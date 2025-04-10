Photo by NOAA on Unsplash

I’ve been blown away before, but what I’ve just learned literally made my mouth drop.

Over the years, I’ve developed a sense of discernment—that while wrong at times, with enough insight, it usually turns out to be accurate.

This keenness is due to thinking in Socratic principles, where I don’t need to know everything about a topic; once I hear enough and have enough background, I can determine if there’s truth or fallacy here.

I believe we all have internal BS that we hone over time, and for many of us, it’s gotten sharper recently.

I say all this to say that when I first was introduced to the idea that viruses didn’t exist, I didn’t need to dive into it much deeper to understand that the fallacies of virology were incorrect. In fact,

I think I saw one video on germ vs terrain theory,

confirmed that the initial tests on pathogenic transformation were faulty,

and just went about my day that viruses didn’t exist.

I may have just finished my book at the time, so realizing the fallacies in evolution, dinosaurs, and the solar system didn’t take much to convince me.

If they’ve lied about all of these before, it’s just a matter of time before I find even more stuff they lie about.

Note: PS, this quick discernment has also gotten me in some trouble. Over time, I’ve learned to obtain as much data as possible when possible. No need to be right first.

So, it didn’t surprise me that virology was wrong and that “viruses” did not exist.

However, someone on Substack commented to me that “viruses” do exist. I decided to look into the topic, which took me back to terrain theory and the many terms discussed, such as exosomes.

While I’ll discuss that later today, in this article, I want to examine just how much of a flaw virology is.

To do this, we’re going to dive into the work of Dr. Stefan Lanka. We’ll discuss his challenge—back in 2011—to prove that the measles virus existed.

We’ll touch on what could be this concept we call virus and how it ties into DNA/RNA (and what this means for the COVID-19 shots), and then,

The spiritual implications here regarding DNA/RNA/Ether/Quantum mechanics.

But before we can dive into all that, we must first start with the history. And with history on this topic, we are going to discuss where and how our modern understanding of virology came to be.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy the read.

TL;DR

Modern virology is built on a faulty assumption: that observing cell death in a poisoned lab dish proves a virus is present.

This method—originating from John Enders’ 1954 measles experiment—was never scientifically valid.

Yet it became the foundation for the polio panic, vaccine rollouts, and the entire virus-based model of disease.

In this article, we unravel how a Nobel-winning fraud shaped global health policy, and why the concept of “disease-causing viruses” is pseudoscience, not settled science.

The False Foundations of Virology

In my older article, Metaphysical Terms in the Physical World, I state that our earliest scientists, like Isaac Newton, were alchemists.

This means that when scientists developed scientific terms to describe our physical world, they used a lot of alchemical and occultic terminology from the metaphysical worlds. Examples include words like gravity and concepts like “the Big Bang.”

One of those words is virus. According to etymology online, the word virus originally meant “poison” or “poison substance,” and it originated in the 14th century.

It’s important to understand this origin because this is not what comes to mind when we think of the word. Our modern impression of the word virus is due to the metaphysical arts that came to be over the years.

Fast forward to the 20th century, and we begin to see the art of medical intervention take place.

John Franklin Enders (February 10, 1897 – September 8, 1985) was an American Harvard-trained biomedical scientist. Due to his work growing viruses in tissue cultures, Enders has been called “The Father of Modern Vaccines.”

John Franklin Enders

He’s most famous for his work with polio and measles, and he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1954.

To really understand the magnitude that is about to take place and transform the medical landscape, you must understand the role polio and measles played in the 20th century. Fortunately for you, I’ve covered both of these conditions in the following articles:

With the background in how these diseases have shaped our world, what happens next puts everything into context.

