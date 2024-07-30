The Overton window is a phenomenon in which an idea is slowly but surely introduced to a group of individuals.

When you introduce an idea, the first reaction is shock, then confusion, but gradually, it moves to familiarity, then acceptance, and finally, it becomes normal—to the point that laws are introduced that reinforce the idea.

When we apply this understanding to our world, we can see the Overton window at play in everyday life. Let’s examine recent events through this lens and explore their deeper implications.

The Olympic Controversy

This past weekend, the Olympics were held, and reports circulating on social media suggest that there was a drag festival tied to the Lord’s Supper on display. While I didn’t personally witness this, sources like

on

have covered the story

.

The official narrative claims it was an accident, with apologies issued and assurances it won’t happen again. But let’s look at this from three perspectives:

The official narrative: It was an accident. The conspiracy angle: How could this possibly happen? The unorthodox view: Applying the Overton window analysis, it’s likely this was intentional, part of a systematic program to shape public perception.

When we view the world from this unorthodox perspective, we can see how events begin to fall into place. We’re witnessing a hedonistic agenda unfold, one that some, like the Babylon Bee, have described as potentially satanic. This aligns with topics I’ve discussed in my podcast “Are We Under Satanic Attack?”

thebabylonbee A post shared by @thebabylonbee

When you look at these transgender events, they’re interesting because they don’t make sense. A good analogy for this is Elmo and the Rock. It’s like asking Elmo to pretend that a rock can talk—even though it can’t. This absurdity is part of what makes the Overton window so effective; it pushes the boundaries of what we consider normal or acceptable, bit by bit.

The Attack on Men

Interestingly enough, and if you’ve been following my line of work for quite some time, you realize it’s actually synchronistic;

at

recently highlighted a substack focusing on the attack on men

.

This ties into our discussion because what we’re seeing is an overly aggressive attack on the male species. More often than not, we’re seeing men portrayed as women, with drag queens essentially representing men as female caricatures.

From a spiritual perspective, one could argue that this attack on men is strategic. It’s a calculated psychological disassociation of masculinity. On a deeper level, it could be seen as an attack on the human species, targeting the traditional protector role of men.

We live in a very ritualistic, very spiritual world. As I discuss in my podcast on love, truth, and the spirit, Christianity is one way to understand this reality, but when you examine other practices as well, you see that many talk about an evil entity and provide guidance and weapons to fight it.

One of those weapons is truth itself. When we see the world for what it really is, this unorthodox perspective, we recognize the spiritual attack unfolding before us: materializing as an assault on humanity, manhood, and the male species — the protector species. Once we understand this, we can no longer treat it as a mere joke or game.

Until we realize this, we’ll continue to lose this war on humanity.

In Conclusion

My whole work focuses on detailing the unorthodox truth of our reality. This view is entirely unconventional, but when you start to put the pieces together, I would argue that it provides a strong rationale for understanding our world. We need to wake up to this reality and recognize the spiritual battle we’re in.

As both the Hindu Kali Yuga and the Christian Book of Revelations state, this is the end times, but take joy in knowing that you are here at this time in human history. In this time period, we have the tools and the resources to make changes and transform the world for the better. But first, we must:

awaken to the reality of the world, make changes in ourselves, and then help our fellow man and humans also awaken from the slumber that they are in.

Let’s have conversations, and let’s not let religion divide us. I may not be the typical Christian, but let’s not let that divide the spread of truth and our united stand against the forces of evil.

Love and truth are our weapons in this spiritual battle. By recognizing the reality we’re in and spreading awareness, we can start to fight back against these insidious forces.

Ashe!

Franklin O’Kanu

