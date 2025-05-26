Welcome to the three-part analysis of Why Would They Hide The Aether. This is Part II of three. You can find Part I here and Part II here.

Image that visually captures the internal battle between genuine awakening and misdirected belief.

TL;DR:

This article dives into one of the most important concepts you’ve likely never been taught— Reality Inertia .

It’s the hidden force that keeps your life, habits, and society locked in place.

Once you understand how it works—and how it connects to the aether—you can begin reshaping your world from the inside out.

Throughout my work here on Unorthodoxy, we’ve come to see a consistent theme: what we call “mainstream truth” is usually the farthest thing from it.

We’ve been told that oil is scarce, when in reality, it’s one of the most abundant liquids on earth—second only to water.

We’ve also been told that invisible particles called “viruses” cause disease. But many so-called diseases are simply the body communicating with itself—detoxing, restoring, and rebalancing. It’s why chickenpox and measles parties existed with zero panic.

Yet we’ve been conditioned to fear these natural occurrences, while the ruling class profits through pharmaceuticals and endless public health propaganda.

From oil to health, from science to religion, the official story is often a well-constructed lie. And just as with the material world, the spiritual and mystical realms have also been distorted beyond recognition. (For example, read my article on the Jesuit Priest who Invented the Modern Interpretation of “The End Times.”)

Long story short: if you truly seek truth, you must stop accepting what the mainstream feeds you and start exploring unorthodox perspectives.

That’s the very reason Unorthodoxy exists.

The Foundation Of Reality

In our quest for truth, we’ve now arrived at one of the most important concepts yet: the aether.

In Part One of this series, we explored the aether as the energetic substratum of reality—a dynamic, living field that interacts with our thoughts, emotions, and intentions. It is the source behind the esoteric truth: as above, so below.

We also explored how the ruling class understands this reality. They conceal it with fake science like Einstein’s relativity and quantum theory, while hoarding the real magical knowledge for themselves. What we get is the watered-down version through self-help books and consumer spirituality.

The takeaway from Part One was clear:

The aether is real and we interact with it every day. We haven’t been taught how to engage with it. But once we do, we can reshape our personal and collective reality.

Today, we go deeper by introducing a concept I call Reality Inertia.

In my book, I have an entire section on the magical aspect of nature and how, if we want to move with nature, we must first understand its reality.

This piece aims to help us recognize—just as many ancient societies understood—that life on this earthly plane is not a random accident. It holds the potential for profound transformation and creation, both on an individual and collective level. The world is ours to live in and shape. And just as our ancestors once did, we too can work with nature to create something beautiful.

The enemies of creation have long sought to conceal this truth. But as truth rises to the surface, what was hidden is now being revealed. And if they’ve lied to us about this, just as they’ve lied to us about so much else, then it only confirms that we are getting closer to the truth in our quest.

The Mathematical Nature of Our Reality

Before we dive in, we must understand that reality is mathematical. Just as fire, air, earth, and water are fundamental elements, math is also embedded into the fabric of existence.

We didn’t invent math. We discovered it.

Nature, the seasons, planetary cycles—they all reveal a hidden order. Sacred geometry shows us that behind form lies number. Behind movement lies probability.

Math In Nature

And if reality is mathematical, then it’s also probabilistic.

This means the likelihood of any event occurring can be increased or decreased based on variables we influence. That’s why athletes practice hundreds of times. Repetition increases the probability of a successful outcome. In the same way, our lives are shaped by probabilities we either cultivate or neglect.

Understanding this is the first key to mastering Reality Inertia.

“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” —Wayne Gretzky

What Is Reality Inertia?

Let’s define the term. Reality reality itself can be defined as what we experience.

Inertia is a physics term that refers to a “property of matter by which it continues in its existing state”—aka, the tendency for a thing to remain unchanged.

This means that for something to change, it must overcome the inertia of stability, as nature is very stable.

So, Reality Inertia is: the property that must be overcome if our experience is to change.