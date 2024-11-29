Recap

To grasp the principles underlying this discussion, we must first define four key terms: Spirit, Soul, Body, and Mind.

Spirit: Spirit can be understood as the realm of higher realities explored through religion, philosophy, and the occult. Interestingly, materialism and atheism argue that this realm does not exist. For the purposes of this article, this foundational understanding, realm of higher realities, is sufficient.

Soul: In my article How To See The World, I argue that your essence, who you truly are, is your soul. You are your soul, and that is the core of your being as you navigate this reality. You are a soul, and you possess a body and a mind. Grasping this concept is critical to understanding the principles discussed here.

Body: Your body is the three-dimensional extension of your soul, a separate yet intertwined aspect of your existence. It serves as the means by which your soul interacts with the physical world. For this article, understanding the body in this context is sufficient.

Mind: Your mind serves as the vehicle that transmits information between the Spirit, your soul, and your body. It is the conduit through which all aspects of reality connect and communicate. This concept is also critical for understanding what follows.

In How to Train the Mind, Part 1, we explored an unorthodox theory: the mind is not located within the brain but exists outside the body. This concept challenges what we’ve been taught, opening the door to deeper discussions on the nature of consciousness.

Key Insights from Part One:

Unorthodox Theory of the Mind : The mind exists outside the body and is not confined to the brain.

Scientific Evidence : A comment from Sean highlighted an article discussing individuals with minimal brain tissue (due to excess fluid) who: Performed daily functions effectively. Exhibited IQs higher than the average population. This evidence shows that the brain is simply a receiver of the information from the mind which exists outside the body.

Environmental Influences : External factors can influence the mind, such as: Environmental stimuli. Frequencies like electricity and EMFs. These elements affect the brain by altering the flow of information from the mind, influencing mental clarity.



In addition, I released a chapter excerpt from my book titled Our Mental Reality, showcasing how humanity’s mental sphere changed when disruptions in electricity and EMFs occurred in the 1800s. By being aware of these influences, we can begin to take back control of our mental atmosphere.

Now that we’ve established this foundation, Part 2 will focus on the practical applications of this information. If this unorthodox theory of the mind is more accurate to our daily experience, how can we use this knowledge to navigate our daily lives? We’ll take these principles and break them down into actionable steps.

Sit back, relax, and prepare for an intriguing and unorthodox exploration!

Introduction

Welcome to How to Train Your Mind: Part 2. This part of the series explores how we can develop daily awareness and maintain consistent control of our minds. When it comes to the mind, one of the questions that comes up is: can we stay focused and intentional every day? That’s what we’ll dive into here.

I’ve spent some time reflecting on this topic, and the ideas I’ll share are unorthodox but, so far, very effective as I have been putting them to use personally. I encourage you to approach them with an open mind. Feel free to agree, disagree, or suggest ways they could be improved—your feedback is always welcome.

The framework I’ve developed centers around three core principles. These principles work together, supporting and balancing one another dynamically. By reflecting on them consistently, we can cultivate a focused and disciplined mind each and every day.

Without further ado, let’s begin with the first principle.