Alchemists like Newton, who understood the esoteric reality, used terms from that reality in our physical reality.

I have it on my list to create some work on the “Art of Critical Thinking” when I get some time. I’ve touched on critical thinking in a few articles before (here and here). I don’t think that as a society — especially as one trying to brave a new path forward — we truly understand the power of critical thinking.

Thinking is a mental and spiritual process, as I’ve touched on in the power of having ideas. We can see how thinking is already in-depth when constantly wrestling through different ideas, perceptions, and more. If this is the case just for thinking, critical thinking takes it to another level.

Think of it like iron sharpening iron, the constant refinement of an idea before it comes to fruition.

One of the concepts that helps us in critical thinking is known as Occam’s Razor. I intend to dive more into this later, but today, we’ll briefly touch on it so that I can apply it to our scenario.

From the New Oxford American Dictionary, Occam’s Razor is:

The principle (attributed to William Occam) is that in explaining a thing, no more assumptions should be made than necessary. The principle is often invoked to defend reductionism or nominalism.

Reductionism is something I’ve touched on in my work. For example, in the work of principles, I show how if we can reduce the topic of anything to its main principles, we can understand it more in-depth. Understanding principles goes back to the time of Socrates in distilling anything to its main points.

This understanding is why I write and harbor so much on principles. It sticks to the heart of the matter.

This idea of reductionism has real-world applications. In the book The Goal, physicist Eliyahu M. Goldratt applies the principles of physics to corporate manufacturing problems and is able to get industry-leading results. One of his quotes is that “Nature is inherently simple.”

Understanding the simplicity of nature is key to understanding nature itself. This perspective also builds upon an article I want to expound upon on the difference between complex and complicated. Nature is simple yet complex. However, artificial and synthetics are very complicated — examples of when you are trying to make something fit and different “things” keep getting added together.

Understanding the world on a mental level in this capability is golden as it really helps to distill things down to their very basis, and today, we’re going to apply this mode of thinking to a topic I recently posted on: our Earth.

Before we go any further, let’s take an inventory of all the lies that have been told to us:

We’ve been lied to about diseases like Polio and SIDS because these diseases are side effects of vaccines, but to protect corporate interests, these diseases have been reclassified; thus, the false narrative spreads. We’ve been lied to about the resource of our Earth in oil as we’ve been told to think of it as scarce or coming from dinosaurs when, in reality, it is the second most abundant resource on the Earth. We’ve been lied to about the very nature of diseases, such as concepts like viruses, in attributing the effects of other calamities to a phantom theory when viruses have never been proven to exist. Even in our history, we’ve been lied to about one of the most remarkable events, known as the holocaust, and we’ve been able to see how this narrative was used strategically to destroy a threat to the establishment.

I could go on and on and on, but I hope that at this time, you can see the amount of lies that have been told to us only to maintain the illusion of control.

So, if they’ve lied to us about all these things, why would we dare to believe them when it comes to the nature of our Earth?

George Bush famously said:

“Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice… can’t get fooled again.”

For us to continually get fooled after the first time is on us and is almost intentional.

Without further ado, let’s dive into how we can use Occam’s Razor to unlock the truths of our Earth.

Author’s note: Apologies, as I’ve been traveling professionally and have not had the ability to dive into electricity and the foundations of our world. That is still being worked on, and I look forward to releasing it soon.

Number One: Is The Earth Spinning?

The simple answer is NO.

The Earth is not spinning. Why?

Simple: we don’t feel the Earth spinning/rotating.

We do nothing to account for the spinning of the Earth. When we wake up, we don’t account for its spinning. When we drive, we don’t account for its spinning.

Some say that transportation such as planes and trains account for the Earth’s rotation, while others say you can still operate planes and trains without accounting for the rotation. It’s unnecessary to account for it as these devices can still operate without taking the rotation into consideration — an unnecessary step that is reduced.

So, on the one hand, the Earth is not spinning, but on the other hand, some say it is.

Those who say it is spinning state that we cannot feel the spinning of the Earth due to the theory of relativity created by Albert Einstein.

For this reason alone, I state that Albert Einstein is definitely in the Overlords Hall of Fame and a Grandmaster in sorcery. Einstein’s theory of relativity has convinced billions around the world to doubt their very senses that do not experience any effect of spinning — to now take on the perspective that the reason that our senses can’t feel, see, hear, or smell the spinning is because we’re spinning just as fast as the Earth is.

If Anthony Fauci is a first-rank hall-of-famer for convincing the world about HIV and COVID-19, Einstein’s work is even more superb.

Here, we have two explanations for if the Earth is spinning.

