Dear friends:

Once more, many thanks for becoming an Unorthodoxy subscriber. I want to take a moment to discuss the motives behind my decision to start this publication, which dedicates itself to making you a better-informed individual while providing practical, real-world solutions and teaching you new skill sets.

The first question that may come to mind might be, “why Unorthodoxy? why not simply, ‘unorthodox’?” For one, “unorthodox” was taken, which made me return to the drawing board to where I landed on “unorthodoxy,” - which more accurately describes my purpose here.

The definition of unorthodoxy is being unorthodox. And the definition of unorthodox is “breaking from tradition” or “independent in behavior or thought.” That’s what you and I are here to do.

Webster’s Dictionary Definitions

If you’ve found this page, you’re probably an individual who realizes one of the following:

“Hmm, there’s something fishy going on with the world.”

“Why do we keep doing what we’re doing and expecting different results?”

“Maybe, there’s a better way of doing things.”

These are the ideas I hope to address, and in the passage below, you’ll see how I aim to do this while growing you as an individual.

I hope you share this passage with a few friends and encourage them to subscribe to Unorthodoxy. You can email it to them, tweet about it, or post it on Facebook, or you can provide them with this URL. The more we grow and strengthen each other, the stronger our communities become - this is why I encourage like-minded individuals to sign up.

Subscribing is free and incredibly simple. This single step gets us closer to strengthening ourselves and our communities. If you’d ever like to drop me a note, you can email me at okanu@protonmail.com.

Sincerely,

Franklin O’Kanu.

Why Unorthodoxy for your “news”?

After finishing my first book, An Unorthodox Truth (coming soon), I wanted to build upon its concepts: taking an active role in shaping your reality. To do this, one needs to be aware of the information that shapes one's reality. One of Unorthodoxy's goals came from this: to educate the reader on "the news."

This concept came from watching James Corbett’s course on Media. This course could be seen as a course in reality because so much of our reality is from the media. Within the course, we’re asked, “what is the news?”

The “News” is a compilation of stories determined to be significant by mainstream media (MSM) corporations. Mainstream news is often biased towards a specific political view. This concept of choosing specific reports is a derivative of the first “news” reports, which were royal decrees and proclamations – what the King believed necessary.

Multiple studies have shown that you don’t need the news in your life. Why so? The answer is simple; the “news” is a list of stories selected by corporations on what they deem essential for your life.

Of all the events happening in the world, we only get a select few shown to us

These selected news stories are then presented with a certain flare - essentially sensationalizing the stories. This sensationalizing is nothing new and has been around since the 1800s, known as “yellow journalism.”

Reporting factual events with a sensationalized flare to them is the true purpose of news coverage and media corporations: to shape public opinion on world matters.

At Unorthodoxy, I have two goals: first, I look at the royal decrees to identify what could affect us:

Focusing on what affects you from the MSM reported news

Unlike biased news sources, we do not need all of the "fluff" that the media reports. In the end, the purpose of all this fluff and sensualization is to mold our perception of the outside world. However, we do need to be aware of what royal decrees can impact us. This discernment is our first goal.

The second goal is to become knowledgeable of the various tools and sources that can be used to our advantage, despite the fact that the King may not want us to be aware of this information:

Focusing on what affects you from the MSM reported news and providing tools and resources from other media outlets

Our current rat race environment prevents most from being able to explore the vast array of information available that will grow and better ourselves. These are the kinds of resources I compile here at Unorthodoxy and then make available to you as readers so you can incorporate the newly acquired information into your everyday life.

Ultimately, my goal is to have educated individuals aware of what’s happening in the world and armed with the tools capable of blazing their path and journey through fact-based reporting. There is no attempt to sensualize the topic, nor is there a political goal or political views that need to be adhered to; I remain completely neutral of the ideological spectrum and the political spectrum. My input comes from you, the subscriber, and is free of bias in news reporting like other news programs.

The Unorthodoxy is a project that requires a community of people with similar perspectives and ideals to participate in, such as yourself. The single most significant thing you can do today is to subscribe. It’s free and easy to do. If you’ve already signed up, please share this with your friends. I thank you and am grateful for your support.

