The Aether: the living, energetic, substratum that we interact with daily.

They told us it was pseudoscience. They removed it from our schools.

But the truth remains: the aether exists.

And once you realize it’s the invisible substratum connecting thought to form, mind to matter—you can’t unsee it.

I see it in my life. Every day. In synchronicities. In miracles. In the way thoughts shape outcomes.

This article is the beginning of a series on the aether—what it is, why they hid it, and how it shapes your reality whether you know it or not.

A Forgotten Force

In last week’s article, They Lied About Everything, but This Thing They’re Telling The Truth About, I mentioned the experiments that proved the existence of an “ether.”

I showed why we only know about Albert Einstein because his theory of relativity was shown to ‘disprove’ the ether.

In the comments, I received a great comment from

, further elaborating on the “aether”—not ether. From Michael, we read the following:

The true aether is dynamic, living, energy/mass substratum, not mechanical gas or liquid.

This quote has stuck with me since I read it a couple of days ago, and I’ve been meditating on it. (Thanks, Michael, for posting it and the additional comments on the ether—and the subsequent quote: “The time for actual truth is here.”)

As I’ve been reflecting on the impact of this quote, I’ve also been reflecting on my life. I’ve been reflecting on the miracle-esque life that I find myself in:

I find myself working for an organization I want to—in a role I want to. (I still need to have that fireside chat I alluded to in Climbing The Corporate Ladder. This weekend looks to be a good one)

I’ve married my life partner—the synchronistic events of how we met are also time for a story in itself. Two healthy boys, just as we planned.

And the list goes on and on.

Trust me, it’s actually a long list—as I’ve touched on here and there throughout the publication. I’ve had so many premonitions—in the form of dreams—that have come true and I’ve experienced in my life. And almost daily and weekly, I’m experiencing some form of “synchronicity” throughout my simple interaction with my thoughts, feelings, and the world.

Even as I’ve studied this phenomenon and written extensively about it, it still amazes me here and there when I interact with this non-physical reality.

Slowly but surely, the non-physical appears in the physical. I’m blown away every time it happens, but I try to remind myself that “this is how life actually works,” so I don’t get “surprised” too much anymore and almost start to expect it.

So, as I try to understand this phenomenon, Michael’s comments struck me very deeply: the true aether is a dynamic, living energy/mass substratum that we interact with daily.

Based on my experience, you can change the world around you if you know how to interact with this substratum of reality.

The Substratum of Reality

The aether is the explanation for all forms of non-physical phenomena appearing in their physical state. From a truly scientific perspective, this substratum brings forth things “from above to below,” whether you call them miracles, magic, manifestations, etc.

In the following series on this topic, we will explore why and how they hide the existence of an aspect of reality that we interact with daily. We’ll address that today.

In the following articles, we’ll explore the concept of Reality Inertia. I mentioned this topic in my book because once you understand it, you’re more aware of what is and is not feasible—you stop dealing with fantasies and start dealing with reality.

Last, we’ll show how everyday examples interact with this substratum, and we don’t even know it because we’ve been taught not to know or recognize it.

The takeaway from this series is that we become historical again. We learn about the great aspects of our world they’ve tried to cover. We use those aspects of reality to change our world so that it is as we’d like it to be—no matter what they try to push on us.

This is our divine right, so it’s time we begin to walk in that light.

So, without any further ado, let’s dive right in.

✨ Esoteric Meaning of Substratum (as used with aether): The substratum is the living, intelligent field from which all phenomena arise — including thought, matter, light, sound, life, and form. In Vedanta, the substratum is Brahman—the unchanging, formless reality behind all things.

In Steiner’s Anthroposophy, the substratum is the etheric world—a dynamic realm that sustains life and form.

In Hermeticism, it’s the prima materia or base element from which all things emerge.

In Napoleon Hill’s philosophy, it’s the universal ether—an invisible realm that connects thought and material success.

TL;DR