From an early age, we were taught that viruses are invisible enemies—lurking threats waiting to hijack our bodies and spread illness.

The dominant narrative has been consistent from the cold to the flu to the global pandemic: viruses are external pathogens, and science has proven this beyond question.

But has it?

In Part One of this series, we dove into the myth that built up virology by focusing on John Franklin Ender’s work. We showed how his study was tremendously flawed—but most importantly—we showed how his work was promoted to sell the polio pandemic.

His work focused on measles, but since polio was the narrative being pushed—to sell the polio vaccine—his study was used to justify the “polio virus,” thus earning him a Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

In today’s article, we’ll highlight the work of Dr. Stefan Lanka, who brought attention to this great scam right when the world was locked down in 2021. We’ll also dive into the esoteric nature of what are seen as “viruses.”

We’ve already discussed how the term “virus,” which means poison, has been used incorrectly, so we’ll dive in a little deeper.

We’ll explore what if viruses are not agents of destruction but messengers of life—essential players in the progression of organisms and their adaptation to environmental stress.

Let’s dive right in.

TL;DR

We’ve been told invisible enemies called viruses randomly attack us—an endless biological war against threats we can't see, test, or purify. Just faith in “science.”

But this isn’t just about medicine. It’s about the psychological and spiritual consequences of believing your body is defenseless, broken, and in constant need of pharmaceutical salvation.

John Enders’ 1954 work—never based on true isolation—became virology's cornerstone. Dr. Stefan Lanka shattered it, exposing how so-called “viruses” are digitally assembled fantasies, not living invaders.

In truth, what we call viruses are not agents of disease—but genetic messengers, designed to help organisms adapt, evolve, and survive environmental stress.

This article uncovers how virology became a religious cult—erasing terrain, sovereignty, and self-healing, and replacing the divine intelligence of life with fear, toxicity, and synthetic control.

From Dying Cells to Digital Fantasies: How Virology Evolved Through The Years

Ender’s method of isolation has been the basis of virology for the past 69 years. Today, however, things are a little bit more “sophisticated.” To understand the history, let’s walk from then until now.

Before the 1990s, Virologists still used the old Enders method, which included growing cells in culture, watching them die, assuming a virus caused it, and then using electron microscope images.

Note that these images were used, but without purification, so you see all the toxic debris.

In the 1990s, genetic sequencing technology (PCR, Sanger sequencing) became cheaper and faster. Scientists could now sequence tiny genetic fragments from tissue samples. This advancement leads us to the next decade of virology.

In the 2000s, after the 2002-2003 SARS-1 scare, scientists began using genome assembly algorithms (computational programs) to “build” a virus genome from small fragments.

First, they collect fluid from a sick patient—full of cellular debris, exosomes, and genetic fragments.

Then, they extract random snippets of RNA or DNA and feed them into a computer program.

This program digitally assembles a theoretical genome based not on a purified particle but on assumed templates.

Finally, a committee of virologists approves the assembled genome and declares the virus “isolated.”

This method was the current way of isolating virology until a brave soul challenged this whole paradigm.

Dr. Stefan Lanka’s Challenge: Exposing the Measles Myth

Dr. Stefan Lanka, originally trained as a molecular biologist and virologist became well known for publicly rejecting the scientific foundation of virology—particularly the idea that certain viruses, like HIV and measles, had ever been isolated according to rigorous scientific standards.

Dr. Stefan Lanka

In 2011, Lanka publicly offered €100,000 to anyone who could provide scientific proof of the existence of the measles virus. The rules were simple, and the proof had to be a single scientific publication that fulfilled virology’s own claimed standards:

Proper virus isolation (purification from all other genetic material),

Characterization of the isolated virus,

Clear demonstration that the virus causes the disease (measles),

Use of valid controls to rule out other causes of observed effects.

At first, a German doctor named Dr. David Bardens submitted six separate scientific papers that, in combination, he believed met the challenge. Initially, a lower court ruled in Bardens’ favor and ordered Lanka to pay, but in 2016, Lanka appealed the decision, and a Higher Court reversed the ruling.

The court found that the six studies could not be combined into one piece of scientific proof, and none of the individual studies fulfilled all criteria (especially isolation and proof of pathogenicity).

Therefore, Lanka did not have to pay €100,000, and the existence of the measles virus had not been proven scientifically under the challenge rules.

But Lanka didn’t stop there.

Lanka’s Critique of HIV and Modern Testing

Lanka also claimed that HIV has never been isolated as a complete, pure viral particle from a human sample.