Introduction

Earlier in my journey of waking up to the realities of the world, one of the first revelations I discovered was through a video that helped me understand a key strategy employed by the ruling class: using psychology to divide and conquer.

This tactic enables those in power to maintain control by preventing collective rebellion.

While I can’t remember where this video came from, it profoundly shaped my understanding of how subtle forms of control have replaced outright in-your-face control.

This idea ties in precisely with the concept of menticide, which is the intentional brainwashing of the human mind.

This subtle shift (from “rule by force” to “rule by psychology”) in control mechanisms gave rise to a group I call the Machiavellian Class. Named after Niccolò Machiavelli, this class comprises thinkers who have advised the ruling elite on methods to better manage and control society.

Niccolò Machiavelli

Some of these individuals include Bertrand Russell, Aldous Huxley, B.F. Skinner and perhaps even George Orwell. While many of these figures are admired for their intellectual contributions, their work often contains an undercurrent of strategies for societal control.

Skinner, for example, is widely known for his experiments on rats and pigeons, demonstrating how operant conditioning works. His research laid the foundation for understanding how behavior can be shaped through reinforcement and punishment. From Skinner’s own words via the

, we read:

“Now that we know how positive reinforcement works, and why negative doesn’t, we can be more deliberate and hence more successful, in our cultural design. We can achieve a sort of control under which the controlled, though they are following a code much more scrupulously than was ever the case under the old system, nevertheless feel free. They are doing what they want to do, not what they are forced to do. That’s the source of the tremendous power of positive reinforcement—there’s no restraint and no revolt. By a careful design, we control not the final behavior, but the inclination to behave—the motives, the desires, the wishes. The curious thing is that in that case the question of freedom never arises.” B.F. Skinner, Walden Two

Read my article on The Comfort Cage of The Modern Slave Plantation to see how Skinner’s work is reflective of our current society.

From Skinner’s work on rats, and others, what I came to realize was that you don’t necessarily need to test on humans to study their behavior: you can run the same tests on rats and get a pretty similar response.

From “The New Yorker” with a very interesting story. Link below

Rat Studies

One concept that deeply intrigued me was introduced by

when he discussed

.

Link to video in the footnotes

The Mouse Utopia

For more on the study, from GPT, we read:

Rat Utopia (Calhoun’s Experiments) This was a series of experiments conducted by John B. Calhoun in the 1960s and 1970s. He created a “utopian” environment for rats with unlimited food, water, and shelter but finite space. Despite the abundance of resources, the population eventually collapsed due to social breakdowns like aggression, lack of reproduction, and abnormal behaviors. This experiment is often used to discuss issues like overpopulation, societal disconnection, and the psychological impact of living in dense urban environments.

As mentioned, The New Yorker ran a story which details more behind this study, and interestingly calls out how the Rockfellers were involved.

So that’s one study on rats that translates to humans. But there’s more.

We also have the “Hope Experiment,” which I have mentioned needed to be utilized recently to control the US population, which is why Trump had to win: to provide the masses with “Hope” and “Change.”

Also, from GPT, we read:

The Hopelessness Study (Drowning Rats Experiment): This experiment, often associated with Curt Richter, involved placing rats in water to test how long they would swim before giving up. The study found that if rats were briefly rescued and then placed back in the water, they would swim much longer the second time, suggesting a link between hope and perseverance. This is frequently used as an analogy for how hope and belief in rescue or help can dramatically impact human behavior and resilience.

Despite our complexities, humans share basic instincts and responses with other mammals.

Observing how rats behave in various scenarios can offer insights into societal trends and individual predispositions.

Controlling the Beast Within

Both esoteric and religious traditions emphasize the importance of controlling the “beast” within us—the primal, animalistic nature that drives much of our behavior. By learning from these studies, we can better understand our default states and work to transcend them, aligning ourselves with higher principles.

With that being said, the purpose of this article is to share with you some of the prominent rat studies out there to identify patterns that reflect human behavior and society. Understanding these natural inclinations helps us recognize how certain societal conditions arise.

With this awareness, we can address the root causes of problems and make meaningful changes.

Without further ado, please enjoy these studies on rats and uncover what they reveal about human nature and society today.

