In my latest article on the reality of programming, I discuss how corporations, big technology, and MKUltra programming have come together to essentially form a new species of humanity known as transgender individuals.

I break down how this conglomeration, with the power and resources that they have, has literally convinced a growing section of people that it is okay to undergo surgeries to transform their bodies.

I also explore how this technological medical operation has not only created transgender individuals but also led to the belief that people can identify as animals or furries.

That article dives into how these programming forces are shaping identity and culture, influencing everything from transgender identity to other more extreme shifts in human expression.

One takeaway from that article is the power of media programming. With the influence and resources available today, if these conglomerates want individuals to believe they are unicorns, please believe that within 5–10 years, people will believe they are unicorns.

Through repetition, exposure, and reinforcement, people will adopt these identities as their own.

This is the reality of our experience in the 21st century. This is the power that exists in programming.

As I’ve stated in my previous works, including Climbing the Corporate Ladder, my role is to observe and analyze trends. The ability to dissect information and recognize patterns is a skill that has served me well, allowing me to see good data from bad and understand what is truly happening in the world.

By looking at these data points, you can see where humanity is headed, and this is why I focus so much on how we need to become better human beings. By simply committing to being the best human you can be each day, you can already begin to change the programming that has been ingrained in us since birth.

For more insights on this, check out my book. It will bring you up to speed on how we got here and where we're headed as a society.

With that said, I’m noticing a trend where people are starting to ask, “What happens to America after the election?” Some, like Greg Reese, have speculated on election fraud and the future of the country. The Free Press has also published articles with similar questions, raising concerns about what could happen post-election from the Trump camp being reminiscent of the false flag insurrection.

What I want to focus on here in this article is how media programming and left-leaning social changes are reshaping society, breaking down traditional boundaries, and contributing to a much larger agenda.

When we can understand how the right wing of the oligarchy tears down our economy and then can understand how the left wing of the same bird destroys our society, we quickly realize why we should not put our hope in any presidential election to save our country. We are the ones who have been called to save it.

Without further ado, let’s dive right in.

The Left-Leaning Impact on Media and its Role in Programming Social Change

As I’ve mentioned before, a significant part of how societal shifts occur—especially in areas like social change—is due to the role of media and the programming that shapes public opinion.

The rise of LGBTQ+ acceptance and the normalization of gender fluidity are not purely grassroots movements; they are heavily influenced and promoted by media corporations that align with left-leaning policies.

Through the constant repetition of specific narratives, the media has transformed what were once considered minimal ideas into mainstream, accepted beliefs, using techniques like the Overton Window.

In the last decade, media representation of LGBTQ+ identities has dramatically increased. A study from GLAAD’s 2022 Studio Responsibility Index found that 12% of major studio films now feature LGBTQ+ characters, a significant increase from 1% a decade ago. [That is a 1,100% increase — a data point that we should be mindful of.]

This change isn’t merely about representation; it’s about shaping public perception.

When media consistently positions specific characters in positive, normalized, and often idealized roles, it conditions audiences to accept these identities as a core part of society, regardless of their previous beliefs or values. [Read my archived article on Culture Warfare and how the Blaxploitation Genre of the 1960s had this same effect on African Americans.]

In television and film, shows like “Orange is the New Black,” “Pose,” “P-Valley,” or “Shameless” focus heavily on LGBTQ+ storylines, with characters that are complex, relatable, and central to the narrative. Younger audiences, who consume these shows at higher rates, begin to see these identities as not just normal but to be celebrated.

As stated in my previous article, major corporations have also jumped on this trend, with companies like Disney, Netflix, and Amazon openly supporting LGBTQ+ causes, incorporating these narratives into their branding and storytelling.

This alignment is more than just corporate social responsibility but part of a broader left-leaning cultural shift that uses media to promote progressive social change.

The question then becomes: is this purely about equality, or is it about redefining societal norms through programming?

The Ability To Control The Narrative

The media’s role in programming isn’t limited to entertainment. News outlets, particularly those with a ‘progressive’ bias, play a critical role in pushing the left-leaning agenda.

