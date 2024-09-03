For as long as we can remember, we’ve been taught to believe that Republicans are the champions of economic growth, the ones who know how to manage our money and secure a prosperous future.

But what if everything about this ideology is wrong?

A recent conversation with a friend upended my confidence in this “age-old narrative.” He made a bold claim: the economy actually performs better under Democratic leadership.

Naturally, I was skeptical. How could that be? Aren’t Republicans supposed to be the pro-business party? Determined to prove him wrong, I dove into the data—and what I found was somewhat intriguing.

The Conversation That Started It All

This discussion began with a simple chat about the upcoming election. My friend mentioned he was planning to vote Democrat, which did not surprise me. We’ve always debated these things, often holding different views, but his rationale was a statement that made me pause.

I’ve long believed that no single party will solve all our problems. In fact, I’ve often said that there are five critical issues that rarely get addressed, no matter who is in power. From my last article, these issues are:

The cost of living has increased.

The value of the dollar has decreased.

Wages, nevertheless, have barely moved.

The cost of homes and other essentials has skyrocketed.

The country continues to live in debt.

But my friend brought up an intriguing point: he claimed that the economy actually performs better under Democratic leadership.

This was news to me. I’d always thought of Republicans as the party of big business, the ones who supposedly know how to drive economic growth. But when I looked into it, the data was surprising.

Since the 1940s, the U.S. economy has added more jobs and experienced fewer recessions under Democratic presidents.

Specifically, under Democratic administrations, the economy has created about 80 million jobs compared to 45 million under Republican leadership.

Additionally, the U.S. has faced only three recessions under Democratic presidents since World War II, while under Republican administrations, there have been nine recessions.

This was eye-opening. Understanding this data was like pulling back the curtain on a political illusion.

For so long, we’ve been conditioned to believe in one narrative—that one party is inherently better for business. But these facts tell a different story.

I imagine, like you, your substack feed is primarily Conservative, Republican-based. So, I was intrigued when I didn’t find anyone else talking about this.

Recognizing this truth isn’t just enlightening; it’s empowering. It further proves we’re going on the right path in uncovering the truth about our reality. This further shows that, indeed, both parties do take turns in destroying our country. Democrats do so with their agendas, and Republicans do so with the economy.

This unraveling means that we don’t have to accept these age-old narratives at face value. We have the power to dig deeper, to question, and to understand the real impact of political decisions on our lives.

If you like what you’re reading and learning about the true nature of our world and reality, then you’ll enjoy our premium content for our paid subscribers. Click the link below to become a paying subscriber for 70% off — only 3 days left at this price.

I'll Support This Work

Challenging Assumptions: The Illusion of Political Freedom

Understanding the economic realities under different administrations is like waking up from a long illusion. We’ve been led to believe that our votes for national leaders directly translate into a better economy, a stronger nation, and a brighter future.

But what if voting, much like the economic myths we’ve been sold, is just another form of illusion—a spell cast to keep us engaged in a game rigged from the start?

In my previous writings, I’ve explored the concept of voting as a form of magic—casting our intentions with the hope of manifesting a desired outcome.

However, if the outcome continually serves the powerful few, isn’t it time to question whether our energy is being misdirected? By participating in national elections, we may be unknowingly empowering a system that prioritizes oligarchs over ordinary citizens.

Instead of casting our votes in a game designed to benefit the elites, we should focus our energy where it truly matters: our local communities and our personal lives.

Think of our political system like a game of chess—where the pieces move predictably, but the game itself is rigged from the start. The real power lies not in playing the game as it is but in deciding to flip the board and create your own rules.

Share

The Shift in the Republican Party

Reflecting on this, I also started thinking about how the Republican Party has evolved. Not too long ago, the GOP was characterized by figures like the Bushes, Romney, and more —leaders who represented a certain conservative, pro-business approach.

The Republicans of Old

Trump came in as a complete outsider, not fitting the Republican mold at all, yet he secured the party’s nomination twice. It makes you wonder—why Trump? I’ve talked about this before—it’s almost like he’s a Trojan horse.

