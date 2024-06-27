In 2015, I stumbled upon some information on Olympian Jesse Owens’s autobiography. I found it quite interesting because, while on his deathbed, Owens had a lot to say that would change the images created of him.

The topic of conversation centered around the 1936 Olympics, and I found one of the sources I looked at almost ten years ago. From here, we can see differences in Owens’ official narrative and how he felt around that time.

From The History News Network, supported by the University of Richmond, we read the following:

“Everyone knows that at the 1936 Olympics, Hitler snubbed Jesse Owens. As the story goes, after Owens won one gold medal, Hitler, incensed, stormed out of Olympic Stadium so he wouldn’t have to congratulate Owens on his victory. Such a performance would have been perfectly in character, but it didn’t happen. William J. Baker, Owens’s biographer, says the newspapers made up the whole story. Owens himself originally insisted it wasn’t true, but eventually he began saying it was, apparently out of sheer boredom with the issue. The facts are simple. Hitler did not congratulate Owens, but that day he didn’t congratulate anybody else either, not even the German winners. As a matter of fact, Hitler didn’t congratulate anyone after the first day of the competition. That first day he had shaken hands with all the German victors, but that had gotten him in trouble with the members of the Olympic Committee. They told him that to maintain Olympic neutrality, he would have to congratulate everyone or no one. Hitler chose to honor no one. Hitler did snub a black American athlete, but it was Cornelius Johnson, not Jesse Owens. It happened the first day of the meet. Just before Johnson was to be decorated, Hitler left the stadium. A Nazi spokesman explained that Hitler’s exit had been pre-scheduled, but no one believes that. Several other misconceptions about the 1936 Olympics are prevalent. Not only was Owens not rebuffed by Hitler, Owens wasn’t shunned by the German audience at the Berlin stadium either. Baker reports that Owens so captured the imagination of the crowd that it gave him several ear-shattering ovations. Owens had been prepared for a hostile reception; a coach had warned him in advance not to be upset by anything that might happen in the stands. “Ignore the insults,” Owens was told, “and you’ll be all right.” Later, Owens recalled that he had gotten the greatest ovations of his career in Berlin.

Olympian Jesse Owens

When I read this, I was confused. “Weren’t the Germans bad, yet Owens claims to have received an amazing ovation?” So, I dug more into this.

I found that Owens was celebrated in the German movie “Olympia” as the fastest man. More I saw showed that Owens should’ve retired in Germany and could have received movie deals galore, unlike here in the States, as quoted by The German Way.

Owens’s interaction with Hitler was the most interesting thing about the ordeal. From Euro News and the President Lincoln Museum, we read the following:

“It’s been widely reported that Hitler snubbed Owens. However, by Owens’ own account, Hitler did wave at Owens to acknowledge his achievement.” “Hitler didn’t snub me — it was our president who snubbed me. The president didn’t even send me a telegram,” Owens once told a crowd.

Owens’s personal experience was the very first inclination to me that what we had been told about what happened in Nazi Germany may have been fabricated by the arm of propaganda. Yes, there was a war, and yes, civilians did die, but to what extent? As I reflected on this, a thought came to mind: “Well, if six million Jews died, then surely that would be reflected in the world population, right?”

So, back then, using a website that measured the world’s population, which I could no longer find, I looked up the world population before WW2 and shortly after WW2. Lo and behold, I discovered that the world population stayed relatively unchanged. Now, it should have decreased due to the casualties of the war, but what I couldn’t find was a drop in the number of 6 million lives. It wasn’t until around the 1990s that the world’s population suddenly decreased by 6 million lives.

That, to me, was odd. Why was it nearly 50 years later that suddenly, 6 million lives disappeared from the world’s population? Being new to the conspiracy space, I was able to tell the markings of a global conspiracy, and I could tell that the Nazi image of Germany at this time had more to tell. It’s time for that story to be told almost ten years later.

Author’s Note: Another super odd thing was that why would Hitler want an Aryan race when he wasn’t blonde-haired or blue-eyed? It just didn’t make sense.

And so today, we’re going to focus solely on the fact: did 6 million people die in the Holocaust? We’ll be referencing the document “Did Six Million Really Die? ” by Richard Harwood and using our knowledge of propaganda to apply it to that period to see if we can see traces of propaganda.

Lastly, we’ll address all other questions during that research period, such as:

Why Adolf Hitler won TIME Magazine Man of the Year and was a Nobel Prize candidate. Why were American companies like IBM and Ford supporting Nazi interests? Why was Germany targeted severely after WW1 and WW2 aside from any other country?

This discussion is sure to be a fascinating ride, so sit back and let’s take a look at an unorthodox perspective, factually based examination of the Holocaust!