The other day, I noted that, as adults, we need to be more gracious to ourselves.

Life may—or may not—be going as intended. If it isn’t, the worst thing we can do is blame ourselves. Sure, we make mistakes, but as we’ve explored here in this publication, there are systems in place to ensure that we “don’t escape the matrix.”

From our surroundings to our foods and more, little choices here and there are engineered to ensure we stay put within the labyrinth.

Too often, it’s easy to forget about this, compare ourselves to others, and blame ourselves. Once the blame game occurs, the voices in our heads get louder and louder. This makes it even more challenging to escape the matrix, as we can barely see any solutions. We can’t even think of any solutions since our mental sphere is cloudy.

In today’s article, I’d like to touch on the ability to think. As I’ve said many times, our inner world dictates our outer world, and it’s of the utmost importance that we understand the inner world first before looking to change the outer world.

What better place to start than with our thoughts?

Thinking is the ability to analyze your view of the world internally. When analyzing, these should be taken objectively. Yet, no one has properly taught us how to engage in this act of analysis.

This article aims to show just how to objectively monitor your thoughts, eliminate those that aren’t needed, and choose and act on thoughts that serve your greatest needs.

Without further do, let’s dive right in.

The Foundation Of Thinking

First lets start with the truth: no one told us how to think.

Public education—better known as indoctrination—was the avenue through which most of us, as children, learned about the world. Unfortunately, this was step number one in the wrong direction when it came to thinking.

First, public education wasn’t designed to make individuals the best individuals they could be. No, it was intended to program them so they could fit into the greater mold of society. That mold included them obeying their government and working in corporations that created the nation. In this model of education, thinking came last.

In fact, one of the founders of our modern education, J. D. Rockefeller, is famously quoted as saying, “I don’t want a nation of thinkers; I want a nation of doers.”

If he’s providing the dollars to invest in education and states he wants workers—not thinkers—you can bet your top dollar that no one will take the time to teach children how to think.

Unfortunately, as children, we become adults who know everything that the world teaches us – except how to think for ourselves.

Outside the classroom, religion was no better. For many, religion taught us what to believe, not how to think. As long as your thoughts were “pure” and didn’t lead to sin, they were considered acceptable. But critical reflection? Questioning the narrative? Learning how to decode the noise in your own head? That was rarely encouraged.

So when negative or confusing thoughts do arise, we often suppress them, rather than explore them. And this becomes dangerous — because what we refuse to confront, we cannot transform.

When analyzing information, we must confront the unwanted. Public education doesn’t teach us how to think and religion only shows us to think of things that benefit religion.

So, how do we think for ourselves?

Our Programmed Way Of Thinking

To do this, let’s identify what incorrect thinking looks like. We’ll call this untrained thinking.

Untrained thinking can be broken down into the following characteristics:

Passive : These thoughts—mainly negative—are flying into your head

Emotionally Driven : These thoughts are built on negative fantasies and not realities, with no data or logic to support them

Externally Anchored: These thoughts are most likely fueled by something you’ve seen—maybe not experienced—directly.

Two of the biggest forms of untrained thinking are rumination and self-attack.

When it comes to rumination, the mind loops around a past event, replaying what went wrong, what you should have said, or how you messed up. The sad part about rumination is that the body loves to indulge in this behavior. The body wants to feel the sympathy of what’s occurring, so there’s an aspect that chooses to stay in this rumination phase.

Unfortunately, rumination leads to anxiety, paralysis, and an inability to see present opportunities clearly—keeping one stuck within the “woe is me” mentality.

Next is the form of self-sabotage and attack. This is the “inner critic” voice that’s directly built from education and society training as we grew as children. Its thoughts come to us as “You’re behind. You’re not good enough. You’ll never make it out.”

Not only are these from early programming (family, school, society) but they’re reinforced by modern productivity culture.

The last form of untrained thinking are echo chambers. We’ve touched on this in a previous article, but when it comes to our thinking in these echo chambers, the mind stops questioning and only seeks information that confirms existing beliefs.

This is the default state that religion sets in. Not only religion, but other ideas such as political associations, and more.

This form of thinking is the false comfort of certainty and negates our ability to truly think and analyze the world. It shrink our capacity for complexity, nuance, and true spiritual growth.

These are the biggest forms of untrained thinking that we do consistently. However, there are better ways for us to think and analyze our world.

How To Think Clearer

One of the best forms that I’ve found to think clearer is to identify who is in the driver’s seat.

As I’ve written in previous articles—especially this one about the voices in our heads—we’ve got to realize that we have three aspects to our psyche: Spirit, Soul, Ego.

Our ego is the voice that we hear the most as it is created through our experience of reality and our spirit is the inner voice that we all have that pulls us towards ideals of greater good. In the middle is our soul—who we are at our core, navigating the complexities of life.

So, once we find our who we are on a soul level, we need to understand our purpose here on this earthly plane. This piece is important because it provides the filters of how we should view our thoughts.

Once we understand this, we’re able to apply the following tools to our repertoire.

One of the tools that we can use is called the thought triage. The way that this works is that for every negative thought that comes to mind, we must run it through the following filters:

Is it true? Do I have real world data to support this though? What is the probability of this scenario? Is this reality or based in fantasy?

Is it useful? What use does this thought serve me? How does this thought help me on my soul journey?

Is it mine? Where did this thought or image come from? Is this something that I saw or listened too?

By taking control of the driver’s seat in our psyche, we can examine these thoughts. We can evaluate them to see:

Are these thoughts from my ego?

Is there any value to them?

Or are they just wallowing in self-pity?

We must remember that we were not taught how to think and so when we do think, most of our thinking is passive and emotionally-driven. By actively engaging our thoughts, we are able to be active and add logic and rationale to them—removing any illusions that this world sets our way.

Closing Thoughts

I’ve battled with negative thoughts all my life—as I’m sure you all have as well. However, I can say that once I began observing and being aware of my thoughts, things have been better.

For example, when these thoughts do come, and I’m unable to get them out, what I ensure that I do is that I do not act on them. This is key.

There will be time and situations to where nothing, but negative thoughts and ideas will come to us. These will be so emotionally charged, and we’ll want to act on them so bad — but the key here is to resist the act of creating an experience based on negative influence.

The act of thinking is a glimpse into the spiritual nature of reality and this article touches every so lightly on this. There are forces here at play: from demons, to archons, and more. We’ve even read about technologies that can put voices in your head. From phantasmagoria in movies, the list goes on.

Welcome to the Kali Yuga. Welcome to the reality.

But the good news is, if you’re here, you’re more than capable to overcome this world. All you need are the right tools to do so. And if you’re reading this piece right here, you’re in the right place, as we’re all looking for the right tools to do so.

Below are some articles on the topic. If you’re looking for a guide on how to be the best human possible, check out my guide, 11 Insights on Being the Best Human.

We’ve got to have grace on ourselves because this is a labyrinth that we didn’t build but find ourselves in.

To close, as always, thank you for the time and the attention. Have a great and wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