He doesn’t look like a typical Republican, so people think, “Oh, he's not one of them.” But then you have to ask yourself, why is the Republican Party supporting him?

The party’s backing of Trump, a figure so different from its traditional values, suggests a strategic rebranding to stay relevant amid shifting political landscapes.

As I’ve discussed before, this could be part of a broader strategy to maintain control by reshaping the narrative and tapping into the growing discontent among voters — adding further proof to the illusion of the political theater we find ourselves in.

Again, I know that our audiences may be primarily republican leaning, but here at Unorthodoxy, our desire is the truth, not to uphold any illusions or fallacies.

There is a pure yearning to support conservative values, but it appears that the politicians in power use that value to gain our support, yet the system remains unchanged.

Share

The Futility of National Politics

Here’s the thing: whether it’s Democrats or Republicans, at the national level, it doesn’t seem to matter much. I’ve always argued that real change starts locally.

Over the past 30 years, regardless of which party has been in power, the country has faced ongoing challenges—wages stagnate, debt rises, and costs increase.

National elections often feel more like sporting events or rituals than genuine opportunities for change. Instead, we should focus on our local communities, where our actions can make a more direct impact.

Think about it: in the past 20 years, America has largely gone in one direction—down. Our wages aren’t keeping up with prices, debt keeps rising, and the cost of goods continues to increase.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a Republican or Democrat in charge—the country doesn’t seem to get any better. At the national level, whoever you cast your vote for, they aren’t addressing these five key issues I’ve mentioned before.

So, what can we do to break this cycle?

Life isn’t hopeless; we have the power to create the world we want to live in.

It starts with asking ourselves: What do we want our world to look like?

Once you have that vision, you can start planning for it. And when you work towards that vision every day, it doesn’t matter who’s in the White House. You are the one in control of your own house, your own world.

To help guide this process, I recently wrote a paid article titled, “How You Can Create Your World Through Purposeful Daily Routines.” This piece explores strategies for mastering your day with clarity and focus, aligning your actions with your larger life goals.

By crafting a purposeful daily routine, you can take steps toward building the life you want, rather than being swept along by the political tides.

Click Here To Read The Article

Become A Paying Subscriber. Hear from Those Who Already Have:

I’m working on a campaign to get past the 100 paid subscriber mark. Many have already joined this community and found tremendous value in the insights shared:

“I support your work because it provides clarity and expands the mental aperture.” — Teddy J.

“You have a true and direct vision of reality!” — David Johnson

“I rarely subscribe to anything. Can't say that anymore. Looking forward to more of your thoughtful, investigative work.” — Carol

These subscribers, like many others, are part of a movement that values deep thinking, challenging the status quo, and empowering change.

By becoming a subscriber, you’re not just supporting my work; you’re joining a community committed to thoughtful discourse and meaningful action.

Subscribe Now and Save 70%!

Conclusion: You Are the Seat of Your House

As election season comes and goes, remember this: real change doesn’t come from casting a vote every four years. It comes from the decisions you make every single day.

It comes from choosing to invest your energy where it truly matters—in yourself, your family, your community. The illusion that a single leader can save us is powerful, but it is just that—an illusion.

You now have the tools and the knowledge to see through these illusions. Use them to build a future that isn’t dictated by fleeting political trends but by your own deliberate actions.

The goal of Unorthodoxy is that we here are aware of the illusions of the world, but we stay focused on our dreams and visions; we then craft those visions into reality and then create our worlds — where we can live and thrive — and not affected by the illusionary world.

Thank you for being part of this journey. Thank you for the time and attention in reading this article. Your support is not just for my work but for a movement toward real empowerment and change.

Ashe.

Franklin O’Kanu

P.S. Remember, the 70% discount is only available for 3 more days. Don’t miss your chance to access a full year of in-depth, thought-provoking content at an incredible price!

I'll Support Your Work Franklin

Read More