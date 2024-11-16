Trump selecting RFK Jr. as the New HHS

Introduction

If you’ve been following me here on Substack at Unorthodoxy for the past two or three years, you’ve likely witnessed the evolution of my thoughts and ideas as I’ve grown and expanded in life.

You might remember when I initially believed in viruses and the leaked virus lab narrative was something groundbreaking, as I discussed in my article Why the Wuhan Leak is a Good Thing .

Then, over time, I began to see things differently, realizing that viruses don’t even exist, which I delved into in Lies Not Discussed Within the Truth Community.

Note: This incident, and others like it, led to the article Three Ways To Decode The Official Narrative on how we can recognize official conspiracies as part of the mainstream narrative they want us to have.

This journey reflects my growth and willingness to adapt as I learn more about the world. And that’s how it should be—we shouldn’t cling to any doctrine as absolute. When new information comes to light, we should learn, apply, and grow accordingly.

With that in mind, let’s dive into today’s article on my growth and how I have come to view the man known as RFK Jr.

The Man, The Myth, The Legend?

With RFK, my understanding has also evolved, and today’s discussion focuses on the news that RFK Jr. is slated to become the head of Health and Human Services (HHS). Let’s unpack what that means.

First, a quick overview: the Secretary of Health and Human Services is responsible for protecting and enhancing the health and well-being of Americans. This role encompasses oversight of key agencies like the CDC and FDA, managing health care services, advancing medical and scientific research (via the NIH), and overseeing health insurance programs, among other critical functions.

I’ll be honest—I didn’t know much about the role of the HHS Secretary until recently.

Currently, the position is held by Xavier Becerra, who was appointed by Biden in 2021.

Based on his track record, Becerra has aligned with the administration’s agenda, supporting policies like vaccine mandates and being pro-abortion.

Becerra’s tenure reflects the centralized, heavy-handed approach to public health that we’ve seen over the past few years. The tenure that let Fauci run wild over America. (PS: To be fair, Fauci has been running wild for decades now — read Why It Matters from HIV to COVID19.)

With RFK Jr. stepping into the role, there’s potential for meaningful change. RFK Jr. has built his platform around the idea of “Making America Healthy Again,” and many of his claims suggest a shift toward a more transparent approach to health policy.

This would mark a significant departure from the top-down, authoritarian strategies of recent years, offering a glimmer of hope for positive reform.

But the question is, has RFK himself changed over the years? Let’s find out.

The Transformations of RFK Jr.

With the recent news breaking about his potential role in leading Health and Human Services, there’s a lot to unpack. But before diving into the implications, I think it’s important to reflect on how my thoughts about RFK have evolved over time and to level set expectations moving forward.

To illustrate this transformation, I’ll reference several articles I’ve written.

The first was back in 2021 before I started Unorthodoxy. At the time, I was writing on Medium (before being removed), and on February 14, 2021, I published Robert Kennedy Has Been Banned from Instagram, and It Sends a Signal to the World.

In that piece, I praised RFK, seeing him as a bold and visionary figure.

I even believed he was an ideal candidate for the presidency, which reflected my then-belief in the political system and elections.

I was deeply inspired by his stance and wrote about his potential in detail.

But as I’ve grown, my perspective has shifted.

By 2023, I published an article titled Why We Should Appreciate DeSantis and RFK in the 2024 Election. At that time, I admired RFK and DeSantis, particularly for their challenges to mandates and their courage in speaking out.

Living in Florida, I saw firsthand how DeSantis stood up to the mandate policies, which I appreciated.

Check out my article, DeSantis, the Hero We Didn’t Know We Needed from 2020.

DeSantis in 2020 telling the media to, “come at me, bro!”

However, I also began to see the larger context: these figures, while admirable in some ways, operate within a system designed to limit real change.

The turning point came in March 2024, when I wrote The RFK Phenomenon: A Triad of Choices.

In this article, I examined RFK’s actions and decisions more critically, particularly his selection of Nicole Shanahan (a figure tied to Silicon Valley and Google) for his VP candidate.

This move was deeply problematic as it aligned RFK with the same big tech structures many of us critique (same with Vance and Peter Thiel).

While I had shredded any illusions of RFK as a savior figure, I wanted to break that illusion for those who saw him as one. While I continued to support his Make America Healthy Again, I realized it was crucial to remain critical about his proposals.

My most scathing critique of RFK appeared in my August 29, 2023, article, Why We Should Stop Voting In Presidential Elections.

In it, I called out RFK’s strong support for climate change, which aligns with narratives I find destructive.

For all his strengths, RFK’s belief in mainstream climate change rhetoric ties him to agendas that warrant closer scrutiny.

In short, RFK Jr. shares the same goals as Greta Thunberg.

Greta Thunberg - Climate Change Activist

This is why I’ve written about the concept of “gatekeepers” in articles like The Complex Role and Benefits of Gatekeepers. Figures like RFK, Alex Jones, or Elon Musk often mix truth with narrative control, creating a dynamic that demands a discerning perspective.

Elon wants to chip everyone with neuralinks in their brain, and Alex just being Alex, plays the role of a mad-man who provides a lot of truthful information, but also serving as the role of anchoring anyone that quotes him as mad.

In summary, my transformation on RFK reflects a broader understanding of the systems at play. While I still respect many of his efforts, I now see him as part of a larger framework that should not be mistaken for revolutionary change.

This nuanced view should help us appreciate his contributions without falling into the trap of blind worship.

Closing Thoughts

To level-set, while RFK has done a lot of great things, there are still important questions to address. For example, if he continues to believe in the mainstream climate change narrative, what policies might we see under his leadership of HHS?

I’ve written extensively about climate change and chemtrails (Read My Article On Hurricane Helen as Climate Warfare).

RFK himself has stated he intends to eliminate chemtrails. That would be a positive step—but I’ll believe it when I see it.

I’m particularly curious about how he plans to eliminate chemtrails when they are so deeply tied to the climate change agenda.

To me, this is the most pressing issue, especially since tackling it requires federal action.

With RFK now positioned in a federal role, I’ll be watching closely to see what, if anything, changes.

Overall, I do think this appointment is a step in the right direction. It could lead to significant shifts in health policy, and I believe Americans could become healthier under RFK’s leadership.

I do see this moment as part of a larger movement, or as I’ve called it, a “red wave.” There’s an opportunity to ride this wave and see where it takes us.

While he still supports vaccines to some extent, his work highlighting the harm of vaccines—particularly their link to autism—would bring greater awareness to these issues. This aligns with much of what I’ve written about on Unorthodoxy, and it’s a conversation we need to continue having.

Read My Article: Vaccines Cause Autism and Everyone Knows It .

Then, read the Free Press Article stating that Vaccines Don’t Cause Autism .

Then, ask yourself — who is lying to you?

