The Biohacking Of Our Bodies

Ever feel like the world is working against you? You set out with good intentions, aiming to live a mindful, purposeful life, but it always seems like the world has other plans.

Society, corporations, culture—everything around us—seems deliberately designed to pull us off course.

You’re not alone, and it’s not a coincidence.

Our world is engineered to lead us into poor decisions. And it’s not a new problem; it’s been happening for decades, quietly shaping how we think, act, and live.

But what if part of the problem is that we’ve forgotten the divinity of our bodies and everyday life?

I recently came across

’s work, where she explores how embracing our physical form is essential to reclaiming control in a world that’s constantly pulling us in the wrong direction.

In her article, “I’ve worked with tens of thousands of patients and this is the single most effective, life-changing treatment in my medicine bag,” she states:

“My priority when discussing the role of spirituality and health is to help us remember that it is the sole greatest honor to be born into a body. Spiritual health is about remembering the divinity in your bones, nature’s current in your blood, and walking through life with knowing that you are an absolute miracle. To live spiritually is to embrace the body.”

This quote beautifully encapsulates the connection between our spiritual and physical existence. Our bodies are spiritual embodiments.

However, I understand that some people don’t resonate with spirituality due to how it has been commercialized in the New Age movement.

Rudolf Steiner recognized this issue as well. His teachings focused on six simple actions for living a good, meaningful life—and these weren’t even explicitly spiritual.

Steiner’s six lessons for being a better human being are:

Control your thoughts. Control your actions. Maintain equanimity within your feelings. Keep a positive mindset toward life. Stay open-minded. Have inner harmony.

Practicing these six things daily makes us better people, whether or not we see them as spiritual or mystical. It’s about living the fullest human experience.

Why It’s Hard to Live These Six Lessons

In observing my own life through Steiner’s lens, I found it difficult to consistently control my thoughts and actions. I began to wonder: why is it so hard to do this?

The answer became clear—society has biohacked and bio-engineered us to struggle with being good humans.

We live in what I call a “corporatocracy”—a giant corporation disguised as a society. From education to the foods we consume, like Starbucks and caffeine, everything is designed to benefit corporations, not individuals.

I delve into this in my article How Millennials Were Set Up to Fail, where I reference Seth Godin’s take on how education was designed to create obedient workers and consumers, not free thinkers.

What we’re taught and how we’re taught are part of a larger system of control.

We’re led to believe that our world is functioning in our best interests, but the truth is, it’s serving the needs of corporations. The education system itself shrinks our spirit, as I explore here in Origins of Modern Education.

Even the very spaces we inhabit—schools with no windows, cubicles without natural light—are built to dampen our natural instincts and cut us off from our humanity.

Starbucks, Caffeine, and Corporate Control

Take something as simple as Starbucks. I’ve had a love-hate relationship with caffeine for years, and I’ve written extensively about it in my Medium days. Caffeine, although normalized, is a drug.

Yet, thanks to effective marketing, we don’t view it that way. It’s framed as an everyday necessity, fueling our productivity.

But in reality, caffeine—and many of the stimulants we consume—disconnects us from ourselves, making it harder to control our thoughts and actions. We become biohacked by society to make poor decisions, and caffeine is just one part of this.

The takeaway here is that society, through propaganda and social engineering, has biohacked us to make us fail. The foods we eat, the schools we attend, the very culture we consume—all of it is set up to benefit corporations and banks.

Since the banking and corporate takeover in 1913, as I discuss in my article Esoteric Philosophy, our daily lives have been hacked to serve corporate interests.

We must remain vigilant. Constant awareness is the only way out. If you’re not aware of the reality you’re living in, you’ll default to the behavior patterns instilled by society.

But once you’re aware, you can take back control.

Mantras: A Path to Reclaiming Control

One of the tools I use to stay grounded in this chaotic world is mantras. For those unfamiliar, mantras are simple phrases you repeat to jog yourself back into the present moment. I have 16 mantras I repeat daily, but one of the most powerful is:

“Every day and every way, I’m getting better and better. I’m aware of the archons, I listen to the divine spark, and I move to manifest heaven on earth and in my heart.”

This mantra reminds me of four key things:

I’m constantly improving.

There are forces at work in this world (the “archons”) that I need to be aware of.

I have a divine spark within me that I must listen to.

My purpose is to bring a bit of heaven to earth each day.

By repeating this mantra every couple of hours, I keep myself aligned with my purpose. It reminds me that no matter how much society tries to steer me off course, I can reclaim control of my thoughts, my actions, and ultimately, my destiny.

Closing Thoughts

As Dr. Erika Matluck discusses in her article, the foods we consume have a profound impact on our spiritual and physical health.

Everything in our lives—from education to food—has been influenced by the corporations and banks that took over America in 1913. The United States is no longer the country our forefathers built; it is a corporatocracy run by institutions.

There’s a reason we’re given a synthetic version of history, one that omits key parts of our story. When we truly understand our past, we understand our path forward.

The sooner we realize this, the sooner we know our place in human history.

If you want to enslave a population, you blind them—in countless ways—so they have no sense of direction or purpose. This is why, as a society, we are left in the dark.

If we begin to open our minds and truly study the world, we’ll realize that the ancients warned us about this very place and time in our modern history. Their insights, passed down through generations, were not just stories—they were cautionary lessons for the future we are now living.

We’re living in the age of the Kali Yuga—a time of darkness as foretold in ancient texts—but also the era described in the Book of Revelations, which I discuss in my Brave New World of 1984 analysis.

These texts laid the blueprint for our modern-day world, and it’s up to us to recognize it and navigate through it consciously.

So, what can we do? Awareness is the first step. Once we’re aware, we can start making conscious decisions that align with our true nature, not the version of ourselves that society has biohacked us to be.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. If you found this thought-provoking, please share it with someone who might benefit from these insights.

Let’s be great.

Ashe.

Franklin O’Kanu

P.S. If you’d like to explore more about spirituality and how the last 200 years have changed the world, check out my book. And for deeper articles on esoteric wisdom, consider becoming a paid member to access my archived works and exclusive content.

Read More

Notes and References