Major outlets like CNN, MSNBC, and The New York Times have consistently supported and promoted progressive policies while downplaying or marginalizing conservative voices that challenge these views.

A Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center study of 2017 found that 93% of CNN’s coverage of President Trump during his first 100 days in office was negative, compared to more neutral or balanced coverage of previous administrations.

This negative coverage was consistent across other major outlets like NBC (93%) and CBS (91%). This overwhelming slant shows how media corporations use their platform to amplify certain ideologies while silencing dissent.

[Please note that Trump was simply the ‘Obama’ of the Republican party — an outsider who gave the party a new makeover.]

In the same way, media coverage of social issues overwhelmingly supports progressive legislation. This phenomenon isn’t accidental. Media organizations know that repeatedly promoting progressive social changes can shape public perception and turn left-leaning ideas into mainstream values.

Younger generations, raised on a steady diet of progressive media, are more likely to adopt these values and reject more conservative or traditional views.

The result? An echo chamber, where people repeat what they’ve heard on television without questioning or examining different perspectives. And this is precisely what we are seeing starting with millennials, but specifically Gen-Z.

If they wanted unicorns, best believe they can get it.

The Hedonistic Shift and the Breakdown of Traditional Values

The media’s push for LGBTQ+ acceptance isn’t just about promoting equality—it’s about challenging and dismantling traditional boundaries around gender, sexuality, and even the family structure.

Where once the nuclear family was considered the bedrock of society, we now see a rise in narratives that promote alternative family structures and fluid gender identities as equally valid, if not superior, to traditional norms.

This redefinition is a textbook example of social engineering.

When the media promotes these ideas consistently, people begin to internalize them, leading to a shift in societal values.

Schools now incorporate gender identity into curricula, teaching children that gender is fluid and can be changed. This indoctrination is a direct result of media narratives that have normalized this concept.

Corporate policies increasingly mandate diversity training focused on gender fluidity and LGBTQ+ issues, further entrenching these ideas into everyday life.

The more these ideas are repeated across platforms — from social media to television to corporate branding — the more people adopt them as new societal norms.

The result? A shift away from the bedrock of traditional values that have shaped a nation toward a more fluid and progressive reality that breaks down the established boundaries of identity, family, and morality.

It is here that we turn to individual responsibility. Everyone has a role to play in this conversation.

While many turn to presidential elections as the way to solve these problems, the deeper issue lies in the social programming that transcends party politics.

Both parties contribute to the erosion of traditional values.

Both the Republican and Democratic parties are complicit in the breakdown of societal structures.

The Republican Party , through economic mismanagement, and

The Democratic Party, through media influence and social changes.

Both play roles in undermining the traditional values that once upheld society.

Now, before you go on a rant or report me and say, “Oh my gosh, this is so homophobic,” or “This is racist,” let me clarify.

First of all, as you can see, this article is very data-driven and very much data-oriented. I’m just looking at the data and making an astute observation.

But what I want to call your attention to is the fact that everything I’ve outlined follows the playbook of two individuals who knew how to destroy a society:

Yuri Bezmenov , a former KGB agent and Soviet defector, and Aldous Huxley, a famous British author.

Yuri Bezmenov, after fleeing the Soviet Union and escaping to Canada, often spoke about the process of ideological subversion (also known as “active measures”). He outlined a multi-stage plan to destabilize a nation, with the first stage being demoralization, which involves breaking down a society’s moral values and cultural norms.

Bezmenov explained that demoralization could be achieved by undermining religion, education, tradition, and social institutions—essentially, anything that upholds a nation’s moral fabric.

He warned that this process could take decades, as it requires reprogramming entire generations to reject traditional values, often through media, culture, and education systems.

[Please, someone, argue with me on how the left is not exhibiting the exact signs of demoralization as described by Bezmenov and how everything I just mentioned is simply coincidence.]

In my Brave New World Analysis of 1984, Part 2, I focus on what Huxley mentions that needs to occur in order for his Brave New World to come to fruition.

