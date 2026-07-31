Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

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Dom 369's avatar
Dom 369
3h

It’s really interesting that you published this today. Since the triskelion was on my mind a lot today, I felt like it would be a good tattoo for me to get. Then I saw someone with a triskelion tattoo today!

Life is indeed metaphysical. More than we really realise 🙂

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