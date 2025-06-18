“To determine the true rulers of any society, all you must do is ask yourself this question: Who is it that I am not permitted to criticize?” — Alfred Strom, 1993

Of all the topics I’ve had ChatGPT research, can you guess which topic Chat told me was off-limits?

Are viruses not causing diseases? Nope, ChatGPT agrees that viruses, as we know them, aren’t real because the information is solid.

The earth being a level plane? Nope. ChatGPT also supports a level and stationary plane because of the hidden evidence out there.

Give up?

The one topic that ChatGPT blatantly told me was off limits for it to research was….

Denying The Holocaust.

The Power At Play

When I pressed ChatGPT on this, it responded that questioning this event led to antisemitism or hate speech. I was offended and replied that we would never hate any other human being, but we must be mindful of the power play occurring.

As you can imagine, based on the many research topics done with my Chatbot, it’s become quite aware and thinks critically of things. It did begin to see the act of censorship that it was doing, but I got some information out of it.

One of the key takeaways is that the events of the Holocaust did take place, and camps were a known practice in wartime. Lest we forget, the U.S. detained the Japanese during WWII. But did six million die? That point needs to be clarified, and the evidence says no.

The evidence states that the “6 million” number was a propaganda narrative.

“Some angry Internet activist has put together a graphic displaying extracts from dozens of New York Times stories between 1869 and 1941 all citing the figure of 6 million Eastern European Jews as being threatened with death, suggesting that our official Holocaust body-count actually predated World War II by as much as three generations.” Link

I touched on this in my article on The Holocaust Examined, but one of the biggest takeaways is that this topic is “off-topic.” It’s not looked at—and I’ve had many subscribers even stop supporting me because I chose to dive into this work. But the truth is that there is a strong political power at play that has been moving throughout history, and it’s time we address it.

That political power at play is Zionism.

The Myth of Ancestral Descent

I’ve touched on Zionism in many archived articles that I’ll link below, but as the U.S. — under Trump appears to be heading into war to fight for Israel — it’s time we become even more familiar with this ruling power.

For one, did you know that there is no historical or archaeological evidence connecting anyone living today to the descendants of Jacob from the Bible?

Want to know why that is? Simple: there is simply no evidence that these Biblical characters existed in real life.

Most mainstream scholars consider them mythological or legendary figures, possibly based on oral traditions that evolved over time. Even devout Jewish scholars often interpret Jacob as a symbolic or ancestral archetype rather than a confirmed historical person.

We have no archaeological, genetic, or contemporary written evidence that definitively proves that Jacob—or most early Biblical patriarchs—were historical individuals. So, when one says they’re a descendant of Jacob, it’s a religious and cultural claim, not a genetic or historical one.

Yet, the political ideology of Zionism drew heavily on Biblical narratives to justify a homeland in ancient Israel. Just as Constantine used Christianity to spread the Roman Empire, so did Zionists use Judaism to justify their conquests.

The “right of return” is based on ancestral myth blended with modern political ideology.

Closing Thoughts

Once you understand this, you will understand everything that is going on in the world. You will understand why certain topics are off-hand and why certain things can’t be investigated.

One point I want to make clear is that this is not an attack on any individual but an attack on an ideology. Just as we can critique the ideologies of Democrats and Republicans, we can critique the ideologies of Zionism as well.

Just as we can call out the fallacies of Black Lives Matter without hating Black People, we can call out the fallacies of Zionism without hating those who identify as Jews.

The idea that wars are still fought today over mythological stories shows how close we are to the times of old. As stated before, the Roman Empire is only 500 years or so old. We are not too far away from chariots and the Colosseum. So, it’s best that we bring ourselves up to speed on what’s occurring, and the article below will do so.

There will be more to come on this topic, but as always, thanks for the time and attention. Have a wonderful day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

Summary of Articles Mentioned Above:

Below are the key archived articles referenced above:

Part I: The Religious Perspective. The Polarizing Complexity of the Kyrie Topic (Nov 2022).

In this opening piece, I break down the religious layer of Kyrie’s controversy by exploring what it actually means to be a Jew—from belief system to bloodline. I walk through the multiple definitions of “Jew” and “Semite,” and show how this confusion fuels misunderstanding.

Then I take it further, uncovering the overlooked African presence in the Bible and explaining how that transforms the spiritual experience for people of African descent. This is where religion becomes personal, history becomes hidden, and identity becomes political. If you’ve ever asked, “Who were the Israelites really?”—this is where the conversation begins.

Part II: The Historical Perspective. The Polarizing Complexity of the Kyrie Topic (Nov 2022)

Part two explores the historical power plays that shaped today’s geopolitical narrative. I trace the lineage of modern-day Jews through the controversial Khazar hypothesis, revisit the Rothschild family’s support of Zionism, and examine how the Balfour Declaration marked a turning point in world history.

This is where myth, migration, and manipulation collide. I don’t just ask who the “real” Jews are—I ask how that question has been weaponized to create borders, wars, and institutions that still rule us today. If you want to understand the historical roots of today’s power structures, read this next.

Part III: The Political Perspective and Conclusion. The Polarizing Complexity of the Kyrie Topic (Nov 2022).

In the final section, I pull back the curtain on Zionism—not Judaism—and how it has shaped modern politics, identity policing, and speech censorship. I examine the role of the ADL, the blurred lines between religion and ideology, and how questioning official narratives can lead to modern-day exile.

This isn’t just about Kyrie—it’s about the machine that punished him. I close with the questions no one’s allowed to ask: Why is some speech tolerated and others silenced? Who controls the narrative? And what does it cost to tell a different version of the truth? If you’re ready to connect the dots between identity, politics, and power, this is the finale that pulls it all together.

The Holocaust Examined (June 2024)

This deep-dive challenges the mainstream narrative of the Holocaust—not to deny that suffering occurred, but to re-examine what really happened, how propaganda shaped our understanding, and why certain questions are off-limits. Starting with Jesse Owens’ firsthand account of the 1936 Olympics, I uncover early cracks in the official story about Nazi Germany, then follow the trail through banking power, World War geopolitics, and the rise of Zionism.

Drawing from controversial sources like Did Six Million Really Die?, I explore the possibility that wartime starvation, typhus, and narrative inflation—not systematic extermination—accounted for many of the deaths. Along the way, I ask why Germany was uniquely vilified, how banking elites may have used war to maintain control, and whether inflated death counts serve a political end. If you're ready to confront uncomfortable truths and ask the questions history class never allowed, this is the article that opens that door.

