If you think this world is hopeless and life has no meaning — you don’t know how magical this world really is

I’m working on a piece tomorrow titled Modern Man Has No Idea How Magical Their World Is. It’s been an idea I’ve wanted to write for some weeks — but never had any time.

The point of that article is to show you how the magic and mysticism in this world has been erased from you. Since Fauci is in the news this week, it’s only right that we start with the predecessor before Fauci: Albert Einstein.

Today, I picked up my cell and instead of waiting for the conditions to be perfect, I “texted” out a 6min read, 1400-word Apple Note. This is the power of creativity and originality that AI can never create.

To fully grasp the impact of this piece, you’ll have to understand how mystical this world was.

I’ve often discussed such elements from the esoteric or Ifa perspective, but to hear it from an entirely new perspective — but still saying the same thing — is phenomenal and provides more credence to the world being done to understand the true nature of reality.

The following works are from the great mind of Paul Cudenec. In them, he discusses how the Celtic Druids saw the world before the influence of the Greco-Roman world. It’s important to note this because the Greco-Roman Empire was our first introduction to colonialism, then followed by Britain leading us to where we are now in modern times.

What’s interesting about all of this is how two cultures, across the world, Nigerian and Celtic, have the same spiritual view of the world — before the spread of the Greco-RomanEmpire.

There’s also the following note from Jaime Jessop which details an esoteric historical perspective of the world. I plan to do a deep dive on it, but for now, I hope it enriches you and helps you glean the insights.

Lastly, since we are talking about magic, I will need you to familiarize yourself with, or get up to speed on, this topic if you already.

My argument is that this force of reality — which some call the aether — is everywhere and what the earlier cultures recognized, knew of, and more importantly worked with. I then show how Einstein and others remove this view from humanity, leaving us, in a sense, blind to what reality is truly about.

Here are some articles to start.

The Reality of Magic Franklin O'Kanu · August 28, 2023 Carl Jung, one of the most influential figures of the 21st century, remains relatively unknown to many. However, his contributions to psychology and the world are significant. Jung introduced concepts such as extraversion and introversion, archetypes, and the collective unconscious. These ideas have had a profound impact on psychiatry, religion, literature, and related fields. Read full story

We Are All Modern Magicians Franklin O'Kanu · October 9, 2025 I just finished my piece on magic being everywhere, and if you haven’t had a chance to read it, it’s a very enlightening exploration of how this force operates in our reality. Read full story

To close, I love the piece on Paul on becoming a hero. The hero archetype is very much needed in this day and age.

Magic and miracles have always helped our hero conquer new lands, defeat giants, and slay the beasts. You too have been called to be a hero — you’ve just been told in this world, heroes aren’t needed.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments, share if you found it valuable, hit like if you like it, and have a great day!

— Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

If you’ve enjoyed this work as a paid member and you’re ready to change the world, upgrade to become a Founding Member

If you’re already aware but want to take a step toward becoming the best human you can be, you can check out my guide.

11 Insights for Being The Best Human This 50-page guide is the clearest map I’ve created for navigating the madness of modern life. It blends ancient wisdom, spiritual clarity, and grounded daily ritual — helping you remember who you are and why you’re here.

If the world feels off, this guide will confirm why — and help you take back control.

📥 Immediate download · PDF format

Support Unorthodoxy!

If this article opened your eyes, there’s more behind the paywall. Exclusive, in-depth pieces that go deeper, challenge more, and reveal the truths they don’t want us to see.

🔑 Become a paid member and gain access to premium and archived articles, exclusive podcasts, and thought-provoking chats you won’t find anywhere else.

Give a gift subscription

📖 Prefer a comprehensive take? My book, An Unorthodox Truth, is a fact-based journey through 200 years of deception—a must-read for those seeking clarity in a manipulated world.

Order From Me!

☕ Feeling generous? Leave a simple tip to support this work—every bit helps me continue creating meaningful content.

Buy Me Coffee