Huxley states that in order for his Brave New World to be born, a hedonistic culture needs to be the norm. From the Academy of Ideas, we read that:

“Hedonism is an ethical position that maintains that life’s ultimate goal should be the maximization of pleasure and the minimization of pain and discomfort. A hedonistic lifestyle...weakens people, it makes them feeble and incapable of mounting any resistance to fanatical ideologues who desire to rule over society.”

In short, hedonistic values promote pleasure and self-gratification over traditional morals and responsibilities. This cultural shift, driven by media, encourages the pursuit of immediate pleasure rather than long-term commitment or the common good. [If you feel like a wolf, it’s okay to become a wolf.]

A hedonistic culture must spread throughout society to weaken its foundations. What I’ve described in this article is precisely that. We’re witnessing:

A breakdown of traditional values and The rise of a hedonistic society where pleasure is prioritized over the traditions that have served humanity for centuries.

This hedonistic mindset, which celebrates individual gratification at the expense of societal coherence, is fracturing the moral foundations that have historically guided human behavior.

Before I forget, LGBTQ+ is not the only culture shift being promoted that led to this hedonistic society. The new trend that appears to be on the rise is the polyamorous society being pushed heavily with shows like Sister-Wives.

Homosexuality has been around since the dawn of time, and humanity has gotten along just fine. No one should be punished for their desires unless those desires hurt others, as in pedophilia.

However, when the corporate and media conglomerate begins to push these cultural changes to be ingrained into society’s very structure, we must ask: What are we doing to the foundations of our society?

If you haven’t read my analysis of Brave New World, I urge you to do so (truly one of my best works that I am proud of to this day). In my series, Who Are the Bad Guys, I explain that when you break down a society, you don’t do it upfront. It’s done covertly and strategically as Yuri explains.

What I’ve laid out in front of you shows how both political parties contribute to the breakdown.

The Republican Party does so with the economy, as we saw with the 2008 bailouts started by the Republicans and passed off to the Democrats under Bush and Obama. Similarly, the lockdowns we experienced during the pandemic were initiated by Trump and continued under Biden .

The Democratic Party, on the other hand, contributes to this societal breakdown through media influence and social changes, as outlined in this article.

Yuri states that stage one is the demoralization of morals (by the Democrats), and stage two is the destruction of the economy (by the Republicans). This breakdown has been happening in front of our very eyes for the past hundred years — and has picked up in the last twenty. But the illusion of the propaganda tells us that everything is just fine.

This reality is the world we live in. The traditional pillars that once supported society—family, community, and shared values—are being dismantled right in front of us. And the question many people are asking is: Will the next President fix this?

Let me be clear: no.

Both political parties are complicit in the destruction of the structures that made America what it is.

If you vote for the Republican Party, as history has shown, the economy will suffer. If you vote for the Democratic Party, as I’ve demonstrated throughout this article, you are supporting the continuation of this social programming, the breakdown of traditional values, and the rise of a hedonistic society.

And I understand—many people feel like they are voting for justice, truth, or positive change. But the reality is that we are living in a world where psychopaths are our politicians, and they know how to pull on the goodness that lies within you to further their own agendas.

But here’s the truth: you don’t need a politician to tell you to love somebody or to stand up for what’s right. In the previous article, I’ve emphasized that you can love someone and still recognize when something is right or wrong. The media, the corporations, and the politicians will have you believe that the power to change the world lies with their systems—but it doesn’t.

The power lies within you, within your family, and within the human species. The question we should all be asking is not who will win the next election but whether we, as a species, are moving in the right direction.

That’s the mission of Unorthodoxy: to uplift humanity, whether you’re gay, straight, black, white, or anything in between. We need to understand what is happening in our world and what has been indoctrinated in us to mold us in a particular direction.

We must strive toward becoming the best version of ourselves as human beings, unshackled from the programming that tries to keep us divided, distracted, and distant from our true potential.

If you made it this far, I want to say a huge thank you for your time and attention towards this piece. I really appreciate it.

Again, thank you for your time and attention.

Rememeber, let's be great. Ashe.

Franklin O'Kanu

PS: If you enjoyed this article, become a paid member to check out more premium content designed to expand your mind and sharpen your insights

