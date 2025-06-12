Welcome to the three-part analysis of Why Would They Hide The Aether. This is Part III of three. You can find Part I here and Part II here.

The aether responding to your intention

To live a good life, you have to know what your purpose is in this thing called life.

Once you’ve found that purpose, you need the right habits, tools, and systems to live it — while still handling life’s necessities: food, shelter, clothing, etc.

If you’re not sure how to find your purpose — or how to make money living it — I’ve written about those two topics [here] and [here].

But let’s be honest: society won’t teach you either of these things. It won’t teach you how to find your purpose — or, better yet, how to profit from it.

Of course not.

As the ancient Roman proverb states, “Why would I teach my oppressor how to be free?” Society won’t show you the way to liberty because they want you to play your part— the cog in the system.

Society has also lied to us. It’s told us that this world is incredibly mechanical and that concepts such as dreams, visions, and magic are all things of ‘fantasy’—when, in actuality, those were the exact tools our ancestors used to shape civilization.

But again, why would they tell us this? So we can use those tools to achieve freedom? Of course not.

Well, in this article, we’ll discuss two of those tools and how we can use them to begin crafting our world.

If you’ve read my book, you may recall the chapter on magic and its historical transformation. There, I show how magic was rebranded in the 1900s. What used to be sacred rituals and mystical practices were disguised as “self-help” and “business strategies.”

Mystical references such as “projecting” or “forecasting” are now used in business terminology as corporations undertake “projects” based on “forecasts.”

If you want to get stronger in creating your world, you need to know about these tools; these business books hold many keys.

One of the business books I’ve read—which also fueled the creation of the publication—is Joshua Kaufman’s “The Personal MBA.” This book is a bestseller, and I’ve referenced it in previous articles such as “The Soul That Soars.”

In the book, Kaufman outlines all the terms, tools, and knowledge needed to obtain an MBA (Masters of Business Administration). When one reads this with an esoteric background, one can see the deeper, spiritual implications of what he’s describing.

In this article, we’ll focus on one term from Kaufman’s book and another from the Agile Methodology, a productivity system born in the 1990s.

But to really understand these business terms from their deeper meaning, you’ll need to shift your perspective. You’ll need to understand the aether and how we interact with this medium daily. You’ll also need to see the concepts of space and time from a whole new lens.

Once you have this perspective, you’ll see how these two business tools are instrumental in creating the world that you’d like to have—one that’s built on your purpose for serving greater humankind while free from dependency on society’s broken systems.

If you’re familiar with them, let’s dive into Part Tree of “Why Would The Hide The Aether: How To Move Space and Time To Get Your Dreams.”

Without further ado, let’s begin.

