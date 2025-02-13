Introduction

In my article yesterday, I mentioned the financial dragon as one of the strongest heads of the system that controls our lives.

I listed numerous ways our finances are stripped from us—inflation, lower wages, rising interest rates on loans, credit cards, and more.

But beyond these tangible forces, we are also under constant psychological warfare to consume, which affects our spending habits.

We’ve been programmed to buy and trained to spend mindlessly.

However, once we become aware of this programming, we can reverse course and take control of our financial destiny.

The Shift In The Financial Mindset

As I learned more about the world, I saw how financial constraints limited my liberty.

Three years ago, when I heard the Federal Reserve’s plan for Americans, as discussed here, I realized that if the government was going to wage financial war on me over the next three years, I needed to go on the offensive.

I positioned myself to withstand the onslaught. In my article How to Prepare for the Collapsing Economy, I discussed the importance of budgeting and eliminating debt. I personally followed Ramit Sethi’s I Will Teach You to Be Rich for budgeting and Dave Ramsey’s snowball method for debt reduction.

These were essential first steps in reclaiming financial independence.

During this period, I also began familiarizing myself with taxes. Once I truly understood the system, my perspective on taxes shifted entirely.

What I once saw as an oppressive burden, I came to see as a game with rules designed to help those who understand how to play.

The Unorthodox Truth About Taxes

Let’s start with some facts about our reality.

Did you know that it’s actually patriotic to pay as little taxes as possible? Did you know that the government and tax laws are written to incentivize you to do just that?

Once I understood this, I no longer despised taxes—I approached them strategically.

That’s what we’ll discuss in today’s article:

The main takeaways I learned from my research and

How they’re only being applied by the 1% of society.

(Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. This essay is my finance experience, so you can learn a different perspective, research, and determine what's best for you.)

The Start Of The Financial Journey

My journey into unorthodox financial wisdom began when I started looking up unconventional teachings that produced real-world results. That’s when I discovered Rich Dad, Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki.

His books and methods spark a variety of opinions—some praise him, while others dismiss him—but I wanted to make that determination for myself.

One of the most eye-opening concepts in Rich Dad Poor Dad was the E/S/B/I quadrant:

E – Employee

S – Self-employed

B – Business owner

I – Investor

The question is: Which side of the quadrant do you want to be on?

As someone who understands that we all have a purpose on this plane, the logical decision is to position ourselves as business owners or investors—creating value that enriches others’ lives.

This perspective is radically different from how society grooms us to be employees.

But here’s where things get interesting: the system is actually designed to reward those who break out of the employee mindset. Once you understand how money really moves—and how taxes play a role—you can start keeping more of what you earn and using it to build real wealth.

This approach isn’t the financial advice they teach in school. This understanding is the unorthodox approach that shifts you from a financial pawn to a player in the game.

