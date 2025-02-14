Introduction

Vaccines have long been hailed as one of modern medicine’s greatest miracles.

The mainstream narrative attributes countless cures and public health victories to vaccines, cementing their status as an unquestionable good.

Vaccines are more than just a medical intervention. They have become the sacred relic of Scientism—the physical embodiment of its god on Earth.

To question them, even slightly, is to commit heresy against this new religion.

So what happens when someone dares to question the efficacy of vaccines?

They’re immediately branded an “anti-vaxxer.”

The Consequences of Questioning

It doesn’t matter if they still believe in vaccines. It doesn’t matter if they’ve been vaccinated themselves or if they advocate for a more cautious approach.

The moment they raise any concerns, they are cast out, labeled, and silenced.

This is exactly what we’re seeing with RFK Jr.

Despite repeatedly stating that he is pro-vaccine, the media has deemed him an anti-vaxxer. Why?

Because he has questioned the prevailing vaccine narrative. His actual stance doesn’t matter—his sin was skepticism.

For those who really value truth, the way this whole narrative is playing out — I argue, is a good thing.

The Vaccine Spectrum

Let’s take a step back and examine the vaccine spectrum.

On one end, you have those who accept vaccines without question.

These are the individuals who follow every new recommendation, get their boosters on schedule, and never think twice about it.

They are labeled as “pro-vaccine.”

On the other end, you have a diverse range of individuals who are skeptical.

At the farthest end of this spectrum are those who believe viruses themselves don’t even exist—because if viruses aren’t real, then there’s no need for vaccines against them.

This is where the paradigm becomes clear: there is no middle ground.

The anti-vaxxers are growing! This is a good thing.

The spectrum is binary in the eyes of the establishment. You are either completely pro-vaccine, or you are an anti-vaxxer.

The second you ask a question, express doubt, or suggest an alternative approach, you are pushed to the “anti-vaccine” side.

Again, I would argue that this is a good thing.

The Slow but Steady Shift

Within the medical community, doubt is creeping in. Many healthcare providers privately question the vaccine schedule.

Some even recommend spacing out doses, rather than following the strict guidelines handed down by public health authorities.

From Time Magazine, we read:

Nearly all — 93% — primary care doctors and pediatricians surveyed say that in a typical month, parents ask them to deviate from the recommended childhood immunization schedule and instead give the shots over a longer period of time, according to a report published Monday in the journal Pediatrics. And while nearly 90% thought that such spacing out of the immunizations would put the children, and the community at risk of spreading infectious diseases like measles, 37% said they agreed to do so often or always. That was a 131% increase since the last survey, conducted in 2009, when only 16% said they agreed to changing the recommended vaccine schedule.

This is a good thing. It signals a shift—however slow—toward a more critical view of the vaccine doctrine. Of course, we can’t expect everyone to immediately abandon their belief in vaccines overnight.

But the fact that the cracks are forming is a victory in itself.

This is how all great shifts in understanding begin: with doubt.

The Real Victory: The Conversation Is Happening

I can’t remember the last time vaccines were debated so openly before COVID.

For years, questioning them was taboo, completely shut out of mainstream discussion. But now, the conversation is happening in public. Even the mainstream can’t avoid it.

And that is the real win.

The media can try to paint RFK Jr. as an anti-vaxxer and the truth community can paint him as a pro-vaccine and what happens is a lot of back and forth and a lot of noise.

Unfortunately, this detracts from the truth of the matter: vaccines are dangerous.

We now have an “anti-vaxxer” in the political spotlight. Let’s use this momentum.

The more people begin to ask questions, the more the false paradigm begins to break down.

And once the cracks start, the collapse is inevitable.

As always, thank you for the time in reading this article. I wish you an amazing day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