On the one hand, it is not spinning. Simple as that.

On the other hand, it is spinning. We don’t experience the rotation because we’re rotating alongside the Earth.

The choice is clearly yours.

The next question here is if our Sun is moving.

Number Two: Is the Sun moving?

The simple answer is yes. The Sun travels from the east to the west.

We see this phenomenon daily.

This phenomenon has even been referred to as the Sun rising and setting, indicating its movement.

So yes, the Sun is moving.

The other answer is no — the Sun is not moving.

This response depends on our previous question regarding the rotation of the Earth. Since the Earth is rotating, even though we see the Sun clearly move across our sky, it is not the Sun that is moving but us — again, due to the theory of relativity.

As I write this, I express flabbergastation in the perspective of believing this. Due to my upbringing overseas, I never really pondered this Western reality. However, when I do, and contemplate that we’re moving — even though it’s against our senses — it almost puts one in an entirely different mental perspective of form.

The simple answer is that the Sun is moving because we see it move daily. The complicated answer is that the Sun is not moving, and its movement is a visual trick because, in actuality, the Earth is rotating.

Again, your choice.

Even More Fallacies

One of the crazier concepts to understand is that 1) the Sun is not moving, followed by 2) “the sun rises in the east and sets in the west.”

Think about it:

You first have to realize that the Sun that you see moving is, in fact, NOT moving, and then

Tell yourself that it rises in the east and sets in the west

Imagine the mental complication that occurs when trying to wrestle with what you’re seeing with your own eyes.

Again, the simplest explanation is that the Sun is indeed moving — but not rising or setting, but rather transversing across this plane of existence.

Why do we see it rising and setting? I’ve discussed this in my articles Flat Earth: A Critical Examination and Why The Flat Appears Round, but one reason is how we understand the word “horizon.”

The word horizon refers to a level of plane based on the viewer’s perspective; however, we’ve transformed the world to mean a literal place in reality.

This scenario is an example from my article, “Metaphysical terms in the physical world.” I argue that alchemists like Newton and others, who understood the esoteric reality, used terms from that reality in our physical reality. So, we have metaphysical terms that don’t apply to the physical world. Examples of these cases include gravity, evolution, the Big Bang, and viruses.

These examples and case studies discussed in this article are why we need to familiarize ourselves with the esoteric. We need to approach topics like these with genuine curiosity. Once we understand topics like these, we know when they are being used against us.

Note: In my article, The Brave New World of 1984, Huxley outwardly boasts why Brave New World would be more accurate of our reality due to his understanding of the metaphysical — such as hypnotism, which I discuss in my book. Again, we must understand all aspects of our reality if we are truly going to change our reality.

Conclusion

If one has to add all these theories and explanations to describe why the Earth is rotating and why the Sun is not moving, we should see how these are nothing but complicated theories to uphold the tenets of Scientism. These theories all fail Occams Razor, have elements of Black Magick to them, and should not be used.

In my book, I argue that plenty of Flat Earth psyops are out there. This topic has become so convoluted that it’s difficult to decipher the truth with all the lies being told.

has the perfect response in the

of yesterday’s article. They state, “Perhaps more accurately, we live on a ‘level’ earth.” I could not agree more.

We live on a level stationary plane that we call Earth. This knowledge has been known for eons. This plane of existence has been called the place where the Creator came to man. The Sun, moon, stars, and planets all exist within this firmament of reality.

This understanding is the simplest explanation of our nature of reality and is supported by what we see daily. Anything else, especially those that are from the field of Scientism, are spiritual and metaphysical traps to keep one from understanding the true nature of reality.

Once we understand that this Earth is the only plane of existence, we can see why lies and deceit occur. We’re able to see why we’re told of billions of miles away — while they strip the Earth of its resources. We’re able to see our attention is diverted everywhere and funding missions to Mars when we cannot fund housing for the homeless.

When you understand the lies and fallacies that they have used to divert our attention from our beautiful home called Earth, you can then see why it is of utmost importance we dispel the lies told to us of this plane of existence. And once we remove all the lies and deception, we are able to see the beauty and mysticism of our reality.

To close, I’ve heard from the gnostics that to experience miracles truly, one must have knowledge that is based on reality — not fantasy. If we expect to build real solutions from fantastical understandings of reality, these projects will not succeed and will become complicated.

Occam’s Razor is critical in helping us cut through the noise, ensuring that the simplest facts remain.

We’ve just used it to examine our cosmology. Everything else should be a piece of cake.

Thank you for your time and attention in reading this piece.

I wish you nothing but an amazing day.

Ashe,

Franklin O’Kanu

