Introduction

Back in 2020, during the height of COVID, I came across a video that introduced a new perspective on the world—a more unorthodox view. The video featured an individual named Max Spiers, who discussed the attack on the alpha male species of humanity.

I didn’t think much of it when I first watched it, though I recognized that he made some valid points. However, as I’ve heard, life is a spiral, and lessons we didn’t fully grasp before have a way of reappearing, this time with a fresh light.

Today’s discussion is titled “How Feminism and DEI Are Attacking and Destroying Humanity.” The reason for this title is the perception that these movements target the protector of humanity: the alpha male species.

To understand this fully, we need to explore the energies within the trinity of father, mother, and child, which encompass the human unit on earth, also known as “the family.”

The divine masculine provides action and protection ,

The sacred feminine offers nurturing and creation ,

And the holy child represents new beginnings or potential.

Within this trinity, the child cannot exist without the sacred feminine, and the sacred feminine cannot flourish without the protection of the divine male. Max Spiers argues that our ability to nurture and create for our families and our future is compromised because the alpha male, the protector of our species, is being undermined.

This article examines how feminism and DEI—movements often perceived as progressive and inclusive—might serve a deeper agenda aimed at weakening humanity’s foundational structures. By shifting the balance between divine masculine and feminine energies, these forces destroy the natural order that has long guided human society.

We will explore why understanding this perspective is crucial and the broader implications for society and spirituality.

The discussion will include specific examples of how masculinity is being eroded and the societal impacts of these shifts.

But first, let’s address some things about Spires’ work.

Difficulties and Disclaimers in Spiers’ Work

When researching Spiers’ work, I discovered that much of his material had been scrubbed from mainstream platforms like YouTube. I had to search deep into the darker corners of the internet to find information on him.

When information is this hard to find, it suggests that it holds some significant yet simple hidden influence that those in power might prefer to keep concealed. Spiers’ speeches and ideas, often overshadowed by accounts of his death, are worth exploring.

Additionally, if you follow my work, you know I reject the traditional concept of aliens but believe in the existence of demons, archons, and parasitic entities—topics I’ve covered in my article on love.

So, while I don’t entirely agree with Spiers’ views on UFOs, I do resonate with his perspective when it’s interpreted as a metaphor for demonic entities that seek to “kill, steal, and destroy,” as I discussed in my article, “Who Is My Enemy?”

To set the tone for the rest of the article, let’s read the following passage from Baxter Dmitry, who we will reference later on in the article:

“...First we need to remember that for a woman, love is an instinctive act of self-sacrifice. She gives herself to her husband and children and is fulfilled by seeing them thrive and receiving their love, respect and gratitude. A woman makes this supreme sacrifice to only one man who will cherish her and provide for his family. Men instinctively want to fulfill this responsibility. This is the essence of the heterosexual contract (i.e. marriage): female power in exchange for male power expressed as love. Sex is the symbol of this exclusive bond. Marriage and family may not be for everyone but it is the natural path for most. Feminism has trained women to reject this model as “an old fashioned, oppressive stereotype” even though it reflects their natural instincts.”

With the foundation being laid, let’s proceed with the rest of the article.

Become a paying member to get access to more exclusive and insightful posts such as:

To my paid subscribers, thank you for your support. Please continue reading below.