Unorthodoxy

Unorthodoxy

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
10h

I suspect I am already there... Thanks!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Franklin O'Kanu
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture