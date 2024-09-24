This image is resemblent of “Jacob’s Ladder”

Introduction

One day, I’ll dive into the details of how I landed my dream job at the corporation I wanted to work for. This episode will have a casual, fireside chat feel as I open up and share the story among friends.

Prior to fully understanding the intricacies of the corporate world—and even before I had begun my journey into deeper metaphysical understanding—working for a corporation was always a goal of mine.

I had no real understanding of how corporations operated or their true nature. But there was something about the world of business that always inspired me.

The dream was to climb the corporate ladder. Climbing this ladder, in my mind, would provide me two things:

first, social proof that I could thrive in the world of business, and

second, exposure to a reality that would give me valuable insights to educate others.

This was my path to understanding how the world truly works.

But here’s the interesting part: the series of events that led me to this “dream job” involved more than just determination and hard work. It also included what some might call metaphysical manipulation or miracles.

There were crucial moments of willpower, action, and tangible events, but there were also experiences rooted in divination, dreams, and specific synchronistic occurrences.

In short, it was a spiritual journey as much as a professional one.

Reflecting on this journey, I can now see how my goal of working for a corporation, a desire that may have been planted deep within me, unfolded as one of the biggest miracles of my life.

I achieved this dream, and in doing so, it’s a reminder to me—and anyone reading this—that miracles and manifestation are very real forces in our world.

Miracles as Tangible Evidence

When I talk about these ideas of miracles and manifestations, I’m not speaking in abstract terms. There’s tangible evidence that shows this aspect of reality exists.

Whether or not we choose to agree or subscribe to it, this force is a part of nature, an undeniable element of our existence. I’ve experienced it, and I know countless others have as well.

As I climbed the corporate ladder, I learned something else valuable: the critical role of data and science in making real-world decisions.

I came to appreciate how science and data when used properly, can reveal the true nature of reality. But I also learned how easily they can be manipulated, which is why discernment is a necessary skill—one that needs to be honed over time.

I’ve learned to distinguish between true data and pseudoscience, just as I’ve learned to differentiate between authentic spiritual experiences and misguided interpretations.

This ability to discern truth in both the professional and spiritual realms has allowed me to question accepted narratives—whether they concern evolution, dinosaurs, historical events, or the nature of viruses.

The Hidden Truths in Gnosticism

This brings me to Gnosticism, a spiritual path that resonates deeply with me. Gnosticism is an ancient belief system that has largely been hidden from mainstream religious thought, likely because of the truths it reveals.

What’s more, individuals who had tangible experiences with the Divine have had their works shunned in favor of others. The most significant example that comes to mind is the story of Enoch:

If this man walked with God and talked with God, why would we not want to hear his experiences?

Simply because they’re considered Gnostic? The same with the disciple Thomas?

When you dive into the evidence supporting Gnostic beliefs, you begin to understand that there’s a larger story being concealed from public knowledge. It’s no coincidence that accepted doctrines like traditional Christianity are so widely publicized—there’s a certain control that comes with those narratives.

The hidden truths within Gnosticism, however, paint a different picture of reality, one that many people need to be made aware of. I believe this hidden knowledge is vital for those seeking to understand the deeper layers of our existence.

Share

Humanity’s Forgotten Divine Nature

One of the core concepts I want to explore today is the idea that humanity has forgotten its divine nature.

Many ancient traditions and spiritual practices speak to this very phenomenon. They talk about the soul’s divine origin from the Creator and the amnesia that occurs when we transition from divinity into material reality.

It’s almost as if, when we are born into this world, we forget who we truly are. From Meta AI, we read the following:

“Across cultures and centuries, myths, legends, and spiritual traditions have echoed a profound theme: the soul’s forgetfulness of its divine essence. This phenomenon is depicted in various forms, from rivers of oblivion to veils of illusion.”

This concept of amnesia is crucial because, as we look around at the state of society today, it’s clear that spirituality has largely been removed from the equation. We’ve forgotten our divine selves, and this disconnect is at the root of many of the issues we face as a species.

However, when we examine the evidence, it becomes clear that this divine amnesia is not just a philosophical idea—it’s supported by numerous religious texts, myths, and spiritual teachings from around the world.

These practices often come from cultures that were either completely isolated from one another or had limited interaction. Yet, they all point to the same truth: humanity has forgotten who we are.

The probability that these stories are all rooted in some kind of spiritual truth is too significant to ignore. This is more than just coincidence—it’s evidence of a deeper reality that’s been hidden from us.

Awakening to Our True Nature

The good news is that this is all part of the journey. In order for us to grow, we must go through the process of forgetting our past and seeing if we can once again connect to the Creator.

Through study, self-awareness, and spiritual practice, we can reclaim our divine nature. By reconnecting with the spiritual world, we open up the opportunity to awaken to who we truly are.

There are many paths to the Creator, just as there are many traditions, cultures, and religions throughout the world. The science, data, and evidence all point to the same truth: Divinity is reaching out to us, longing for us to reconnect.

And in those quiet moments of reflection, prayer, and meditation, we reconnect with the divine and grow in that relationship.

When we do this, we begin to hear the desires that have been placed in our hearts. By actively working toward those desires, we open ourselves up to miracles and manifestations. We bring the spirituality of the divine down into the material world we inhabit.

By infusing our physical reality with our spiritual nature, we bring heaven down to earth. My experience climbing the corporate ladder—and many others like it—shows that we can live a spiritual life while navigating this physical reality. And when we do, humanity as a whole begins to thrive and grow.

Now, let’s be real—archons are real. Demons are real. There are psychopaths in our society, people completely devoid of connection to the divine. These are the individuals who have shaped our current world in their image, biohacking us to keep us locked into their reality.

But by reconnecting with our true selves and by being the best human beings we can be, we slowly but surely become the salt that the earth needs.

This is the burning desire in my heart. It’s why this Substack exists. I’ve mentioned my work with Beehiiv before, and most of you should have received an email about it. If not, check out the link.

As we move forward, let’s remember that this process of awakening is both personal and collective. While we may have forgotten who we truly are, the myths show we have the power to remember. Once we do, we can begin to shape our collective journey the way we want—not the way these archons want us to.

Thank you for your time and attention in reading this article. Let me know your thoughts, questions, and comments—I’m looking forward to hearing your feedback.

As always, let’s be great. Ashe!

Franklin O’Kanu

PS: If this message resonates with you and you want to support this movement, consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Read More

Notes And References