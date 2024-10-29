Introduction

“I don’t like words that hide the truth. I don’t like words that conceal reality. I don’t like euphemisms or euphemistic language, and American English is loaded with euphemisms because Americans have a lot of trouble dealing with reality. Americans have trouble facing the truth, so they invent a kind of soft language to protect themselves from it, and it gets worse with every generation. For some reason, it just keeps getting worse.” — George Carlin, Comedian, 1990, Soft Language.

Last year, my dog of six years was diagnosed with cancer, and I had to watch him slowly deteriorate.

I didn’t understand the connection between dog food and cancer, and once I found out, I tried everything I could to save him. This led me to discover natural remedies, products like DMSO, and the impact of feeding animals more naturally.

As I tried to reverse the damage of years of dog food, I would consistently take him to different veterinarians to see how his health was progressing. But every vet I visited kept telling me to prepare to “put him down.”

This phrase “put him down” did not resonate with me. It’s a soft way of saying, “Kill your dog,” and as someone fighting to save him, that just didn’t sit right. But the language, “put him down,” sounds so gentle, as if it makes the idea of murder easier to swallow.

The idea of “putting him down” was out of the question. I would never willingly kill my dog. I wanted to give him as much comfort as possible, and even in his last days, there were moments of happiness. But ultimately, he passed last year.

It was one of the hardest experiences of my life, but it pushed me to finally publish my book, which is why it’s dedicated to my dog, Maximus.

My main man Maximus

The reason I’m sharing this story is to talk about how words can hide the truth, as George Carlin highlighted in the introduction paragraph. That experience with my dog made me see how language can be used to soften reality.

We live in a world full of words that detach us from what’s actually happening. And right now, during election season here in Florida and across the United States, we’re all being asked to vote on a word that hides the truth.

Today’s topic is abortion. My argument is that “abortion” is a word crafted to separate us from the reality of what’s actually taking place. Abortion is the termination of life, and if you ask most people, they’ll tell you that terminating a life is murder.

In this article, we’ll examine the widely debated slogan “my body, my choice” and how it has been selectively used to support social agendas.

We’ll break down:

How the slogan was applied inconsistently during the COVID vaccine mandates, revealing a double standard, and,

The influence of hedonistic values on modern society, drawing from my previous article, Brave New World of 1984, where pleasure and avoidance of responsibility have become widespread.

Additionally, we’ll explore:

The sensitive argument of abortion in cases of rape, assessing its ethical dimensions and historical examples of influential individuals born from challenging circumstances.

As always, our discussions promise to challenge common assumptions, so settle in as we delve into an unorthodox, thought-provoking analysis of the word abortion and its implications for society.

Let’s dive in.

The Slogan of “My Body, My Choice” and Its Influence

The strongest argument supporting abortion is often “my body, my choice.” But, as I discussed in my article on feminism, we need to recognize that many movements, whether feminism or DEI, are influenced by broader agendas.

We’re witnessing a philosophical and spiritual shift away from the natural order, and this shift needs to be addressed.