Stress and Learned Helplessness (1960s, Martin Seligman):

In this series of experiments, Martin Seligman demonstrated that rats subjected to inescapable stressors, such as unavoidable shocks, eventually stopped attempting to escape even when escape became possible, a phenomenon known as “learned helplessness.”

These findings are often used to discuss how chronic exposure to uncontrollable stress leads to passivity, depression, and anxiety in humans, as well as the importance of fostering resilience and a sense of control.

The research also laid the groundwork for cognitive-behavioral therapy, emphasizing the role of perception in overcoming adversity. Additionally, it revealed the long-term psychological effects of environments that strip individuals of agency and choice.

Social Hierarchies and Stress (1970s, Robert Sapolsky):

Robert Sapolsky’s work on social hierarchies in mammals included studies showing that dominant rats experienced lower stress levels and better health, while subordinate rats faced chronic stress, reduced health, and social withdrawal.

These findings are often used to discuss the health and psychological toll of low social status and the broader impact of socioeconomic inequality on human well-being. The chronic stress in subordinates was linked to higher rates of illness and premature death, reflecting how power dynamics influence biology.

The research also highlighted the role of perceived social status in shaping an individual’s stress response, not just actual access to resources.

Social Isolation and Brain Changes (1960s, Mark Rosenzweig):

Mark Rosenzweig’s studies showed that rats raised in isolation exhibited reduced brain development, impaired cognitive abilities, and abnormal social behaviors compared to those raised in enriched environments. [Now you see why they wanted us isolated during the pandemic?]

These findings are used to discuss the impact of social isolation on human mental health and cognitive development, particularly in contexts like childhood neglect, solitary confinement, or social disconnection.

The research highlighted the plasticity of the brain, showing that enriched environments could reverse some deficits. This work also underlined the role of social and sensory stimulation in fostering healthy development in both animals and humans.

Exposure to Violence (Transgenerational Trauma, 1990s, Michael Meaney):

Michael Meaney’s work demonstrated that rats exposed to chronic stress or trauma displayed behavioral changes and altered stress responses, which were passed to their offspring through epigenetic mechanisms.

This research is often used to discuss intergenerational trauma in humans, such as among descendants of war survivors or marginalized communities, and the role of epigenetics in shaping behavior and health across generations.

His findings suggested that parenting styles influenced by trauma could perpetuate stress patterns. The work also revealed that interventions, such as nurturing care, could mitigate some of these transgenerational effects.

Chronic Stress and Immune Function (1980s, Robert Sapolsky):

Robert Sapolsky’s research showed that rats subjected to prolonged stress exhibited weakened immune responses, increased inflammation, and higher susceptibility to illness.

These findings are used to discuss the connection between stress and physical health in humans, highlighting how chronic stress contributes to conditions like cardiovascular disease, autoimmune disorders, and mental health challenges.

His work emphasized that the timing and chronicity of stressors determine their physiological impact. It also showed how stress hormones like cortisol, while beneficial in short bursts, can wreak havoc on the body when consistently elevated.

Pheromones and Emotional Contagion (1990s, Jaak Panksepp):

Jaak Panksepp’s studies demonstrated that rats release pheromones when stressed or frightened, which influence the behavior of nearby rats, often causing group-wide fear or heightened alertness.

This phenomenon is used to discuss human emotional contagion, where stress, fear, or positive emotions spread within groups, affecting collective behavior and decision-making, such as in workplaces or during crises.

His research also explored how shared environments amplify emotional contagion through non-verbal communication. This work has implications for understanding crowd behavior and collective emotional responses in humans.

Closing Thoughts

There are a plethora of studies out there, but the ultimate takeaway is that a group of social engineers knows exactly what buttons to poke to make you react a certain way.

Whether it is a specific story, narrative — like we’re seeing with the CEO Story — or something else, strings are being pulled to ensure the population reacts as they want to.

Ultimately, this is where we need to gain control of our bodies. Remember, we are souls, and we have bodies, but we must be in charge of that body, or as we can see, it can be in charge of us.

This is one of the great lessons we must learn in this life and must be worked on daily. By knowing we have been hardwired to program this way, we can consciously choose to act that way.

As always, thank you for the time and attention. Have a wonderful day.

Ashe.

Franklin O’Kanu — The Alchemick Pharmacist.

