routine, a ritual, or a spiritual practice, the principle remains the same: clarity and intention lead to solutions.

The Government’s Interest in Psychic Phenomena

The U.S. military’s study of psychic phenomena is no secret—though it’s far from publicized.