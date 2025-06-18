Unorthodoxy

Thomas
If they had a covenant like they say they have then they would not be fighting with a country that has been anointed to protect them. Iran so with that in mind it can’t be them. We are told that there’s twelve tribes where they the other eleven tribes? Where’s the tribe of Dan? The other ten tribes. They were given land Kana’an land not Palestinian land two different locations.

http://coronistan.blogspot.com
"When one says they’re a descendant of Jacob, it’s a religious and cultural claim, not a genetic or historical one."

"Jerusalem was the capitol of the Israelitish people… (instead of capitol of the jews) … Jews are not Israelites. They are the descendants of Cain… and later Edom/Esau."

"The rediscovery of the Israelite peoples and their manifestation on earth will mean nothing less than life from the dead. … The biblical prophecies, whether they are those I have shown you or whether you read any other biblical prophecies, they are only fulfilled by these white European nations I have shown you".

“Jews began to call themselves ‘Hebrews and Israelites’ in 1890”

— Judaica Encyclopedia 1971

“Strictly speaking, it is incorrect to call an ancient Israelite a “Jew” or to call a contemporary Jew an Israelite or Hebrew”

— Jewish Almanac 1980 page 3

EUROPA: The Last Battle (2017) - Full Documentary HD - https://www.bitchute.com/video/s1nPYDj7KBEQ/

Jews' Plan to Kill Everyone in Their Own Words Midrash Rabbah Leviticus 13:2 - https://rumble.com/v4wdxyb-jews-plan-to-kill-everyone-in-their-own-words-midrash-rabbah-leviticus-132.html

"They're not the Judahites, but the Samaritans of Sepharvaim, and the kaazars, the serpent's people who converted to Judaism. The real Judahites were exiled and enslaved. I just laugh because I know what their end will be.﻿"

— Sean Young (Lifeinthemix) -https://youtube.com/watch?v=X6yYar55lzQ

"Dr. Lorraine Day, the author of the newly published book "Who Rewrote The Bible? How and why the translators have deceived the whole world by deliberately changing the truth of the bible and you were talking about various words and that weren't actually in the bible and that now all of a sudden are well not all of a sudden it was it's been a few hundred years right the king james version was written in 1611 and that's when the major change was made and instead of judean and judahite…" (ab 4:24)

WHO REWROTE SCRIPTURES? FEAT. DR. LORRAINE DAY - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxYUCmLOhoE

THE ARCHITECT - PART ONE - https://rumble.com/v3vkrce-the-architect.html

"In just 130 years, one specific tribe has managed to not only control the commerce of the world but almost every aspect of cultural appropriation. This has been achieved through media and academic institutions of which they control. They are embedded deep within European and all western governments. The end goal is to destroy these nations, then rule over the ashes. They are slowly achieving this, solely due to the apathy and the lack of critical thinking by the citizens of these nations. The "architect" plays the victim, which insulates him from criticism and accountability. Our world is in extreme danger if this is not stopped."

THE ARCHITECT - PART TWO - https://rumble.com/v4gg0al-the-architect.html

"The majority of men is not capable of thinking but only believing, and are not accessible to reason, but only to authority and emotion.“

— Arthur Schopenhauer

It's all quite simple: Kill as many Non-[beep] as possible: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=keFbLVB6RxE

Who wants to harvest death will sell multiculti as necessary for survival to the brainwashed victims.

"Europe [the West, the descendants of Israel not Esau as [beep] claims] are now going into a multicultural mode and Jews will be resented because of our leading role. But without that leading role and without that transformation, Europe will not survive."

— Barbara Lerner Spectre- "Europe Will Not Survive" - https://archive.org/details/EuropeWillNotSurvive

And now that we becoming very, very multiculti, what do you think, will we survive or will more likely happen the opposite?

"What we in France and Europe have to endure, which is so frightening, should become for us the most beautiful news of our Jewish history. … You Europeans will pay a very high price. It's gonna be so high you can't even imagine. There will be no holocaust for you with trains taking you to the incinerators, your necks will be cut on the spot…. Islam is the Iron Broom of Israel. Instead of us doing the work, we send Islam to solve the problem."

— Rabbi David Touitou - https://youtube.com/watch?v=aDNhyrTjZ7M&t=22836s

"Six billion idol worshippers, who makes God angry every second of their life: Indian, Chinese, Japanese, Tibet, Napal, Thailand, so many. India alone is five hundred millions, China is two billion, so many. Two billion Christians, which are idol worshippers. Between Chinese, Indians, Hindus, Buddhist and Christian at least six, six and a half billion people are idol worshippers, that according to the Torah do not have the right to live."

— Rabbi Josef Mizrachi - https://rumble.com/v3vkrce-the-architect.html?start=453

Why doesn't Josef Mizrachi mention Muslims and [beep]?

"Muslims and Jews are 'Natural Allies' In Europe" – Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt - https://archive.org/details/muslims-are-jews-natural-allies-in-europe-rabbi-pinchas-goldschmidt

In my view we are in he midst of the final war, and it will become worse and worse, but most people have no clue that there we are in this war at all, because the enemy has a motto: "By Way of Deception Thou Shalt Make War".

The Fake Break up of The Soviet Union, Anatoliy Golitsyn New Lies for Old part 1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AsR_Izg9t18

The Fake Break up of the Soviet Union, Anatoliy Golitsyn New Lies for Old Part 2 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HcbipF66Zqs

